iQIYI: Taking The Loss In Stride

The additional selling pressure brings iQIYI to half of its prior peak of $46. iQIYI has now essentially retraced all the gains it's made since its March IPO.

Within mere months of its IPO, iQIYI (IQ) quickly distinguished itself as the best-performing recent Chinese internet IPO, as domestic investors latched onto the company's Netflix (NFLX)-like business model and its ability to capture billions of eyeballs in the world's most populous country. Now - several quarters into an intensifying trade war between U.S. and China, and after a particularly disappointing third-quarter earnings release, iQIYI has unfortunately given up all of its IPO gains. The stock now sits below $20, having fallen about 15% after reporting Q3 results - shedding all of its gains since going public in March, and now down 50% from highs.

Times like these, however, present a great opportunity for us to review the bullish case in iQIYI, and why the quarter investors disparaged might not be so bad after all. It's not often that a high-flying stock loses ~50% of its value in a matter of mere months - and in iQIYI's case, the subscriber and revenue growth rates still remain robust.

IQ data by YCharts

Lumpy path ahead, but narrative remains strong

What I like most about iQIYI is a fairly unhindered runway for growth. Netflix's biggest obstacle is its own scale. In its most recent quarterly earnings, the company reported 58 million total U.S. memberships. That's about one-fifth of the U.S. adult population. That still leaves some room for improvement - Netflix's domestic user base is growing in the low teens, while international growth is growing in the 30-40% range - but for the most part, Netflix is a saturated offering in its home market.

iQIYI, on the other hand, has an effectively limitless market opportunity ahead of it. Its subscriber base, just shy of 81 million users), is growing at a ~2x rate and represents just a mere fraction of China's overall population. And in addition, while Netflix is contending with a sudden rise in homegrown competitors from Disney (DIS) to HBO (T) and others, each of which already have or are launching formidable streaming services on their own, iQIYI's competitive landscape still remains more tame. Tencent Video is still the leader in China's OTT space, but with iQIYI focusing exclusively on streaming (rather than Tencent, which has its fingers in many cookie jars), iQIYI may be best positioned to win long-term market share.

The key to iQIYI's success, like Netflix, lies in original programming. iQIYI is the creator behind many of China's most popular shows. In iQIYI's third-quarter press release, the company announced in addition to its financial results that its TV series Story of Yanxi Palace achieved tremendous success in the summer. One third-party report commented that more than 700 million people, or half of China's population, tuned in to watch one episode of Yanxi Palace. Very few American TV programs outside of the Super Bowl can compete with that.

iQIYI is sure to have a lumpy path in scaling - not too unlike Netflix. One quarter may have strong subscriber adds; and another might disappoint. In my view, investors are best ignoring the short-term fluctuations and focusing on the longer-term thesis and market trends. Often, investors casually comment that they wished they had bought Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix at $X, multiples lower than where they trade today. iQIYI is now at that phase in its lifecycle - still a nascent tech giant that is slowly spreading a hugely popular service to a majority of its home market.

There's no doubt that the October pullback - especially after Q3 - is a fantastic opportunity to go long on iQIYI. The selloff is a major overreaction, and once sentiment for Chinese stocks clear, iQIYI can soar back into the $30s and $40s.

A quick note on guidance

Part of the concern this quarter stemmed from a perceived weak guidance for the fourth and final quarter of FY18. For Q4, iQIYI guided to revenues of ¥6.8-6.75 billion, or 43-49% y/y growth.

Figure 1. iQIYI 4Q18 guidance Source: iQIYI investor relations

Note, however, that iQIYI has historically been fairly conservative on guidance. In the company's last earnings call, iQIYI had also forecast revenue growth of 43-49% y/y in Q3 - and ended up at the top end of that range, with 48% y/y growth on a pro forma basis.

Like what happened in this quarter, iQIYI is likely to learn toward the high ends of its guidance range in Q4 and dispel deceleration concerns.

Q3 review: subscriber counts nearly double; revenue barely shows any deceleration

Though a ~15% stock drop typically denotes terrible performance, iQIYI's quarter was more of a mixed performance. Here's a glance at iQIYI's latest quarterly results:

Figure 2. iQIYI 3Q18 results Source: iQIYI investor relations

The company enjoyed a strong summer of subscriber additions, driven in large part by the unexpected popularity of Story of Yanxi Palace, the company's new anchor series. Management has also written in its press release that it is leaning on Yanxi Palace's success to justify further investments into original content. The company reported 80.7 million subscribing members as of the end of the September quarter, up 89% y/y. A large majority of these members, 98%, are paying subscribers.

The increase in paying subscribers drove strong revenue growth in the quarter. Member services revenue grew 68% y/y to ¥2.62 billion, and became the largest contributor to revenues (surpassing ad revenues) for the first time. Note that this represents impressive acceleration from the 57% y/y growth in membership revenues that iQIYI saw last quarter.

iQIYI is unique relative to U.S. streaming rivals in that a large majority of its revenues are still derived from advertising services, as a result of the company's user-generated content (UGC) that, evidently, makes plenty of cash. If we put this into perspective, this means that iQIYI is not just a Netflix - it's also a Youtube. This dual positioning gives iQIYI even more room to grow in two disparate, revenue-generating categories. Advertising revenues, however, is diminishing in overall importance to the company as it makes a strategic shift toward paid memberships, and ad intake declined to ¥2.40 billion. Overall, however, iQIYI still drove tremendous 48% y/y revenue growth (on an as-reported basis) to ¥6.91 billion, barely decelerating at all from last quarter's overall revenue growth of 51% y/y. (Note that the gap in the as-reported revenue growth rate of 51% y/y and the figures above stem from an accounting change adopted last quarter; the prior-year compare has not been adjusted to the new accounting standard.)

Investors also balked somewhat at the ballooning losses this quarter, which has been an ongoing trend for iQIYI since it went public. Content expenses are long-term investments, and iQIYI has only just started ramping up its production efforts. In my view, investors should be more patient with iQIYI's margin profile until it reaches a larger scale.

Cost of revenues grew 66% y/y to ¥7.7 billion in the quarter, the highest nominal increase of any expense category, which the company attributed to higher amortization of content costs (which are capitalized and amortized over a period of time, like capex). In addition to this, sales and marketing costs also rose 66% y/y to ¥1.3 billion.

As a result, operating losses ballooned to -¥2.6 billion, representing a -37% operating margin, versus just -23% in the year-ago quarter. Again, much of this revenue deterioration is a result of content amortization, not true cash costs. Investors seemingly haven't batted an eye at Netflix's huge content investments (expected to hit $13 billion this year, which is nearly as much as analysts' full-year revenue outlook of $15.82 billion, as reported by Yahoo Finance) and have happily accepted its losses as it churned out hit shows like Stranger Things, Narcos, and more recently, The Haunting of Hill House. iQIYI has seen its own fair share of success on originals, so we should afford the company at least the the same latitude as Netflix to grow first before concentrating on the bottom line.

On a pro forma dollar basis, iQIYI generated an EPS loss of -$0.63, a quarter worse than analyst expectations of -$0.38. Note, however, that iQIYI still remains quite well-funded from its IPO to finance many years of losses. Its balance sheet still carries about ¥12 billion of cash (and a minimal ¥1.2 billion of debt), or the equivalent of about $1.72 billion.

Key takeaways

Short-term trading in iQIYI will continue to be bumpy, but for investors who are willing to stake a multi-year position in iQIYI as it shapes up to become one of China's Internet giants can benefit tremendously from investing in this company in its early stages. Early content wins, a doubling subscriber base, and ~50% revenue growth are the key metrics that investors should focus on this quarter. With shares of iQIYI trading at essentially half off, iQIYI has become one of the best China stocks to buy in the October crash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.