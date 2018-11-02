Platinum Sleepy Near The Lows, But There Are Signs Of A Recovery

In mid-August, platinum traded to a low of $755.70 per ounce, which was the lowest price since the fourth quarter of 2003.

Platinum traded to its all-time high in 2008 when the price of nearby NYMEX futures rose to $2308.80 per ounce. On the high a decade ago, platinum commanded a $1200 premium to gold and over a $1600 premium to the price of palladium. At that time, platinum earned its nickname "rich man's gold." These days, in a reversal of fortune for the rare precious metal, the price trades at a significant discount to the yellow metal and its cousin in the platinum group metals. At almost $400 per ounce below gold and over $200 under palladium, platinum continues to trade at a price that defies its fundamentals.

Platinum fell to a low of $761.80 in October 2008, just seven months after it hit its record peak price. After a rally to $1918.50 in August 2011 as gold peaked at over $1920, silver traded to almost $50, and palladium reached $862 per ounce, platinum has done little but make lower highs and lower lows. The most recent attempt at a price recovery came in 2016 when its price could not reach $1200 and turned lower at $1199.50 per ounce. Since then, it has been all downhill for the price of platinum which reached a low of $755.70 in August of this year, the lowest level in a decade and a half.

The most direct route for an investment or trading position in the platinum market is via the physical market for bars and coins or the NYMEX futures market. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) offers an alternative to owning physical platinum or trading in the highly volatile futures arena.

A higher trading range since mid-September

The price spike to the downside did not last long in the platinum futures market that trades on the NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. After hitting bottom at under $760 per ounce, the price bounced back to the $800 level trading in a range from $765.40 to $810 until the middle of September.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price of platinum began edging higher in late September when the precious metal made a higher high above the $810 level. Since then, platinum has risen to a high of $858.70 per ounce on November 1. Price momentum has increased to overbought territory after the price recovery while relative strength is rising. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the platinum futures market has been flatlining around the 75,000-contract level after it has declined from over 93,000 contracts in early September as the precious metal hit its low in mid-August.

Open interest drops - no one cares

The action in the open interest metric is a sign that some bargain hunters came into the platinum market on the long side as it hit its lowest level in fifteen years this summer. However, the subsequent decline in the metric tells us that they quickly took profits and ran when the price recovered. The memories of platinum's decline over a seven-month period in 2008 remain in the minds of investors and speculators who were happy to take a quick profit out of the platinum market and reduce their risk to the metal. In the gold, silver, and platinum market, investment demand each year tends to drive the prices of the metals. The lack of investor interest in platinum has been responsible for the weak price action. Meanwhile, platinum remains inexpensive compared to other precious metals on a historical basis.

Platinum offers value, but the price action was sleepy

Platinum continues to offer value compared to gold and palladium, but it has been in this position against gold since 2014 when it dropped to a discount to the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of platinum minus gold illustrates, platinum remains near its historic low against the yellow metal and was trading at a $373 discount on November 1. Platinum is more than ten times rarer than gold with only 250 tons of annual production compared to 3,000 tons of gold production each year. Platinum has a higher production cost than gold because it occurs deeper in the crust of the earth. Platinum output comes primarily from two countries; South Africa and Russia. Gold production is ubiquitous. Finally, on a per ounce produced basis, platinum has many more industrial applications than gold.

Meanwhile, in September 2017, platinum slipped to a discount to the price of palladium, another member of the platinum group metals.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of platinum minus palladium shows, at over a $220 discount to the price of palladium, the spread between the two precious metals is at the lowest level since 2001 when it found an all-time nadir at $344.20 per ounce. Platinum is a denser metal with a higher resistance to heat. However, industrial consumers have favored palladium for years because it typically traded at a lower price than platinum. Those consumers have been slow to switch from one metal to the other over the past year and two months. Palladium recently traded to a new all-time high at $1137.30 per ounce on October 23.

Meanwhile, since bouncing from the low, the price action in the platinum market reflects a bias to the upside and the potential for a significant recovery.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the now active month January NYMEX futures displays, platinum has been quietly making higher lows and higher highs since August. There had been no price spikes to the upside in the platinum market, but the price action was constructive for the metal. On November 1, the price moved to a higher high. At the same time, the price of rhodium, another platinum group metal, has more than doubled over the past year and was trading around the $2200 per ounce level on November 1. Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum production, and it has moved higher because of a shortage.

Production is declining in response to price action

The shortage in the rhodium market is the result of cutbacks in platinum production in South Africa, the home to most of the world's primary platinum mines. In Russia, production of platinum group metals is a byproduct of nickel output in the Norilsk region of Siberia.

The decline in rhodium availability has led to a rally that took the price from under $1000 per ounce in 2017 to $2300 recently. It turns out that platinum producers have been closing parts of mines where the production cost is the highest as the market price of platinum has declined to levels that are below the total output costs. A decline in platinum production could be making the precious metal more precious and rarer in the coming months and years if a shortage develops and mines cannot keep up with the current level of industrial demand. If investors and traders decide that the fundamentals for platinum have become compelling and the market experiences an increase in buying, we could see the price of the metal finally move to the upside.

PPLT provides an alternative to the futures or physical markets

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum futures market. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical platinum, less the expenses of the Trust's operations. The fund designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in platinum with minimal credit risk. Advantages of investing in the Shares include Ease and Flexibility of Investment, Expenses, Minimal Credit Risk.

PPLT holds 100% of its net assets in physical platinum bullion. With net assets of $494.92 million and an average daily trading volume of 60,341 shares, PPLT is a liquid market instrument. GraniteShares offers a platinum ETF product (PLTM), but its net assets and daily average trading volumes are significantly lower than PPLT's. The one benefit of the PLTM product is its lower expense ratio at under 20 basis points compared to PPLT's at 60 basis points. Platinum rallied from $759.40 to $858.70 on the January futures contract as of November 1, a rise of 13.1%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, PPLT has moved from lows of $71.92 to $81.14 as of November 1, an increase of 12.8% over the period.

Platinum remains not far off its recent lows, and the price action had been sleepy up until November 1. However, the upward price bias over the recent weeks may have been a sign that the compelling fundamentals in the platinum market could soon awaken what may be a sleeping giant that is getting ready to make a move.

