Kimco: Get Paid To Wait (Redux)

Introduction

In February, I wrote the article "Kimco: Get Paid to Wait" and I revisit my position on Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) below. Specifically, I continue to believe KIM is a buy due to, among other things, it successful disposition strategy, its well supported dividend (about 7%) and its strong liquidity position. In short, I reiterate the buy recommendation from my original article.

One of the larger shopping center REITs, KIM's real estate portfolio consists of approximately 450 U.S. shopping centers (company-owned) comprising approximately 78 million square feet of leasable space. Headquartered in New Hyde Park, NY, its properties are primarily concentrated in top major metropolitan markets, and it has notably been selling properties that do not meet that criterion.

Q3-2018 Results

During the first half of 2018, KIM has performed well from an operating perspective. This latest quarter is no different. Highlights from the Q3-2018 Earnings Press Release include, among others:

Pro-rata occupancy ended the quarter at 95.8% , which was flat compared to the third quarter of 2017, and which was reduced by 40 basis points due to Toys R Us vacating seven sites.

, which was flat compared to the third quarter of 2017, and which was reduced by 40 basis points due to Toys R Us vacating seven sites. Pro-rata small shop occupancy ended the quarter at 90.8%. This represents an increase of 60 basis points sequentially and an expansion of 130 basis points over the same period in 2017.

This represents an increase of 60 basis points sequentially and an expansion of 130 basis points over the same period in 2017. Pro-rata anchor occupancy ended the quarter at 97.6% , representing a decrease of 50 basis points sequentially, which was fully attributable to the Toys R Us vacates. Year-over-year, anchor occupancy decreased 30 basis points.

, representing a decrease of 50 basis points sequentially, which was fully attributable to the Toys R Us vacates. Year-over-year, anchor occupancy decreased 30 basis points. Pro-rata rental-rate leasing spreads increased 8.9% during the third quarter 2018, with rental rates for new leases up 12.1% and renewals/options up 7.9%.

during the third quarter 2018, with rental rates for new leases up and renewals/options up 7.9%. KIM generated a 2.2% increase in same-property NOI compared to the third quarter 2017, which excludes a positive 10-basis-point impact from redevelopments. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, same-property NOI grew 3.0% compared to the same period in 2017.

All in all, KIM continues to demonstrate that it is a top notch operator in the shopping center REIT space.

Disposition Activity; Major Projects

Earlier in 2018, management reported that KIM expected to be a net seller of properties with KIM’s pro-rata share of dispositions (some are part of joint ventures), net of any acquisitions, to range between $700 million to $900 million for 2018. As we head into the end of the year, it is clear that KIM is executing.

Specifically, KIM reported selling 10 shopping centers and two land parcels totaling 1.3M square feet for $156.8M during Q3-2018; its share of the sales prices being $153.7M. These sales put KIM's YTD dispositions near the low end of its $700M-$900M full-year target range (i.e., above $700 million). Accordingly, management raised the low end of KIM's dispositions guidance to $800 million for 2018.

Furthermore, in a press release (linked above), the president and chief investment officer, Ross Cooper, averred that:

“The disposition environment remains very active given the ample capital and financing readily available to third-party buyers, and we expect a strong finish to the year."

Look for KIM to meet its objectives with respect to the disposition strategy (indeed, it already has with a whole quarter remaining), and in 2019 KIM anticipates only a modest level of dispositions with proceeds being used primarily to fund redevelopment.

Strong Balance Sheet/Liquidity Position

KIM's balance sheet and liquidity position are in good shape. The company ended Q3-18 with over $145 million in cash, more than $2 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility, and no debt maturing for the balance of the year.

In August, the company redeemed $300.0 million of 6.875% Senior Notes due October 2019, such notes being KIM's highest costing debt. The redemption expanded KIM consolidated debt maturity profile to almost 11 years with no unsecured debt due until 2021.

KIM's strong financial profile has been recognized by the credit rating agencies. In this regard, KIM is only one of a dozen or so BBB+ or BAA1 rated REITS, and KIM continues to seek opportunities to improve its credit ratings.

If KIM can have its credit ratings upgraded and become an A-rated REIT, its cost of capital advantages vis a vis its competitors could be significant. One SA contributor in an article about current "strong buy" REITS notes with respect to KIM that:

Bottom Line: Kimco has made substantial progress with its balance sheet, and it's clear that the company is laser-focused on maintaining strict discipline in hopes of becoming an A-rated REIT. The company's cost of capital should prove to be a powerful differentiator over the next few years."

I concur with that assessment.

Development and Redevelopment

On its Q3-2018 earnings call, KIM management advised that:

As for our major projects, we were thrilled to host our grand opening of Lincoln Square in the third quarter with residents moving into the apartment units and Sprouts Farmers Market opening the lines around the block. This Center City Philadelphia project provides a window into the future of what we expect from our mixed use platform. Other major milestones include the opening of our first phase of Dania Pointe in Florida that is set for next week, and Costco's opening at Mill Station in Owings Mills, Maryland just last week. These signatures series redevelopments are now all over 90% preleased and are set to deliver significant growth for the Company in 2019 and beyond."

Per its website, KIM currently has a planned development pipeline encompassing five select projects totaling $800M and redevelopment pipeline with gross project costs totaling approximately $2 billion. KIM's full redevelopment & value creation pipeline of active and planned projects contains 100+ properties, with active properties comprising approximately 25% of the full pipeline.

KIM management is laser focused on leasing, leasing and leasing, and the initial success of the initial phases of these new projects is creating positive leasing momentum. I think part of that success also has to do with KIM creating "Live, Work & Plan Environments" that provide development optionality, including the possibility of adding residential living and hotels to its properties -- where doing so can maximize a property's potential.

In summary, positive leasing momentum on its re/development projects means KIM is likely to continue delivering strong results in the future.

Strategy

I started a position in KIM earlier in the year around $14.50. I have added to that position since then, and will be opportunistic in the future (preferring to purchase more in the low $15s and below, although, if I did not own KIM shares, I would consider dollar cost averaging in to a meaningful position).

Basically, the stock has been rangebound, and with interest rates rising and recent market volatility, that may continue for some time. Nonetheless, I expect to hold KIM for the long run and continue to believe it is a buy for long-term investors for the reasons outlined above; namely, strong balance sheet/liquidity profile, solid (top class) operating performance and solid execution on its re/development projects and disposition strategy.

Further, I like the idea of getting paid to wait when owning KIM shares. KIM's current dividend yield near 7% and it appears reasonably supported [the annual dividend is $1.12 and FFO is expected to be between $1.44-1.46 per the Q3-2018 earning release], although I would not expect large dividend increases in the future. Moreover, from a historical perspective, when you consider KIM's four-year average yield is only 4.36%, the current yield near 7% looks downright gawdy.

On full year 2018 estimates of FFO of $1.44-146, KIM currently trades at P/FFO ratio of approximately 11. Competitor (and A-Rated REIT) Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is trading at a P/FFO of approximately 20. FRT deserves a premium relative to KIM, but that gap is currently too large.

FY 2019 estimates of FFO for KIM are about $1.50. If KIM continues to perform as consistently as it has been, I see the market affording it a P/FFO multiple of 14. 14 x 1.50 provides me with a price target of $21 by the end of 2019. With KIM priced at about $16 currently, that's more than 30% price appreciation potential plus a healthy dividend along the way. For the foregoing reasons, KIM remains a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.