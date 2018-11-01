Stock Market Volatility  -  Why It's Happening And What You Can Do About It

Until bear market conditions materialize, we are still in an uptrend and the best action is to ignore volatility and hold (or buy the dips).

Note: Data is as of this article's writing, Oct. 30.

The US stock market has gone through a period of uncertainty and volatility in 2018, with two major market corrections in one year, leading many investors to ask themselves what they can do to protect themselves. While there are valid concerns about whether this 10-year bull market is coming to an end, macroeconomic and technical data both suggest that this is volatility that can be ignored, and that investors should maintain exposure to equities. Active investors, or those with a shorter-term outlook, can benefit from strategically using volatility as a speculative tool or as a hedge, especially with exchange traded products such as VXX. If they choose to do so, they can use technical analysis of the term structure of VIX futures to identify optimal entry and exit points for their trades.

Asset managers like myself who specialize in volatility trading on the CME, and particularly in VIX futures and S&P 500 options, are often asked to comment on current market conditions. That is especially so when the market goes through period of high volatility like what we have seen this year and in the last month.

Our strategy is algorithmic, and is based on consistent phenomenon and improved with machine learning data analytics. It seeks to anticipate and capitalize on shorter-term volatility trends. However, we do think about the bigger picture and incorporate macroeconomic analysis.

What is causing all this volatility?

We believe there are three main factors that have been present throughout 2018 that have led to the volatility we are currently experiencing

1. Concerns over lack of liquidity. The Fed’s raising of rates has been faster than anticipated, and investors are concerned that it can affect the US economy by slowing it down. While it’s important for the Fed to raise rates, it looks like they have been emboldened by strong economic growth, and are anxious to “reload the ammo” to get out of a low-rate environment in preparation for an eventual slowdown. However, this can become a self-fulfilling prophecy because if the Fed raises too fast, it does not give enough time for the economy to catch up. As a result, we can see effects across many industries from home buying (high rates make housing less affordable) to a shift from equities to fixed income (since fixed income will have higher yields) - that would proceed to cause fund flow, or liquidity, to flow out of the stock market. We have seen some early indications of this risk, but the economy is still very strong. This concern is based on the perception that the Fed will continue its aggressive approach, rather than slow down at the early signs of weakening data. We believe the latter is much more likely.

The US economy is growing as fast as it has done since the beginning of the recovery

2. Tariffs and Trade Wars. The threat of tariffs is real, and we have seen that this administration is taking a tough negotiating stance. The US exports a lot of high tech products, so if countries retaliate with tariffs on US goods it can hurt some of the more active and productive sectors of the US economy. While the threat of a trade war is legitimate, the reality is that it’s unlikely to be more than a strong negotiating tactic, and it’s likely to end up working in the US’ favor. The reality is that while it would affect US companies, it would affect foreign countries (especially China) much more, as they export significantly more goods than they import from the US. This can already be seen in the effects on the Chinese stock market, which have been much more pronounced than the effects on the US market.

3. Political uncertainty. We have observed that political discourse in the media has intensified, and a strong focus has been placed on the current administration and its activities. While evolving events may have political implications, we have seen historically that they do not usually have any economic ones, other than those specifically discussed above. Yet, we have seen now more than ever that such political events - for example, news on FBI investigation into Russian collusion - do seem to affect the market. And, given that more of these have been occurring in 2018 than before, or at least are generating more coverage, their market effect has been magnified.

In short, while there are many potential concerns causing volatility, the only legitimate concern is rising interest rates and the withdrawal of liquidity from the equities market. While we believe these are the key factors, there may be some unforeseen events or consequences that can rock the markets, especially in combination. For example, if we see fast rate increases and a reduction in exports and truly concerning political issues, that can prove to be a deadly combination that can drive the market down whereas any one of those factors would not have done so.

How can an individual investor capitalize or protect themselves from this volatility?

The best way for an investor to protect themselves from this volatility is to simply ignore it. The market is still in an uptrend and we have been through these corrections and high-volatility periods before (in 2011, late 2015 to early 2016, etc.). There are no signs of a bear market forming yet, so an investor can benefit from simply continuing to “buy the dip” during these times of volatility.

Daily chart of VIX (Volatility Index) - 2008 to Present: So far, nothing is different from other periods during this bull market. [Source: Apis Capital Management, Data: Thinkorswim]

If the concerns about rising rates and liquidity come to fruition, the market will likely not sell off all at once; rather, it should begin a distinct bear move to the downside, similar to what we saw in 2008. That likelihood is currently low, however, because 2008 had powerful systemic risks driving the market down. So, if anything, we are likely to see a stagnation or sideways market for another year or more, rather than a full-blown bear market.

Investors often using moving averages or other indicators to predict a bear market; for example, the 200-day moving average is of particular interest. However, it has not accurately predicted a bear market at all from 2009 to 2017, with S&P 500 dipping below the 200-day MA several times during the bull market. Despite pauses or corrections in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, early 2018 and now, we are still in a very clearly defined uptrend.

Daily chart of S&P 500 Index with 200 day MA — 2008 to Present: The bull market did not stop when prices fell below this indicator, suggesting it’s not a good measure of market timing. [Source: Apis Capital Management, Data: Thinkorswim]

Savvier individual investors can try to take some speculative or hedging positions. One of the most popular ways to do this is with the Barclays Bank PLC iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) or similar volatility-based products. During most market conditions, including approximately 90% of the time during 2009–2018, it continuously decreases in value, and is not a good long-term hedge.

However, this year from January through April and in October, the term structure of the volatility complex has shifted such that these products can continue to appreciate in value, and can provide good short-term speculative bets on continued volatility, or short-term hedges on existing portfolios. The key is timing, and investors should carefully monitor the term structure of the volatility complex to ensure that they exit their positions when the tailwinds turn into headwinds. One such way is to evaluate the relationship of the VIX futures term structure to determine whether it’s in contango (near-term futures higher priced that further-term futures) or its opposite, backwardation.

VIX Futures Term Structure — October 29, 2018: The structure is currently in contango

Daily Chart of VIX Futures Contango — 2018: Contango generally leads to rising VXX by creating a tailwind. [Source: Apis Capital Management, Data: Thinkorswim]

In general, there is a very strong correlation between contango and a rising VXX price. This suggests that during times of market volatility like what we are seeing in 2018, the active investor can effectively use VXX for short-term speculating or hedging by going long VXX when the futures complex enters contango. Unlike other trades that would use profit targets or stop losses as exit strategies, a VXX trade can benefit from using the shift from contango to backwardation as the exit signal. This would be seen as a shift in the contango ratio in the chart above from above 1.0 to below.

The challenges facing this trade are the correct choice of entry points. Currently the contango ratio is already above 1.2, so entering a long VXX trade is not likely to be profitable, because the mean-reverting nature of the VIX suggests that it will fall soon. If it starts to fall back down, it would provide a better entry point, but in many cases a return to stability would cause it to continue dropping (and eventually the contango ratio falling below 1.0), which would lead to losses on this trade.

What's next for the market?

We believe the concerns driving the volatility of the equities market in 2018 are unfounded in the short term, with the Fed rates being the most important factor to watch out for. If indeed the Fed does continue a very aggressive rate policy, we are likely to see the results in consumer finance first (home mortgages, auto loans and other consumer loans). This could be an early warning indicator that the concerns are coming to fruition. If that is the case, we expect that technical indicators will follow, and specifically that the VIX futures structure will turn towards a deeper contango; we would expect to see values of 1.2 or higher on the Contango chart above, and they would persist for months, rather than the shorter periods we have seen in 2018. In this case the market, both in marcoeconomic and technical terms, would be sending a clear signal that a bear market has commenced, and that exposure to equities should be reduced. In that situation, going long VXX for an extended period of time would likely become a very profitable trade that can be held throughout the bear market period.

This is not intended as investment advice. Apis Capital manages funds which may take short or long positions on VXX or other volatility products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.