44 'Safer' Dividend Achievers Ranked By Net Gains, Price Upsides And Yield To October 2019

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" dividend achiever stocks projected 42.56% LESS gain than from $5K invested in all ten. High price big stocks seized power in the "safer" dividend achievers.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Dividend Achiever stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to verify their financial strength. Thirty October Dividend Achievers were excluded for negative annual returns.

44 of 100 Dividend Achievers (10 or more years of higher dividends) were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 10/29/18.

October 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

Yield (dividend / price) results from here October 29 supplemented by 1 year total returns (verified by YCharts for forty-four stocks representing all eleven Morningstar sectors) revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

"The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 266 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. It is one of the best sources to find high quality dividend growth stocks." - suredividend.com

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Expected Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Achiever Stocks To Net 20.86% to 42.42% Gains By October, 2019

Four of the ten top yield 'safer' dividend Achiever stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were singled out based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each stock and its aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 29, 2019 were:

Lazard (LAZ) netted $424.24 based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% more than the market as a whole.

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) netted $398.73 based on a target price from seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) netted $336.65 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Invesco (IVZ) netted $298.27 per estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $263.23 based on estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) netted $245.12 based on dividends and the median price estimate from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) netted $241.70, based on dividends plus the median target from thirty-two analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

People's United (PBCT) netted $238.83 based on dividends plus price estimates from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) netted $211.31 based on target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) netted $208.57 based on a target price from twenty-five analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 28.67% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Achievers. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One "Safer" Dividend Achiever To Lose 4.34% By October, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2019 was:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) projected a loss of $43.38 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from nine analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

44 Achievers With "Safer" Dividends From 100 Top Yield Achievers

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 100 top yield dividend Achiever stocks which these 44 "Safer" dividend stocks were sorted. Below is that list of 44 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

10 Of 11 Sectors Were Represented By 44 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

Of eleven Morningstar sectors, ten were represented by 44 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of October 29. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Real Estate (8); Financial Services (8); Consumer Defensive (5); Consumer Cyclical (6); Communication Services (1); Energy (1); Technology (4); Utilities (3); Industrials (7); Basic Materials (1); Healthcare (0).

Top ten "safer" dividend Achiever stocks showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of October 29 represented the first five sectors on the above list.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily readjusted by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst median target price estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Poor Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

Ten "Safer" Dividend Achiever firms with the biggest yields October 29 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Achiever Dogs, (12) To Deliver 8.41% Vs. (13) 15.65% Net Gains from All Ten by October, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Achiever pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 42.58% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced "safer" dividend Achiever, W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) showed the best net gain of 42.42% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Achiever dogs as of October 29 were: People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT); Invesco (IVZ); Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG); Lazard Ltd (LAZ); Verizon Communications (VZ), with prices ranging from $15.57 to $56.48.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Achiever dogs as of October 29 were: Realty Income (O); Altria Group Inc (MO); Welltower (WELL); W.P. Carey (WPC); National Health Investors (NHI), with prices ranging from $61.30 to $73.60.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Dividend Achiever dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.finance.yahoo.com; suredividend.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: demilked.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.