Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: This 5.70% Yielder Seems Like A Reasonable Buying Opportunity

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the "Weekly Review" series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Trades

The month of October will be remembered with the sell-off in the stock market. In this sense, the current situation reminded to the market participants for the safer assets as government bonds and municipal bonds. As you know, when the market conditions are not stable, the safe havens are sought by investors to limit their exposure to losses in the event of market downturns.

The interest panic and the rising Treasury yields do not gather all the headlines anymore which gave a positive impulse to the municipal bond closed-end funds. Over the past week, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) increased its price by $0.35. Based on the current market conditions, we consider as a preferred option to find potential "Buy" candidates. Currently, the Munis provide us with strong statistical reasons to review them as potential additions to our portfolio. Of course, we strongly recommend having a hedging reaction which you can use in case of some market turbulence.

The fund which I am going to review today is Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ). I have decided to choose it because this municipal bond closed-end fund has several very interesting characteristics. From a statistical point of view, all Z-scores indicate that it is undervalued at this moment. Of course, the pure statistic is not everything. Before moving on the next important characteristics, let's briefly take a look at the investment approach of the fund:

The Trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. We seek to achieve the Trust’s investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. The Trust may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-investment grade and unrated securities that we determine to be of comparable quality at the time of investment. From time to time, we may invest in municipal securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The spread between the price and the net asset value of the fund is 12.92%. Invesco Municipal Trust has one of the highest yields on price in the sector. In my opinion, the fund could be categorized as undervalued relative to its peers:

Source: VixCentral.com

Source: CEFdata.com, Invesco Municipal Trust

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco Municipal Trust

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco Municipal Trust

The current dividend is $0.0525 per common share. The current yield on net asset value is 4.96%, and the current yield on price is 5.70%. In September, the management team decreased the monthly distribution rate which was one of the main reasons behind the negative performance of the fund. Despite the recent decrease in the dividend, this yield on price is still one of the highest in the sector.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco Municipal Trust

As per the report from July, the coverage ratio of the fund is positive. Although we saw a decrease in the distribution rate. Anyway, I hope we will not see a new decrease soon, and the coverage ratio of the fund will be improved even more.

Source: CEFdata.com, Invesco Municipal Trust

The main parts of the investments are with ratings of "A" and "АА". The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in Illinois are 11.43%, and these from Texas are 9.85%. "Pre-refunded" and "Healthcare" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

As a hedging reaction, you can use directly the benchmark of the sector. As we see, there is a relatively strong correlation between these two assets, but, currently, we find two standard deviations in their prices.

MUB data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF and Invesco Municipal Trust

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, VKQ can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/28/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

