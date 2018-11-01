Cal-Maine Foods: Keeping CALM

Those risks haven't seemed to weigh on the stock yet, but in the event they do over the next several months, I present ways bullish longs can limit their risk.

Dressing Up As Cal-Maine's product for Halloween (via Parties Costumes).

Staying Calm As "Risks Mount"

A few months ago, Seeking Alpha contributor Quad 7 Capital warned of "risks mounting" for egg producer Cal-Maine Foods (CALM). One of the risks they cited, interestingly enough, was rising feed costs - apparently chicken feed isn't always chicken feed. Since that article was published, CALM has returned 9.71%, but it's been a bit of a roller coaster ride, as you can see below.

In the event the risks Quad 7 Capital cited come to pass in the next several months, and drive down the share price of Cal-Maine Foods, we'll look at two ways cautious bulls can stay long while limiting their risk. After that, we'll look at Portfolio Armor's current take on the stock.

Adding Downside Protection To Cal-Maine Foods

For these examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of CALM and can tolerate a drawdown of 17%, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of CALM against a >17% decline by mid-May.

The cost of this protection was $1,650, or 3.39% of position value, but this was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy and sell options for less, at some price between the bid and ask.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 7%, this was the optimal collar to get the same level of protection over the same time frame as the previous hedge.

You may have noticed that the put leg of this optimal collar uses a different strike than in the optimal put hedge above. After an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike here, where the cost was $1,250, or 2.57% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask).

That cost was more than offset by the income of $2,350, or 4.83% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls) generated by selling the call leg.

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,100, or 2.26% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods currently passes Portfolio Armor's initial two screens to avoid the riskiest investments, but as you can see below, in the screen capture from my website, its current potential return estimate for CALM is only about 4.3% over the next several months.

To put that in perspective, of the 1,494 securities that passed our two screens (out of a total of about 4,500 optionable stocks and ETFs traded in the U.S.), CALM was ranked #999 on Wednesday.

Wrapping Up

As you can see above, although CALM passed my site's initial two screens, it's barely in the top 1,000 names now. But that ranking goes by past total returns and forward-looking options market sentiment - it's not based on fundamentals. If you're bullish on CALM for its fundamentals, but want to limit your risk, consider the second hedge I presented above. Taking into account the hedging cost of -2.26% of position value and the cap of 7%, your upside potential between now and may would be 7% - (-2.26%) = 7% + 2.6% = 9.6%. Not bad for ~6.5 months, and if CALM goes south your downside risk will be strictly limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.