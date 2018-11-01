Equinor: Cash Flow With An Oily Smell

The fact that Equinor’s top and bottom lines slightly missed analysts’ consensus estimates in Q3 tells nothing about the deep value of the firm.

At the end of September 2018, shares of Equinor ASA (EQNR) surged on the wave of oil prices rally. On October 30, the share price on the New York Stock Exchange was $25.57, compared to $28.7 35 days ago. But here is the thing: Neither September heights nor the current level reached the fair value per share that I computed 2 months ago in the article, or $33.26. What is more, EV/EBITDA Forward multiple unequivocally indicates undervaluation by 48%. Let’s go down to details.

Johan Sverdrup RP 16/2 installed on the field. Photographer: Bo B. Randulff, Roar LIndefjeld / Statoil

What investors should pay attention to

Equinor missed on revenue and EPS by 0.10% and 2%, respectively. Of course, this is not the reason to be bearish. There is no doubt that the quick glance at the top and the bottom lines is sophomoric. It is essential to dig into the income statement data and, of course, to look at the cash flow statement in more depth. The gist is that growth is considerable, and expansion continues on all fronts:

Total revenues increased by 5.5% Q/Q and by 40.6% compared to Q3 FY17. The first nine months revenue in FY18 was 30% higher than in the previous FY. EBIT grew by 19.9% Q/Q. Q1-3 FY18 operating income surged by spectacular 319.8%. Net income attributable to shareholders for the first 9 months of 2018 more than doubled in comparison with the result for the same period of FY17. To be precise, the increase amounted to 107%. Earnings growth Q/Q amounted to 36.6%.

It is worth mentioning that income growth was assisted by the expansion of margins:

Operating margin was 24.02% compared to 21.15% in Q2 FY18 and 8.05% a year ago. PBT margin was 22.2% compared to 19.4% in Q2 and 6.94% in Q3 FY17. Net income margin expectedly increased to 8.7% from 6.72% in Q2 FY18. In Q3 FY17, the firm reported a $480M loss.

What is more, EQNR has the highest operating margin in the peer group:

Own creation. Data source: Morningstar.com

Also, hydrocarbon production was highly influenced by scheduled turnaround, but even in these conditions it increased by 1% compared to the same period in FY17 and amounted to 2.06 mmboepd due to new wells and new oil fields.

New discoveries, projects development on schedule, expansion in Brazil

On October 29, Equinor announced a new oil discovery in the Johan Castberg oil field. The Johan Sverdrup oil field is developing on schedule with no drawbacks or any technical issues. Its colossal potential will be unveiled in FY19. The field is a bargaining chip for Equinor, the operator, and its partners Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) and Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY), because of extremely low break-even price and reduced capex. Brazil is a new core area. In an attempt to diversify the upstream portfolio and make it more versatile, Equinor enhances expansion in the country, $15B will be invested until 2030.

Selling non-core assets, acquiring promising ones

As I wrote in the article on Aker BP’s earnings, the firm signed an agreement with Equinor to acquire the King Lear discovery in the North Sea. It appears that this deal as a win-win for both, as Aker BP sees the synergy of the operated Ula area and the King Lear, while Equinor will receive $250 million for its non-core asset.

What’s the case with Rosebank?

In 2013, the company announced that it would leave the Rosebank project on the UKCS and sold its stake precisely before the oil prices crash. In Q3 FY18, C-Suite declared that Equinor is back in business as Chevron (CVX) decided to sell its 40% share. What is the rationale behind it? In my judgment, the favourable environment with at least $75 for a barrel of Brent. Recuperated oil prices make previously not feasible and uneconomical initiative attractive again. Admittedly, there is no more capable healer for an E&P company than the commodities market sentiment. In 2013, Equinor had a non-operated position and 30%. If the deal successfully proceeds, the firm will become an operator with a 40% stake. Also, capex estimates are lower than in 2013. During the earnings call, CFO Mr Christian underlined that Equinor will use FPSO (Floating production storage and offloading) with subsea tiebacks for production. He also stressed that Johan Castberg field development provides an experience:

And then, of course, the development of this will be an FPSO with subsea tiebacks … we have, among others, Johan Castberg to draw upon when it comes to learnings.

The balance sheet

To examine the robustness of the balance sheet, I computed several widely used ratios:

Current Ratio equals to 1.36, current liabilities are well-covered by current assets. The sum of cash and current financial investments is $13.5B, current liabilities comprise $20B. Cash Asset Ratio equals to 0.67 which is not stellar, but acceptable.

Also, during the earnings call, CFO mentioned that net debt ratio reduced by 1.5% to 25.7%, it is evidently a good sign.

Upstream for cash, renewables for the future

C-Suite perfectly understands the necessity to make portfolios as versatile as possible, and that opportunities that renewables offer in the long run are attractive. Thus, Equinor continues to bet on the solar and wind energy, even understanding that at the current stage its New Energy Solutions business unit is unprofitable. What was made during the Q3? First, the Arkona windfarm delivered the first electricity to German households. The windfarm will be in full operation in 2019. Second, the Apodi solar project in Brazil is running on schedule. All of the above indicate that Equinor clearly realizes how to transform its business model and ameliorate portfolio to be fully prepared for the reality of energy consumption in 2040 and its energy mix.

Buybacks postponed, balance sheet robustness prioritized

This does not necessarily mean that the oil giant from Stavanger is not ready to share its wealth with the shareholders. Cash could be distributed not only in the form of buybacks but also as dividends. During the Q&A session of the earnings call, CFO Lars Christian emphasised that Equinor increased the dividend and reminded that “an emerging scope for share buybacks dependent on macro outlook and portfolio developments.” So, the top priority is portfolio fortifying and net debt reduction. As I see, this decision is justifiable. I believe the management selected the right capital allocation pattern. The strategy of using FCF to strengthen the balance sheet and prepare for any unlike but possible headwinds instead of distribution all cash to the shareholders is reasonable and farsighted.

Free Cash Flow decreased. What’s the matter?

In the Q3 report, it is mentioned that FCF has fallen to $2,487 million compared to $3,832 million in the first 9 months of FY17. The gist is that the firm’s definition for FCF is slightly different from the commonly used in finance. Equinor adjusts the figure for the dividend paid and the number of other items, in particular:

Free cash flow includes the following line items in the Consolidated statement of cash flows: Cash flows provided by operating activities before taxes paid and working capital items, taxes paid, additions through business combinations, capital expenditures and investments, (Increase) decrease in other items interest bearing, proceeds from sale of assets and businesses and dividend paid

Source: Q3 report, P. 29

It appears that the company does not take into account working capital from its IFRS cash flow statement but deducts dividends. If we dig into the CFS, we shall find out that from January to September 2018 the firm generated more cash from operations than during the whole FY17 by 4.6% and by 18.4% than during the 9 months in FY17. Also, capital expenditures increased by 13.8%, while dividend paid has surged by 71.02% from $1.1B in Q1-Q3 FY17 to $1.9B in the same period this year. The starting point of the operating cash flow in the CFS is PBT. PBT increased by 20% Q/Q and by 48% compared to the first nine months of FY17. So, it appears that capex and dividends reduced the FCF level computed according to Equinor’s method. On the contrary, if we apply the most widely accepted definition of FCF (OCF minus capex), we shall arrive at $7.1B in Q1-3 FY18 and $5.7B in Q1-3 FY17. In this case, it is evident that FCF surged by 24.3%.

Valuation: multiples approach

In my opinion, Equinor’s closest peers in terms of market capitalisation and operations (Oil & Gas integrated, operating worldwide) are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), Total SA (TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Eni (E).

TOT EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

It appears that EV/EBITDA Forward multiple for this peer group specifies a 48% discount.

Source: Own creation

Conclusion

To sum up, I should remind that Brent price is the critical catalyst of Equinor’s shares performance. This chart clearly illustrates the point:

EQNR data by YCharts

The top and the bottom lines represent only a tip of a much larger iceberg. It is evident that Equinor’s ability to sustain growth is deeply embedded in its cash flow statement and asset portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.