Here's Why Ackman Is Betting On Starbucks, And Why You Shouldn't

If Bill Ackman can single-handedly take the wheel from Shultz, he can steer this monster into a short squeeze. Don't bet on it.

The range of likely outcomes for Starbucks long-term performance is skewed to the right without Shultz at the helm.

Every once in a while, we are in the right place at the right time.

Howard Shultz had one such temporal victory in 1981 when he walked into a small coffee shop named Starbucks in Seattle's Pike Place Market.

The rest is history.

Today, Starbucks (SBUX) is an $80 billion company, thanks in large part to Shultz's vigorous leadership as CEO. Tomorrow, there is a real possibility that Starbucks will go the way of J.C. Penney (JCP) and Valeant (BHC).

Starbucks is currently trading at $58.37 off a 52-week high of $61.94. Bolstering the company's share price is a well-executed leadership transition, with Shultz stepping down in June 2018, and new CEO Kevin Johnson announcing his Strategic Plan to focus on key growth initiatives while maintaining operational efficiency across the popular coffee chain's global empire.

Activist Bill Ackman's investment of $900 million and strategic turnaround plan, unveiled in October 2018, have revived expectations of improved same-store sales in the Americas. Global comparable sales have been in decline since 2015, down to 3% in 2017 from a peak of 6-7% achieved during the peak of the Shultz era from 2013 to 2015. Starbucks expects 2018 global same-store sales growth to come in just below its target of 3-5% for the year.

Furthermore, Starbucks finalized a strategic partnership with China's Alibaba in August 2018 to compete with Luckin Coffee, an upstart delivery-first competitor that wreaked havoc on Starbucks China performance in F3Q 2018. China comps decelerated from +8% to -2% as a result of increased competition and inadequate delivery service in this key international market.

Howard Shultz's first public indication of his plans to retire came in December 2016. Investors who purchased shares of Starbucks well before the announcement, in July 2015, have seen less than 1% ROI over the previous three years, not including a strong dividend yield over 2% per year.

Will the combination of Starbucks China and activist investor Bill Ackman open up a new era of post-Shultz growth for Starbucks? Let's break it down:

China: Starbucks' partnership with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) checks all the boxes. New retail, digital, mobile, delivery, and (hopefully) dramatic top-line growth in the region. Morningstar believes that "the nationwide rollout of delivery via Alibaba's Ele.me in 2019 will help bring China comps back to the low/mid-single digits."

Indeed, Starbucks partnership with Alibaba's Hema to establish "Starbucks Delivery Kitchens" will increase delivery speeds. This is crucial because in order to compete with Luckin Coffee, Starbucks China will have to deliver coffee to customers' doorsteps in less than 20 minutes, according to UBS.

Luckin is a delivery-first operation with hometown roots. They are able to offer promotional discounts because they lack the overhead costs of Starbucks and have room to spare on margins in order to push out slower competitors.

Given Starbucks' lagging growth, maintaining an EBIT margin above 18% will be critical to support current market valuations. The partnership with Alibaba gives Starbucks a quick turnaround in the key delivery market, but it will be more difficult to control margins over the long term when Starbucks' business model depends upon another company.

Ackman - Starbucks is without their legendary CEO, who had a winning vision for the Starbucks brand, a knack for exceeding market expectations, and most importantly, a level of reverence and trust within the organization that allowed him to execute on the company's ambitious goals.

In Shultz's absence, Starbucks will be hard-pressed to live up to investors' high-growth expectations in the long term. Although Apple (AAPL) was able to continue on its high-growth trajectory after Steve Jobs' passing, we have already seen what happened to Starbucks between 2000 and 2008 when Shultz retired for the first time.

Unless the new management team is extremely bold with new product offerings that can demonstrate success in the market, the growth prospects for Starbucks will remain unexciting. As such, the range of likely outcomes for Starbucks long-term performance is skewed to the right.

Investors are well aware of this new reality, and short interest is building up in this stock, per NASDAQ:

Ackman would stand to benefit handsomely if he can step into Shultz's shoes and reverse the negative sentiment weighing on Starbucks shares. Positive catalysts generated by Ackman's presence could force investors in 87 million shares of short interest to cover in a short squeeze, thereby boosting Starbucks share price.

Here's the catch:

Knowing Shultz's story starting in 1981 and knowing Bill Ackman's track record in activist investing, it remains to be seen whether Ackman will be able to generate the same results Starbucks enjoyed during the Shultz era, lacking the departing CEO's unique background.

Howard Shultz was in the right place at the right time. Now, it appears that Starbucks' time as a Wall Street darling may be nearing its end, despite the notable activist activity heading into F4Q 2018 earnings.

Recommendation: Buy SBUX puts with strike price $58 expiring January 2020.

