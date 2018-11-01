Kinder Morgan As An Acquisition Target

Thesis

Readers gave me the idea to explore whether Kinder Morgan (KMI) could be an acquisition target. Due to Kinder Morgan's low valuation, such a transaction would likely be accretive for the acquirer, and it would solve the problem of lacking credibility by Kinder Morgan after its dividend cut a couple of years ago.

In this article, I'll explore what a sale could look like and who could be an acquirer. In the end, I still think that a takeover of Kinder Morgan is not overly likely in the near term, though, as such a major deal bears a lot of execution risk, and since Kinder Morgan's management/insiders likely do not want to lose control over the company.

In the comment stream of a recent article about Kinder Morgan, several users talked about the possibility of Kinder Morgen being acquired. After giving this some thought, I thought that it was worthy to explore this possibility in an article.

The rationale for why Kinder Morgan could be a good acquisition target

Acquisitions are accretive for the acquirer under some conditions, primarily:

- The acquirer gets the target at a low valuation, which means that the returns that can be generated from the acquisition are higher than the acquirer's cost of capital.

- The acquisition strengthens the acquirer's position in an important market, or improves the acquirer's capabilities in an important field, improves the value chain, or any other strategic rationale for why the acquiree is an important addition to the acquirer's business.

- There are a lot of synergies that can be captured after an acquisition, enormous cost savings allow the acquisition to pay for itself.

The third point is not really relevant for the situation of Kinder Morgan becoming an acquisition target, as most of Kinder Morgan's expenses are fixed, thus there is not a lot of room for cutting costs after a takeover.

The second point is also not overly relevant, as the pipeline business is not one where top-of-the-art tech or big brands play a major role. Depending on who would be the acquirer, there could be some rationale for a more attractive pipeline network, or for the possibility to provide the complete value chain. If a supermajor bought out Kinder Morgan, for example, everything from production to transportation to refining could come from one company.

The most likely scenario that could lead to an acquisition is that Kinder Morgan trades at such an inexpensive valuation that the acquirer's cost of capital is lower than the returns that Kinder Morgan generates, which would make the acquisition accretive for the acquirer.

Kinder Morgan reported distributable cash flows (operating cash flows minus maintenance capital expenditures) of $1.09 billion for the most recent quarter, and Kinder Morgan forecasts distributable cash flows of at least $4.57 billion for fiscal 2018.

KMI data by YCharts

Due to a relatively weak share price performance over the last year, Kinder Morgan's market capitalization has declined to $37 billion. This means that Kinder Morgan trades at 8.1 times this year's distributable cash flows right now. An 8.1 times DCF multiple equates to a DCF yield of 12.4% -- an acquirer would see a 12.4% cash on cash return after a takeover, assuming that no money is spent on growth capital expenditures going forward.

A company with a cost of capital of less than 12.4%, which includes most companies, could issue new capital to finance such a takeover, and the takeover would still be accretive. This does not include any takeover premium yet, though. When we assume that Kinder Morgan could only be bought out at a 30% premium to the current share price, or at ~$22, the cash flow yield would drop to 9.5%.

Note: Kinder Morgan's debt is not included in the takeover sum, as interest payments (which are the cost of Kinder Morgan's debt) are already deducted from Kinder Morgan's operating cash flows.

There are companies with a cost of capital of less than 9.5%, for these an acquisition of Kinder Morgan could still be accretive, even at a 30% premium to the current share price.

Kinder Morgan burned many retail investors when its dividend growth plans did not come to fruition a couple of years ago, which is why the company is being penalized with a low valuation right now. If Kinder Morgan got acquired, its (unconvincing) dividend growth history would not matter any longer, and assets could be valued at their true, underlying value.

Who could be a possible acquirer?

I believe that there are three groups of possible acquirers:

- Oil and gas supermajors that have upstream and downstream operations and that seek to own midstream operations on top of that.

- Other midstream/infrastructure companies.

- Entities with large cash hoards that have a hard time finding attractive targets to deploy their cash.

The first group includes companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) -- majors that produce oil and gas and that refine & sell it, but which do not do the transporting themselves. In theory, it could be advantageous for these companies to have their own midstream operations, as this could result in cost-savings and as this could help versus transportation bottlenecks (such as in the Permian Basin). In practice, these companies have not made any statements regarding an interest in becoming midstream players, and there is no meaningful history of such transactions. I thus think that a takeover of Kinder Morgan (or other midstream companies) by a supermajor is unlikely.

Consolidation in the industry, i.e. a takeover by another midstream company, seems more likely. The acquirer would already know the space very well, and obviously has an interest in operating in this industry. The major obstacle here is the size of Kinder Morgan. As one of the biggest players in the industry, it would be hard for another player to stem such a major takeover.

Enbridge (ENB) is one of two publicly traded oil & gas pipeline companies with a larger market capitalization than Kinder Morgan (at $52 billion). Enbridge has, however, likely no interest in acquiring Kinder Morgan right now, as Enbridge is currently trying to acquire the equity portions of Spectra Energy (SEP), Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), and Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) that it currently does not own yet. Capacity for additional M&A by Enbridge is thus very likely constrained for the foreseeable future.

The other pipeline company that is larger than Kinder Morgan is Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), which is valued at $58 billion right now. It thus seems like the most likely acquirer in this segment. Enterprise Product Partners trades at ~10 times annual distributable cash flows, so at a lower valuation than Kinder Morgan (when a 30% takeover premium is included). A takeover would thus not be accretive, expect if Enterprise Product Partners would finance the acquisition with debt primarily, which likely would not be feasible. Due to the fact that Enterprise Product Partners' shares are quite inexpensive as well, Enterprise Product Partners would likely be better off repurchasing its own shares than trying to acquire Kinder Morgan.

Another possibility is that an infrastructure company (without a specific focus on pipelines) could acquire Kinder Morgan. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) comes to mind.

Source: Brookfield Asset Management presentation

The company (and its affiliates) control $300 billion in assets, thus Brookfield has the massive size that would allow for such a takeover. The company also enjoys a relatively low cost of capital, and Brookfield regularly raises billions of capital that it deploys into new assets. It would likely be possible for Brookfield to raise the money that would be required for a takeover of Kinder Morgan.

The problem I see here is that Brookfield's affiliates are focused on many different segments, such as renewable energy (Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)) or real estate. After a takeover of Kinder Morgan Brookfield would be weighted towards pipeline infrastructure to a significant degree. This is, I believe, the major reason that speaks against a takeover by Brookfield, as otherwise, this could be a perfect catch for real asset - manager Brookfield.

One last option is that a company or other entity with a big cash hoard acquires Kinder Morgan. The most logical one would be Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), as Berkshire held $111 billion of cash at the end of Q2. If the stock market continues to tank, Warren Buffett would likely find many attractive targets that could be taken over, but if that does not happen, the cash hoard does not produce any meaningful returns at all.

Acquiring Kinder Morgan (at a 30% premium to the current share price) and receiving a cash on cash return of 9.5% could be a viable option for Berkshire Hathaway. The company would still have many billions in cash after such a takeover, thus Buffett and Berkshire would not put all of their eggs into one basket at all. In case the stock market continues to decline, Berkshire would still have $60+ billion for other deals.

Insider ownership could be a hindrance to a takeover

Kinder Morgan's insiders, primarily founder and CEO Richard Kinder, own a substantial portion of the company. Richard Kinder's stake in Kinder Morgan totals ~250 million shares, or 11% of all of Kinder Morgan's market capitalization. Richard Kinder, as founder-CEO, likely does not want to cede control of the company he built. This would, in all likelihood, be a major obstacle for a takeover of Kinder Morgan. Richard Kinder would, I guess, only agree to a takeover if he retains a position in the company and if Kinder Morgan could operate semi-independently.

The status of a semi-independent company that is controlled by Richard Kinder would likely be possible after a takeout by Berkshire, as Berkshire does usually not interfere much in the companies that it acquires. Instead, these companies continue to operate independently. Such a semi-independent status (under Richard Kinder's control) would likely not be possible if Kinder Morgan got bought out by Brookfield or another pipeline company.

Kinder Morgan will likely be a good investment without a takeover

All in all, there are several reasons for why Kinder Morgan could be a viable takeover target, primarily its low valuation, high cash generation, and the fact that the company is needlessly penalized for its broken dividend growth promises. Due to the size of Kinder Morgan, there are not many entities that could stem such a takeover, though, and Richard Kinder's control over the company could be a headwind for a takeover as well.

I believe that a takeover is possible, but not overly likely. The most likely acquirers would, I believe, be Berkshire Hathaway or Brookfield (if the asset manager decides that it wants to increase its pipeline infrastructure exposure).

Kinder Morgan offers a dividend yield of 4.8% right here, and the dividend yield will rise to 7.5% over the next one and a half years (if everything goes as planned). At the same time, Kinder Morgan is paying down debt, repurchasing shares, and investing into new growth projects that will drive Kinder Morgan's cash flows over the coming years.

As Kinder Morgan trades at a very inexpensive valuation of just 8.1 times distributable cash flows right now, I believe that Kinder Morgan will be a solid, high-yielding, low-risk investment over the coming years if there is no takeover.

Buying shares of Kinder Morgan right here could thus lead to a big one-time gain (in case there is a takeover), or in some capital appreciation and hefty dividends over the coming years, in case Kinder Morgan does not get bought out. Neither of these options is a bad one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.