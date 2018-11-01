Geron: What To Expect From This Embattled Biotech?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome All North Ventures as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

After all the hype building up to the end of 3rd quarter, the stock price of GERN rose to a intraday peak of $6.99 at one point. There had been talks of early retirements and living the good life after the continuation decision(CD) by Janssen/J&J. But to the shock of shareholders Janssen made an announcement on September 27th that it will discontinue its collaboration with GERN. There were plenty of arguments for and against how the CEO Dr. Scarlett negotiated the collaboration deal with JNJ/Janssen. There were others blaming the job ads and compassionate use announcement from JNJ/ Janssen for misleading investors into believing that continuous decision was a foregone conclusion.

However it is notable that all along leading up to the deadline of CD, there were huge short positions taken out on GERN stock. This company has been a favorite short target over the years and for this reason the 60+ million shares short was considered to be par for the course. In hindsight, investors should have taken action to protect their investment in this company by taking a small profits, and lessening their holding or buying some put options as protection. After all, investing in biotech is a high risk/ high reward game, and if we can bat .500 we consider ourselves successful. While certainly any investment in GERN is speculative, I do see Janssen's discontinuation as a glitch in the course of a drug development. So rather than arguing over what should have been and who was at fault, let's take a look at what the future holds for GERN.

New Developments to watch out for going forward:

1.Third Quarter Financial Results

GERN just announced their third quarter financial report will be held on November 1st , 2018. We do not expect too much information will be revealed. We know that up to the September 27th discontinuation announcement the company was basically stripped of all R&D activities and the administration cost of the company has been flat. Any new expenses related to hiring new staff to run their phase 3 clinical trials will not be revealed in this report but hopefully we can hear from Dr. Scarlett a confirmation that the company is ramping up on hiring new staff to carry out these trials. We have evidence of that in their job opportunity page on their website (Careers at Geron). However, I would take this information with a grain of salt as we all know that part of our due diligence on the CD was based on the JNJ/Janssen website information. The company should also clarify its financial position, especially regarding the burn rate on company cash reserves as well all other additional expenses the company will incur with taking over the clinical trials from Janssen.

The cash burn for operating expenses for the last two quarters were $7.4m and $15.2m respectively; there was no major hiring during this period but going forward investors should expect a substantial rise in operating expense as GERN goes from a more or less holding company to a real operating company. We expect operating expense to come in at $20m for the next quarter. Research and development expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were $3.2m and $5.6m, respectively. Now that GERN is expected to carry the full load of this expense, expect a 400% increase to $21m. The general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were $4.2m and $9.6m and we assume this figure to remain the same for the next quarter. We propose a $55m burn rate per quarter will not be able to carry the company through to their proposed date of launching their phase 3 IMERGE trial 12 months from now. Needless to say, GERN will need to either raise funds through issuing new shares or find another collaboration partner going forward. A clear timeline on phase 3 IMERGE trial will also be a show of continuous commitment.

2. American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting 2018

Janssen submitted abstracts on the IMERGE and IMBARK Trial - we are hoping to see updated and additional information on the effectiveness of imetelstat on the additional patients for the part 1 IMERGE trial and their clinical status. As per my last check on the Janssen website, clinical trial recruitment for phase 2/3 is still ongoing. I believe that imetelstat is a first in class drug and that there is a lot of interest from the medical profession on the progress of the IMERGE and IMBARK trial. I hope there will also be an update on the IMBARK trial and the MOS (median overall survival) and more solid information on CR (complete remission) and PR (partial remission) in this group of patients. This information is critical for development of imetelstat going forward.

3. Collaboration with another company

I think the most important information we need to know from Dr. Scarlett is the progress the company has made in seeking out a new collaboration partner to complete the phase 3 IMERGE trial and to carry it to the approval stage. It will be ideal if this potential partner can provide financial support, as well as designing new trials for potential combination therapies with cancer drugs in their own arsenal. I think a new collaboration deal would be ideal for GERN and its shareholders. For these reasons, I think Abbvie may be an ideal suitor because it has the financial clout (sixth largest biotech company in the world by market cap) as well as the cancer drug venetoclax it already uses in a combination chemotherapy free clinical trial in CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia).

4. JNJ/Janssen deal revived with different terms

I firmly believe that imetelstat was not rejected outright by JNJ/Janssen as an ineffective drug. The official line is that they "made this decision as the result of a strategic portfolio evaluation and prioritization of assets within their portfolio". It is my opinion that the continuation decision at that particular point in time was not beneficial to JNJ/Janssen and they cannot justify handing over $65 million in milestone payment to GERN. However this does not preclude a negotiation of a new agreement in the future with terms that truly reflect the value of imetelstat. Can this be the reason that they are still recruiting patients on the Janssen website for IMERGE phase 2/3 ? These are all speculations of course, but it is possible that a new collaboration deal could be in the works.

5. Potential buyout by another biotech

Many of you may think that this is impossible but if imetelstat proved to be an all around platform drug for all cancer combination therapies the potential could be huge. If there is another biotech company willing to take a chance and invest in imetelstat, then we could still be looking at potential powerhouse in cancer therapy. This may be a good time for another opportunistic biotech to come in to scoop GERN up on the cheap!

It is critical for imetelstat to be proven effective in providing a treatment alternative to MDS and MF patients and prolonging life of some patients who otherwise would have died. Survival of GERN depends on it, this also holds true for thousands of GERN shareholders.

I see GERN as a speculative buy at this point. My advice to all investors is to do your own due diligence and invest only what you can afford to lose. If you are already invested in this company I think you have come a long way down from the top, but I think you should see it through the end. I hope I have convinced some of you that all is not lost.