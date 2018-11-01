Excelsior Mining Secures A Very Investor-Friendly Financing Package

Although the market reacted positively and Excelsior's shares grew by 13%, the market capitalization of the company is still well below the projected after-tax NPV of the Gunnison copper project.

Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF) today announced the completion of a $75 million financing package for its Gunnison copper project. The package consists of an equity financing worth $10 million and a copper stream worth $65 million. Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda should purchase 13,818,977 shares of Excelsior for $10 million, which equals approximately to $0.72 per share. At the current share count of 206,249,152, the equity financing should lead to a 6.7% share dilution. However, the equity financing may increase to $20 million if Greenstone Resources L.P. decides to use its pre-emptive right.

It means that the financing package will lead to a very limited share dilution. The main part of the financing package is represented by the copper stream sale. According to the streaming agreement, Triple Flag will provide an upfront payment of $65 million. In exchange for this payment, Excelsior will be obliged to sell to Triple Flag a percentage of the Gunnison mine copper production at a price equal to 25% of the prevailing copper spot price. The percentage of copper production attributable to Triple Flag will differ based on the Gunnison mine development stage. At the first stage (production of 25 million lb copper per year), Triple Flag will get 16.5%; at the second stage (production of 75 million lb copper per year), Triple Flag will get 5.75%; and at the third stage of development (production of 125 million lb copper per year), Triple Flag will get 3.5% of the Gunnison mine copper production.

Moreover, Triple Flag will have an option to increase the stream by paying another $65 million, as a part of the financing package for the first mine expansion (from 25 million to 75 million lb copper per annum). In this case, Triple Flag will get 11% and 6.6% of the copper production, during the second and third development stage. However, Excelsior will have an option to reduce the stream by 50% by making a buy-down payment to Triple Flag. The buy-down payment should reflect the value of copper deliveries net of the 25% ongoing payments and it should provide Triple Flag a 15% IRR on the first stage upfront deposit as well as on the potential expansion upfront deposit.

Source: Excelsior Mining

Besides all of this, Triple Flag will get 3.5 million 5-year share purchase warrants that will entitle Triple Flag to purchase 3.5 million shares of Excelsior Mining at a price of C$1.5 per share (approximately $1.14 per share).

The $75 million financing package should be more than enough to finance the first stage of the Gunnison mine development. As of the end of Q2, Excelsior held cash & cash equivalents worth $22.3 million and it was debt-free. Given that Excelsior's cash on hand decreased by $4 million during Q2, it is possible to estimate that if the cash-burn rate remained relatively unchanged, the company should have more than $15 million at its disposal right now. After the financing package is completed (probably during November), Excelsior should have around $90 million to finance the first stage Gunnison mine development that should cost only around $50 million. The remaining $40 million will provide a very comfortable cash buffer.

After the first stage of development is completed, the Gunnison mine should reach an annual production rate of 25 million lb copper. Given the statement of Excelsior's CEO, the production should start next year:

This financing delivers superior long-term economics for shareholders and allows us to quickly move into construction this year. Excelsior's pathway to achieving producer status is now clear, and we look forward to bringing the USA's next new strategic metal producer online in 2019.

It means that the 25 million lb/year production rate could be reached in 2020. After the first stage is up and running, the production should be expanded to 75 million lb/year. The expansion should cost $146 million. The second expansion that should bring the production rate up to the 125 million lb/year level should cost further $231 million. The staged development approach should help to protect Excelsior's shareholders from an excessive share dilution. As the average all-in costs over the mine life are estimated at $1.23/lb copper, a meaningful part of the expansion CAPEX should be financed from internal cash flows.

At a first look, the copper stream could mean a complication in Excelsior's future expansion self-funding efforts. However, the negative effects of the copper stream shouldn't be too serious. At a copper price of $2.5 and AISC of $1.5, the first stage of production should generate annual cash flow of approximately $25 million. The 16.5% copper stream should reduce this figure approximately by $7.7 million. However, if Excelsior instead of the copper stream secured a debt bearing an interest of 10%, the annual interest payments would equal to $6.5 million. It means that the hypothetical difference between a loan and the copper stream is around $1.2 million, which doesn't have any meaningful impact on Excelsior's ability to fund the future expansions internally. Moreover, the financing package allows future debt financings if needed.

Conclusion

Excelsior's financing package is very investor-friendly. It limits the share dilution significantly; moreover, it not only provides financial resources needed for the first stage development, but it sets also the foundations for the second stage development financing. But that should become a hot topic only sometime in 2021 or 2022. Yes, Excelsior gives up a part of its future copper production, but only a relatively small part. The financing package reduces Excelsior's financial risks significantly. The 13% share price growth that followed today's news release should be only the beginning. Excelsior's market capitalization is only $150 million, which is well below the $807 million after-tax NPV (7.5%) of the Gunnison project presented by the feasibility study.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXMGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.