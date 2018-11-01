Dividend Champion Spotlight: T. Rowe Price Group

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The company is poised to see continued growth as the value of equities rises over the long term and younger workers begin to save for retirement.

The company is a strong cash generator and carries no debt on its books. This gives the company plenty of financial resources to raise the dividend and buy back stock.

The stock market is arguably the most powerful tool of wealth creation available to us. The market may become volatile at times, but stocks typically move higher over the long term. It is this long-term performance that has made T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) a strong wealth generator over the years. The financial services company has translated this sustained success into a 32-year dividend growth streak. While T. Rowe Price has seen strong profits over the past 10 years, investors should keep in mind what truly drives this business model and what they should expect in the years to come.

T. Rowe Price is a financial services firm whose primary business is to design and sell financial and investment products to a client base that ranges from institutions to individual investors. In addition, the company also generates revenue by offering fee-based advisory services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based out of Baltimore, MD.

Source: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

The company has more than $1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and generates more than $5 billion in annual revenues. The company carries a diversified base of assets and clients.

Financial Performance

Source: YCharts

T. Rowe Price has seen strong growth over the past decade. This shouldn't be a huge surprise as the stock market's bull market trajectory over the last 10 years has been very beneficial for business. As stocks go up, AUM grows as a byproduct of that. In addition, more people want to put money into the market during periods of sustained success. This drives people to products such as those offered by T. Rowe Price. Over the past decade, revenues of T. Rowe Price have grown at a CAGR of 7.96%, while earnings have grown at a CAGR of 9.54%.

Moving onto the financial metrics of the company, we start by reviewing margins and cash flow generation. It's very important for a company to be consistently profitable and to generate a strong amount of cash flow. Performance in these two areas greases the wheels of the business in a way that typically results in strong investment returns for investors. To do this, we look at the operating margin and the free cash flow conversion percentage. We want to see T. Rowe Price hold steady operating margins and to convert at least 10% of its revenue into free cash flow.

Source: YCharts

We can see that operating margin has held pretty steady in the low-mid 40% range. Looking at the free cash flow conversion rate, the long-term rate has easily exceeded the 10% benchmark that we look for. Despite temporary increased expenses (for internal upgrades) skewing the number since 2016, the rate has returned to a TTM figure at 22%, so it is rebounding. We will monitor this to make sure it makes a full recovery. Even still, the performance in these metrics is very strong.

Next, we want to look at the cash rate of return on invested capital. This metric is a way of gauging how effective management is at utilizing the resources of the company. It also is a general indicator of a company's "moat". A company with a high CROCI (I look for it to be in the low teens or higher) is typically very profitable and non-capital intensive/asset light.

Source: YCharts

We can see here that T. Rowe price has maintained a high CROCI over the long term. This figure was skewed in a similar manner to the cash flow metrics, but again - it is rebounding. I expect that 2019 operational and financial data will reflect a full return to historical norms.

Source: YCharts

The last area we will check out before moving on is the balance sheet. T. Rowe Price carries zero debt on its balance sheet, which further highlights the cash-rich business model that it operates. The company is currently stacking cash, with cash and equivalents now totaling more than $2 billion.

Dividend Outlook

T. Rowe Price is becoming a veteran of the dividend champions list, having raised its dividend for 32 years and counting. The dividend is paid quarterly, and totals and annual payout to shareholders of $2.80 per share. This results in a solid yield of 2.91% based on the current stock price. Although income-focused investors may not find this dividend yield high enough due to US 10 year treasuries offering 3.15%, investors can get a comparable yield from the stock with additional capital gains upside.

Source: YCharts

The dividend has grown at a strong rate over the past 10 years, with a CAGR of 12.9% over that time period. The dividend growth rate has slowed down some in recent years (last year's raise was 5.6%), but the company benefited from the tax reform laws and gave the dividend a 22.8% boost this year.

Given T. Rowe Price's asset-light business model, $2 billion cash hoard, and cash payout ratio of only 56%, the dividend is not only safe but likely to continue growing at a strong pace. Investors can probably expect the dividend to grow in the 7-9% range over the long term. The company does allocate a healthy portion of cash to stock buybacks.

Source: YCharts

Growth Opportunities & Risks

While the financial services world can be quite complex at times, the core methodology behind T. Rowe Price's business is actually quite simple. The direction of the business is dependent on the total AUM (assets under management) that T. Rowe Price possesses. In many cases, the company collects a percentage of the AUM as a fee for managing the various financial products that the company offers. Therefore, the more AUM, the more money that T. Rowe Price makes (and vice versa). Therefore, to evaluate the potential opportunities for growth, we need to look at factors that can influence the AUM figure.

The first thing to understand is that the AUM grows/shrinks in two principal ways. The first is that clients invest more cash into T. Rowe Price's products and services. This is called "net flow".

Source: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

For example, we can see above that in 2017, T. Rowe Price saw organic net flows totaling $14 billion. These net flows came from a mixture of the asset classes and products that T. Rowe Price offers to its clients.

The second driver of AUM is the value of the asset classes themselves. Notice how the net flows are drastically less than the changes in AUM from year to year? Many of the investment products offered by T. Rowe Price are constructed from equities. The overall rise in the stock market has far outpaced the organic influx of new cash into the business from clients.

Source: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

This means that the direction of equities is by far the biggest growth opportunity - and threat to T. Rowe Price's AUM pool and profits. The good news is that over the long term, the stock market has historically moved higher without fail. It can result in short-term volatility should a market correction or recessionary environment form. That is why the financial health of T. Rowe Price (zero debt on the balance sheet, cash hoard) is so crucial in helping the company persevere through market crashes and recessions to continue raising its dividend.

Net inflows are still crucial to the long-term success of T. Rowe Price, and there is opportunity for growth in that area as well. As I wrote about in a previous article, the millennial generation is now the dominant income earning group in society. At the same time, a very large portion of this group is also moderately to severely behind in their retirement planning (more than 70% have less than $10K saved). In the years to come, this should lead to a large boost in retirement contributions for companies like T. Rowe Price to benefit from.

A long-term threat to companies that sell actively managed investment products (such as T. Rowe Price) is the increasing popularity of index funds. These are passive investment vehicles that essentially track the major indices. These have become popular because they require drastically less fees and management expenses from clients. Obviously, the pressure from lower expense competing products will squeeze the profits of T. Rowe Price and its peers. While this is something to monitor long term, I don't see it as a reason to avoid considering T. Rowe Price as an investment. The operating climate is still very plentiful (and profitable) despite the rise in index fund popularity.

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation

The fall season has not been kind to shares of T. Rowe Price, and the stock now trades at the lower end of its 52-week range at about $97 per share. Analysts currently project the company to earn approximately $7.68 per share in the current fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 12.63X. With a 10-year median earnings multiple of 19.75X, the stock sits at a discount of 36% to its historical norms.

To take a closer look at the valuation landscape of T. Rowe Price, we look at the free cash flow yield. While reported earnings can be impacted by various factors, cash flow is a more organic gauge of a company's performance. By maximizing the free cash flow per dollar invested, we as investors stand to generate healthy returns on our money.

Source: YCharts

I typically look for a free cash flow yield in the high single digits. Prior to FCF taking a hit in 2016, the yield was as high as 7.5%. Over the past 12 months, T. Rowe Price has generated FCF of $1.184 billion. Given this information, the current FCF yield is 5.11%. I suspect that as free cash flow continues to rise (temporary increased internal expenses have hurt FCF in recent quarters), that yield may continue to move up some. Even still, the current FCF yield is respectable and near post-recession highs. This falls in line with the discount the stock is showing based on earnings multiples.

Wrapping Up

T. Rowe Price has various merits that make it appealing as a potential investment. The company is a strong cash generator and carries no debt. The company generates more than enough cash to fuel dividend growth and stockpile cash for future needs and potential business downturns.

This gives T. Rowe Price the ability to ride out short-term volatility periods and prosper over the long term because equity markets have always moved higher in the long run. While index funds pose a long-term threat (of a yet to be determined severity) to profits, the eventual influx of millennial retirement money should be enough to bring years of growth to T. Rowe Price. The stock is priced attractively to boot. This is a stock that should get a second look from long-term focused investors.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.