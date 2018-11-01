Anadarko's Debt-Fueled Buybacks Are Dangerous

However, after capital expenditures, this has still been insufficient to cover their shareholder returns and thus they've been funded through debt and draining cash reserves.

Introduction

Now that oil prices have firmed up, many oil companies have elected to focus on returning cash to shareholders instead of recklessly chasing growth in the same value destructive ways they had during the past decade. Whilst I’m supportive of this approach, I feel certain companies are actually returning too much cash to their shareholders and thus are endangering their future viability. A prime example is Anadarko Petroleum (APC), who earlier this year raised eyebrows with their massive dividend increase and buyback program.

Prelude

Following their original announcement I published an article analyzing their cash requirements and concluded they would require materially higher oil prices for these shareholder returns to be covered with free cash flow. Since then oil prices have continued to climb strongly, however, this has still been insufficient, as they have also increased their buyback program.

Current Situation

At the time of writing Anadarko has just released their Q3 report, which confirmed my suspicion that they were still unable to generate enough operating cash flow during the first nine months to cover their capital expenditure, let alone their buyback program. During this time they generated $4.302b of operating cash flow which is a massive increase year over year, however, after subtracting their $4.891b of capital expenditure this leaves their free cash flow at negative $589m. Even if I’m as generous as possible and include the positive effects of their divestitures totaling $393m, their free cash flow is still negative $196m. Obviously returning a further $2.856b to shareholders ($380m dividend + $2.476b buybacks) during this same period of time has been funded through increasing their debt and depleting their cash reserves.

Their performance in the third quarter alone was the strongest of the year, as it should have been be since oil prices were the highest during this period of time. Their operating cash flow came in at $1.647b, however, even if this was produced for each of the three quarters of this year, their free cash flow would have only been $50m ($1.647b x 3 - $4.891b). Obviously this would have still been insufficient to cover their $2.856b of shareholder returns.

If Anadarko had an over capitalized financial position this may be a sensible move, as replacing equity with debt can lower your weighted average cost of capital, however, after reviewing their balance sheet it’s clear this is not the case. Considering the lack of free cash flow, their financial position isn’t particularly strong with net debt at $14.81b, a gearing ratio of 56.86%, a current ratio of 0.87 and an interest coverage ratio that is under 3.

A final point regarding their leverage, at the beginning of the third quarter Anadarko's management promoted their debt reduction program that was to be conducted through the use of debt buybacks. Whilst on the surface this sounds as though they've been lowering their leverage, this has not actually been the case. Their cash flow statement, see below, clearly shows these debt "reductions" of $1.176b have been more than completely funded by issuing new debt totaling $2.131b. The remainder of this new debt, along with drawing down their cash reserves, has been used to fund their shareholder returns that exceed their free cash flow, as detailed previously.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Anadarko’s 2018 Q3 10Q report (previously linked) and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Why This Is Dangerous

I believe aggressively pursuing debt funded buybacks whilst having an already indebted balance sheet is very dangerous during a rising interest rate environment, as it leaves them with a greatly reduce ability to handle any sudden economic shocks. Through pursing their current strategy, Anadarko’s management is essentially betting that oil prices and the broader financial markets will continue being resilient even though we’re in the late stages of this economic cycle. Whilst oil markets are supportive and quite resilient at the moment, it’s important to remember they’re also highly cyclical and can turn suddenly, just as they did in late 2014 when the recent crash caught most people off guard. During times such as now, I believe companies that aren’t in a strong financial position should focus on improving this to ensure they’re capable of handling the next downturn, whenever it arrives.

Whilst I’m bullish on oil prices in the medium to long-term, given current the macroeconomic backdrop I believe it’s quite likely to be a bumpy ride and that oil markets can turn suddenly. If oil prices were to drop suddenly, possibly due to a worsening US-China trade war, Anadarko’s leveraged financial position could very likely require them to undertake a value destructive equity raising during the downturn. Obviously there is the possibility that oil prices soar higher and remove this concern, however, I believe betting on this scenario is very dangerous. Even if this occurs, judging by their current actions, I wouldn’t be surprised if their management continued to increase their shareholder returns instead of deleveraging. Whilst it’s not directly the same, this feels reminiscent of General Electric’s (GE) choice to squander their cash on buybacks during the good years, only to be left over leveraged when an important market took a downturn.

Their strategy also poses a critical questions – when will they produce enough cash to actually lower their debt? If a company cannot produce an adequate quantity of cash to at least keep their debt position steady, it sounds rather like a Ponzi scheme, whereby they only continue existing as more people (the debt markets) continue pumping in money to payout others (the equity holders).

Whilst it may sound as though I’m bearish on buybacks in general, this isn’t the case, I just believe they should only occur when they’re supported by free cash flow and the company’s financial position is strong. After reviewing Anadarko’s latest results it’s clear that they don’t meet either of these requirements.

Conclusion

I honestly hope that everything works out fine for Anadarko and their shareholders, however, I fear the company’s management is leading them down a dangerous path that leaves them vulnerable to any future economic shocks. I’m all for companies returning cash to shareholders, I just feel that in this case they’re jeopardizing the future viability of the company and should instead focus on reducing their leverage. Therefore, I believe long-term investors who are seeking exposure to oil and gas companies should avoid Anadarko and look elsewhere. I hope that once their current buyback program is completed they elect to focus on improving their financial position, if this were to occur I would reassess my opinion on their shares.

