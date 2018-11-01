BP: Impressive Earnings, Company Positioning Itself For The Future

On Tuesday, October 30, 2018, British oil supermajor BP plc (BP) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings report. In the eyes of analysts, these results were mixed as the company's bottom-line earnings beat the consensus on the Street but BP failed to meet revenue expectations. All in all, these results were quite good as the firm benefited from many of the same positive trends that other oil companies have seen recently. We also see the company continue to have developments that should prove positive for the company's forward growth.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it's my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from BP's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

BP reported total revenues of $80.804 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 32.9% increase over the $60.808 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported earnings before interest and taxation of $6.163 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $3.521 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

BP had total average group production of 3.645 million barrels of oil equivalents per day over the first nine months of 2018. This represents a 2.5% increase over the corresponding period of last year.

The company had an operating cash flow (excluding the Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments) of $6.6 billion in the third quarter. This is right in line with the $6.6 billion that the company had in the same quarter last year.

BP reported net income of $3.403 billion in the third quarter. This represents a 93.7% increase over the $1.757 billion that BP had in the third quarter of 2017.

It seems quite likely that the first thing anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that all of the company's measures of financial performance showed improvement compared to the prior year quarter. One of the reasons for this is that BP's production was higher than in the third quarter of last year. As mentioned in the highlights, the Group had an average production of 3,645 mboe/day in the first nine months of the year, which was a 2.5% increase year-over-year. However, this figure also includes production from Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), which BP acquired a stake in during a 2012 sale of TNK-BP to the Russian giant. BP alone produced an average of 2,460 mboe/day in the third quarter. This number was flat with the third quarter of last year, although BP's underlying production was up 6.8% year-over-year.

Source: BP plc

The major production growth over the past several months can be seen by comparing BP's trailing nine month production numbers to those of the prior-year period. In the first nine months of 2018, BP produced an average of 2,510 mboe/day, which represents a 3.4% increase over the prior year. The reason for this increase was the ramp-up of several major projects that the company brought online over the past year. The reason why a higher level of production would have a beneficial impact on the company's revenues should be relatively self evident. After all, if the company produces more oil and gas then it has more products to sell and thus more products that can be used to generate revenue. All else being equal, this should have a positive impact on the company's earnings.

Another major factor that had a positive impact on BP's revenues during the quarter was higher price realizations. This is the price that the company received for each unit of oil or gas that it sold. As we can see here, the average price was significantly higher in the most recent quarter than in the same one of last year:

Source: BP plc

It should likewise be relatively obvious why this would be have a positive impact on BP's revenues and earnings. After all, if the company brings in more money for each item that it sells then logically more should flow through to the bottom line.

We also saw a few developments both during and immediately following the end of the quarter that should prove positive for BP's future growth. The first of these came in late September, when BP won the rights to the Pau Brasil field in the prolific Santos basin offshore Brazil. This was the first field in the Santos basin in which BP is an operator, and given the proven potential of both the Brazilian pre-salt and the Santos basin, there's certain to be a rich long-term development opportunity here for BP.

A few weeks ago, BP announced that it has brought a massive project meant to boost the company's production from its Thunder Horse field online. BP managed to accomplish this ahead of schedule and under budget, both of which always are nice to see. This may be a sign that the company is getting better at project execution. If so, this would certainly be a good thing for the future as reduced development costs would mean that more money is available for the shareholders. However, one project does not a trend make and BP still needs to prove itself in this regard.

One of the more interesting developments that followed the end of the quarter was BP changing the way that it will be closing the $10.5 billion deal to acquire all of BHP Billiton's (BHP) U.S. shale assets. This deal was originally announced back in July and involves BP purchasing Petrohawk Energy Corporation, a wholly-owned shale oil production subsidiary of BHP Billiton. Originally, BP was going to acquire the company for $5.25 billion upfront with the remaining $5.25 billion paid in six equal installments over six months. The company also was planning to issue new stock to finance the second $5.25 billion. However, with this strong earnings report, BP has changed its mind and will no longer be issuing new stock. This will certainly prove advantageous to the company's shareholders as they will no longer suffer the dilution that would have accompanied the original plan. This also may have an impact on the company's dividend profile as it relieves BP of the need to pay dividends on the shares that would have been issued.

One final nice thing that shareholders should appreciate is that BP rewarded its shareholders with a long awaited dividend increase. In the third quarter of 2018, BP declared a dividend of $0.1025 per common share ($0.615 per ADS), which would give the company an annualized dividend yield of 5.83% at the current stock price. As is always the case though, we should make sure that the company can actually afford this newly raised dividend. The easiest way to do this is by looking at the firm's free cash flow, which is the amount of money left over from its ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow. In the third quarter of 2018, BP reported an operating cash flow of $6.092 billion and spent a total of $3.675 billion on capital expenditures over the same period. This gives the company a free cash flow of $2.417 billion in the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2018, BP had approximately 20 billion weighted average common shares outstanding (this corresponds to 3.334 billion ADS shares). Thus, the company's newly declared higher dividend would cost it approximately $2.050 billion per quarter, which is quite a bit less than its free cash flow. This is certainly nice to see.

In conclusion, this was a very good quarter for the British oil giant. The company saw its net income and revenue climb due to a combination of higher oil prices and higher production. Perhaps more importantly, it made some significant progress at positioning itself well for future growth. Overall, there was certainly a lot to like here and shareholders should be pleased.

