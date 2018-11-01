Should You Buy Facebook Stock Following Q3's Mixed Earnings?

Daily and monthly active users are still growing, but below expectations.

Facebook (FB) has had a turbulent 2018. From the Cambridge Analytica scandal that sank the social media's stock price in March to disappointing Q2 results in June, the patience of Facebook investors has been tested time and time again.

On 30 October, Facebook released their Q3 earnings, which seemed to be a mixed bag.

Revenue, daily active users (DAUs) and monthly active users (MAUs) all increased in Q3 but all three still did not meet analysts expectations.

Source: Facebook Investor Relations

According to CNBC, analysts were expecting Q3 revenue to come in at $13.78 billion ($13.73 billion actual), DAUs to be 1.51 billion (1.49 actual) and MAUs to be 2.29 billion (2.27 actual).

However, the company only marginally missed expectations and considering Facebook's current position, this could be promising.

As already stated, 2018 has not been kind to Facebook. Addressing the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook declared it would heavily invest in security. Predictably, such a substantial investment damaged Facebook's overall financials in Q2.

Now in Q3, Facebook's focus is still on tightening security and ensuring that a Cambridge Analytica 2.0 will not occur. 20,000 people will be hired by the company to focus on security alone. Considering management's focus is set on security and not so much on revenue growth, a 33% increase in revenue year-on0year is still impressive.

It's a similar story with DAUs and MAUs. The Cambridge Analytica scandal painted Facebook at best as a reckless and careless company. At worst, Facebook was regarded as abusive and untrustworthy. One in 20 in the UK reportedly deleted their Facebook account following the scandal, whilst a #DeleteFacebook campaign swept across the internet. Considering the backlash, growth in DAUs and MAUs (although minor) should still be regarded as somewhat of an achievement.

Furthermore, earnings per share actually beat analysts' expectations, coming in at $1.76 vs $1.47.

My take from these numbers is that analysts may have been slightly too bullish with their expectations. Thus, investors should not be too concerned that the company only slightly missed these figures.

However, where investors should be concerned is with regards to Facebook's future.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the earnings conference that revenue growth is expected to slow.

As well as security, Facebook is investing heavily in video - particularly Facebook Watch and Instagram TV. Zuckerberg admitted that both services are lagging behind Google's (GOOG) Youtube.

"I want to be upfront that even assuming that we get to where we want to go from a feed only world to a feed plus stories world, it will take some time and our revenue growth may be slower during that period," he said.

What's more, the CEO said "video monetizes significantly less well per minute than people interacting."

"[Video] will still displace some other services where we'd probably make more money," he added.

This means that not only will Facebook's investment in video burn a hole in the company's cash pot but it could also erode other profits from other sectors.

In the short run at least, this is not great news for investors. Until Facebook develops its video sector to a convincing level, its financials will suffer.

Having said that, Facebook's interest in video is certainly a smart move as video consumption is expected to increase substantially over the coming years.

Global mobile video traffic from 2016 to 2021 (in terabytes per month) Source: Statistica

Although the company may be a little late to the party, Zuckerberg clearly understands the importance of video content. "Video is a critical part of the future," the CEO said.

Long-term investors therefore should not lose too many nights sleep - Facebook's video investment may dampen spirits in the short run but the company is becoming increasingly future-proof.

Conclusion

For now, Facebook's somewhat stagnant growth suggests it is shifting away from being the growth company it used to be. Investors who were excited about FANG's capability to accelerate growth whilst being behemoths in their industry, may want to focus more on Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google.

Back in July, Mad Money's Kim Cramer warned that Facebook should no longer be considered a growth stock if its revenue remained flat.

"You have a company that has expenses going up dramatically ... [and] revenues are decelerating dramatically," Cramer said. A few months on, Cramer's concern is becoming more real.

However, this does not mean that investors should necessarily flee from Facebook. After all, Facebook users are not really fleeing from the platform. Facebook is still in troubled waters and it has a rocky path up ahead, but in my opinion, the company has the capacity to navigate through the turbulence and come out strong on the other side.

Whether you should buy or sell Facebook stock will depend on whether you're a short term or long term investor. Patient investors will undoubtedly reap the benefits in years to come if they jump in now, but it could be a long wait.

