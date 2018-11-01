October 2018 - Passive Income

October was a great month but didn't do anything exciting. Did some nice landscaping around the house though and started our front entrance by replacing a rotted post and creating 2 seating walls (with lights in them) along the front entrance. Guess November will be all about cleaning up those leaves. I normally get about 50 bags… lol

On to the Income…

RAISES OR CUTS

No raises or cuts this month

DIVIDEND INCOME

12 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks October 2017 Income October 2018 Income Totals 299.54 368.45 Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) 4.98 26.60 Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) 22.13 sold Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) 11.20 sold Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) 0 22.10 Altagas (OTCPK:ATGFF) 5.25 5.48 Sienna Senior (OTCPK:LWSCF) 2.40 2.45 Auto Property's 3.62 sold ZDY ETF 7.13 7.67 Aecon (OTCPK:AEGXF) 24.13 sold Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) 9.79 n/a Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 38.28 44.22 Telus (NYSE:TU) 17.24 48.30 (One Drip) TD Bank (NYSE:TD) 70.80 89.78 (One Drip) Shaw (NYSE:SJR) 29.63 30.81(One Drip) Riocan (OTCPK:RIOCF) 37.72 39.96(One Drip) Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 15.24 16.84 (2 Drips) Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) 0 34.24 (2 Drips)

8 Drips this month. Not bad…

October 2018 Dividend Total = $368.45 (%23.03 higher yr over yr)

October 2017 Dividend Total =$299.54 (Previous Dividend Income)

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $9.39 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

What happened? Last quarter, I was over $400… Arg. Well, this is because of a couple of things.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) pays its dividend twice a year vs quarterly. A loss of $16.80. Corus Entertainment switched its dividend from monthly to quarterly. A loss of $19.86. Sold our position in Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to buy a car. A loss of $30.55.

OTHER INCOME

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Amazon Affiliate - $17.48

Thanks to everyone who used one of my Amazon Affiliate links to buy something off Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Remember, it doesn't matter if you don't buy the product I'm promoting. The affiliate gets credit for anything that gets bought from their link within 24 hrs (if I remember correctly).

SOLAR INCOME

My monthly solar income posts will now be included on here for simplicity.

Not even one 50kwh day last month…

In September, our solar panel system generated 844 kWh since we get paid a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt-hour Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) deposited $243.07 into our chequing account this month.

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $2353.53

Amount to Breakeven -- $30,042.93

Total October 2018 - Passive Income - $1129.00

Total Passive Income Increase over last year. - 41.20%

TOTALS FOR 2018

Dividends Year To Date Total - $4159.22

Other Passive Income Year to date - $7782.34

Total Passive Income for 2018 - $11941.56

Year End Goal - $15,000 - %79.61

CONCLUSION

Another pretty good month. Unfortunately, we see the dip in dividends from the payment changes and recent sale... Womp! It's a long-term game, so I'll be back to those levels soon enough. I really feel that the first month of the quarter has so many stocks I want to buy lately, so maybe soon enough it will be at par with the quarter ending months.

The solar income is clearly starting to dwindle. Funny, most of the trees around the property have dropped, but the maple that's blocking the panels has barely even started… Haha.

