Abeona Therapeutics: A Potential Leader In Gene Therapy

Strong portfolio targeting more than five different genetic diseases and the establishment of in-house GMP capability position the company well in the competition.

No standard of care for any of those three indications leads to potentially accelerated approval pathway and favorable regulatory environment.

Abeona is a front-runner on the development of gene therapy for the treatment of RDEB, plus MPS types IIIA and IIIB, based on very promising clinical data.

Company overview

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on gene and cell therapy for rare genetic disease. This company has a long history starting from Access Pharmaceuticals established in 1974. It evolved with several mergers and acquisitions in the past 40 years and changed name a few times in the history. Back in 2015, the company (the name was changed to PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals at that time) acquired a small biotech company, Abeona Therapeutics LLC, and then changed the name from PlasmaTech to Abeona Therapeutics shortly afterwards. This acquisition helped the company to shift the focus from drug delivery/niche product to an emerging gene/cell therapy field.

There are three leading programs in the pipeline treating dermal and metabolic genetic disease. EB-101 is the most advanced program which is to treat one of the worst dermal diseases, Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB). Patients with RDEB suffer from intense pain and chronic open wounds throughout their lives. Most severe patients end up with skin cancer between the ages of 15 and 35. ABO-102 and ABO-101 are two gene therapy targeting Sanfilippo syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) type III A and B, respectively. MPS III is a genetic lysosomal storage disease, and patients with the disease have mutated single gene which causes enzyme deficiency to degrade heparan sulfate (HS). The buildup of those metabolites in human body will lead to a series of cognitive and motion disorders and eventually create huge burden for patients and the family. We do expect there are five major catalysts in the next 6-12 months.

Exhibit 1. ABEO Pipeline as of Oct. 2018

Exhibit 2. Milestones expected in the next 6-12 months

Product Upcoming Milestone Event Time Estimated Impact EB-101 Start of Phase 3 trial for RDEB H2 2018 High ABO-102 cognitive results for MPS III A in Cohort 3 H1 2019 High ABO-101 2nd+ patients results for MPS III B H1 2019 High ABO-201 IND for CLN3 H1 2019 Moderate ABO-202 IND for CLN1 H2 2019 Moderate

Investment overview

Our bullish view on ABEO is based on the following factors: 1) a front-runner in three gene therapy for the treatment of RDEB, and MPS III A and B based on very promising clinical data; 2) no standard of cure for any of those three indications leads to potentially accelerated approval pathway and favorable regulatory environment; 3) strong pipeline targeting more than five different genetic diseases and the establishment of in-house GMP capability.

EB-101 for the treatment of RDEB

Key takeaway: EB-101 is a leader among gene-therapy players for the treatment of RDEB. It showed 100% wound healing up to 3-year after applying autologous gene-corrected skin cells to chronic no-healing open wounds.

EB-101 is an ex-vivo gene therapy with a presentation of gene-corrected skin grafts for the treatment of RDEB. Patients' own keratinocytes were isolated via biopsy and the gene of COL7A1, which is responsible for the coding of type VII collagen, a key component connects between epidermis and dermis, was transferred into the skin cells through retrovirus. The lack of type VII collagen causes chronic skin blistering and open and painful chronic wounds on skin and mucus membranes. Those cells were grown in the cell culture to form sheets like a plastic film, a layer of skin with four cells thickness. The whole manufacturing process could take around 1-month. In the clinic, physician will apply those sheets to the patients' wounds surface for the treatment.

Exhibit 3. EB-101 ex-vivo therapy manufacturing process and final product presentation

EB-101 is a leader among gene-therapy players for the treatment of RDEB. So far, there are 42 wounds (7 patients) have been treated by EB-101. It compared favorably to KB-103 from Krystal Biotech (KRYS) and FCX-007 from Fibrocell Science (FCSC) that only 2 (2 patients) and 7 (4 patients) wounds have been treated, respectively. The data also exhibit that EB-101 is highly efficacious with a long-acting effect by showing 88%-100% response rate up to 24 and 36 months. From dosage regimens perspective, EB-101 is administrated via skin grafting of gene-corrected autologous keratinocyte sheets. It is similar to other commonly off-label used live cell therapy, such as Apligraf® and Dermagraft®, but achieves superior efficacy.

In comparison, the data from FCSC also look promising that 67%-100% of wound healing is observed up to 6-12 months. Clearly, more data points are needed especially in the later periods since currently only 3 wounds have been evaluated beyond 6 months. FCSC utilizes lentiviral vector to transduce COL7A1 gene into fibroblasts. FCX-007 is administrated via intradermal injection directly into the papillary dermis of blisters because lentiviral vector cannot permeate across skin membrane. It is also an ex-vivo autologous gene therapy with the use of fibroblast instead of keratinocytes.

The recently released preliminary data of KB-103 from KRYS demonstrate proof-of-concept. 2 RDEB patients were dosed so far and both of the patients' KB103-treated wounds remain closed, representing 4.5 months of total closure for Patient 1 and 3.5 months of total closure for Patient 2. KRYS uses HSV-1 vector, which has a much larger loading capacity compared to AAV for the transduced gene, for KB-103 gene therapy. In addition, HSV-1 vector can penetrate skin cells more efficiently than other viral vectors to enable a topical delivery, and it presents low immunogenicity to make repeatable delivery to the skin possible. One key differentiation for KB-103 is that this is an off-the-shelf gene therapy, so it does not require taking patients' own skin cells. In theory, it could improve manufacturing scalability and reduce turnaround time. It is interesting to note that KB-103 was repeatedly dosed at Days 0, 2, 28, and 30, in the current clinical study, and no immunogenicity was reported so far. Topical administration might be the most convenient dosing approach for the patients and their families. The recently released data were only from the first 2 wounds and certainly we need more data to confirm the efficacy and safety for repeated dosing.

In addition to those gene therapies, there are quite a few small molecules being tested in the clinical trials for different EB subtypes. It is worth to mention they are symptom-modifying therapies which aim to provide a support for or facilitate healing from different mechanism. However, they do not address the fundamental cause which is the mutated COL7A1 gene in patients. SD-101 from Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) failed a pivotal Phase 3 trial last year. CCP-020 from Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals was decided to move into Phase 3 trial although the results from Phase 2 are controversial. Some positive signs were observed in the Phase 2 trial, but no statistical power to confirm it. Based on those historical data, we don't think the POS is high for these ongoing clinical trials for symptom-modifying therapies. In the end, gene therapy will take major market in the next few years.

Exhibit 4. Summary of agents developed for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) related disease, including Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB), Epidermolysis Bullosa simplex (EBS) and Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB)

Company Product Status Technology Efficacy Delivery route Abeona (ABEO) EB-101 Phase 1/2, Phase 3 planned by end of 2018 Retrovirus, ex vivo gene therapy 7 RDEB patients dosed so far. Wound healing, defined as >50% closure after EB-101 administration, - 100% (6/6 treated wounds, n=1 subject) at 36 months. Skin graft Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) FCX-007 Phase 1/2 Lentiviral vector, ex vivo gene therapy 4 RDEB patients dosed so far for total 7 wounds. Wound healing, defined as >50% closure after FCX-007 administration - 100% (7/7) at 4 weeks, - 86% (6/7) at 12 weeks, - 67% (2/3) at 25/32 weeks, - 100% (1/1) at 52 weeks. Intradermal injection, once Krystal Biotech (KRYS) KB-103 Phase 1/2, Phase 3 at 2H 2019 HSV-1 vector 2 RDEB patients dosed so far. Both of the patients' KB103-treated wounds remain closed, representing 4.5 months of total closure for Patient 1 and 3.5 months of total closure for Patient 2 (100% at 3 months; 100% at 4.5 months). Topical, repeat dosing Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) SD-101 Phase 3 discontinued 6% allantoin cream EB: Phase 3 failed; Phase 2 results: SD-101 6%: 50% (n = 4) vs. Placebo (SD-101 0%): 12.5% (n = 8) by 2 months Topical Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals CCP-020 Phase 3 1% diacerein ointment EBS: The number of blisters dropped by more than 40% in 14% of all patients in the placebo group and in 86% of patients in the diacerein group after four weeks of treatment. Topical Amryt AP101 (Oleogel-S10) Phase 3 a topical product comprising 72% to 88% betulin 5 versus 0, binomial test) in favor of Oleogel-S10 compared to standard-of-care treated wound halves. Topical

ABO-102 for the treatment of MPS IIIA

Key takeaway: Dose and time-dependent response on the reduction of CSF heparan sulfate demonstrate the gene therapy works in human, but it needs more robust neurocognitive results

ABO-102 is the second advanced project for ABEO and the Phase1/2 data indicate this gene therapy works in humans for MPS IIIA. For MPS IIIA patients, the mutated gene is SGSH which corresponds to a deficient enzyme of sulfamidase. ABO-102 utilizes AAV-9 vector, which has a great permeation across blood-brain-barrier, to transduce SGSH gene into neurons. The delivery route is via intravenous injection, which is dosing more friendly and much simpler compared to other competitors using intracerebral administration (ICV). ABO-102 showed time and dose dependent response on the reduction of CSF heparan sulfate, which is the biomarker for MPS IIIA. Similarly, a consistent reduction in liver volume was observed by MRI. In addition to the significant and meaningful CSF heparan sulfate change, some positive but not very consistent signals on neurocognitive slowdown were observed compared to natural history study (NHS).

Exhibit 5. Biomarker results from ABO-102 in the Phase ½ study

Source: Company Presentation

Exhibit 6. Neurocognitive result from ABO-102 in Cohort 2

There are a few gene therapies under development for MPS IIIA. The closest competitor is LYS-SAF302 from Lysogene, a French company. LYS-SAF302 utilizes AAV-rh10 with the administration route of ICV. The previous product candidate, LYS-SAF301, showed promising cognitive and behavior results. The new version, LYS-SAF302, is a more potent form in terms of achieving higher enzyme activity as well as larger reduction of heparan sulfate in the preclinical model. It is interesting to compare the doses used between LYS-SAF301 and ABO-102 are 7.2*10^11 vg, and 7 *10^14 vg (cohort 2), respectively. More than three orders of magnitude of dose difference is caused by different administration routes applied that IV injection requires much higher dose than ICV due to plasma dilution and other tissue distribution instead of entering into brain directly.

It is worth to highlight that LYS-SAF302 recently achieved agreement with FDA & EMA on the endpoints for their pivotal study. The primary endpoints are neurocognitive and motor development (development Quotient) whereas the secondary endpoints are behavior, sleep, QOL, MRI, Biomarkers (PBMC, CSF, urine). It is clear that FDA & EMA consider the neurocognitive outcome is the utmost importance for the treatment of MPS III disease. As a result of that, we believe pivotal study design of ABO-102 should be similar by incorporating cognitive measurement as the primary endpoint. That is why the cognitive results from Cohort 3 will be the most important data to look for given data from Cohort 1 and 2 showed large variability on cognitive results. We are still optimistic for the cognitive results for Cohort 3 for the following three reasons.

1. Dose dependent biomarker results were observed from Cohort 1, 2 and 3, which suggested that in-vivo gene transduction efficacy and enzyme activity are dose-dependent.

2. We observed some positive trends in Cohort 2 showing at least 2 out of 3 patients had slowdown of cognitive decline using Leiter evaluation system, and 1 out of 3 patients using Vineland evaluation system. With 3 times higher dose in Cohort 3 compared to Cohort 2, we see increased POS to reach higher response.

3. The recent approval from FDA agreeing to recruit younger kids, as young as 6 months, in the trial further increase POS to improve cognitive outcome due to 1) brain damage was not permanently made at such young age; 2) less BBB at younger age might increase gene transduction efficiency.

Exhibit 7. Pivotal study design for LYS-SAF302

Source: Lysogene presentation

EGT-101 from ESTEVE (a Spanish Pharma company) uses AAV-9 as the vector for gene therapy and is also delivered by ICV whereas OTL-201 from Orchard Therapeutics utilizes lentivirus vector with autologous ex-vivo approach for MPS IIIA treatment. The status of the former one is unclear and the latter one will file CTA in 2019.

Enzyme replacement therapies (ERT) are commonly developed for majority of MPS diseases. Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) initiated Phase 1/2 study of ERT for MPS IIIA a few years ago but discontinued this ERT program later. The underlying reasons are not clear, but it might be related to lack of positive cognitive outcome although CSF heparan sulfate reduction is consistent. However, SOBI003 from SOBI (a Sweden pharma company) recently got an IND approval in this approach by testing higher doses, starting from 3 mg/kg (240 mg assuming 80 kg), and there are two doses higher than that. The doses are higher than what Shire tested before, 10, 45 and 90 mg/patient.

Exhibit 8. Summary of agents developed for MPS IIIA

Company Product Technology Status Efficacy Delivery route Abeona ABO-102 AAV9 Phase 1/2 67-83% reduction of CSF heparan sulfate by day 180; consistent Reduction in liver volume was observed; for Cohort 2: 2 out of 3 patients showed improvement on neurocognitive endpoint using Leiter measurement; 1 out of 3 patients showed improvement on neurocognitive endpoint using Vineland measurement Intravenous infusion LYS-SAF301 tested in P1/2 in 2013/2014, 62% Improvement compared to NHS at 12 months and 79% improvement compared to NHS at 24 months. Intracerebral Administration Lysogene LYS-SAF302 AAVrh10 Phase 2/3 (plan to start Nov 2018) N/A Intracerebral Administration Esteve EGT-101 AAV9-sulfamidase IND N/A Intracerebral Administration Orchard OTL-201 Autologous Ex vivo lentiviral Pre-IND (CTA filing in 2019) N/A Intravenous infusion Shire No name Enzyme replacement therapy Discontinued; 50-78% reduction of CSF heparan sulfate by week 22; no improvement on cognitive measurement and cortical gray matter volume; Intrathecal drug delivery device (IDDD), Every four week Sobi SOBI003 enzyme replacement therapy IND approved N/A IV weekly

ABO-101 for the treatment of MPS IIIB

Key takeaway: ABO-101 showed promising enzyme activity and heparan sulfate level change in various biological fluids observed in the first patient dosed in Cohort 1. However, cognitive improvement and more patients' results are needed to confirm the efficacy and safety.

ABO-101 is the third advanced project for ABEO and the first patient data looks promising. For MPS III B patients, the mutated gene is NAGLU which corresponds to a deficient enzyme of N-acetyl-alpha-D-glucosaminidase. This is another enzyme required in the step-wise degradation pathway for heparan sulfate. The enzyme activity increased more than 500-fold at day 14 after dosing compared to base line prior to the dosing, and the enzyme activity maintained in the normal range up to day 90. Consistent with the enzyme activity data, heparan sulfate level in CSF, Urine and Plasma were much lower than base line indicating gene transfer is successful in the first patient dosed. Although we observed reduced efficacy over time in the reduction of HS level in plasma, it is encouraging that HS level was decreased by 50% in CSF at day 30. For cohort 2 with 2.5-fold higher dose than cohort 1, most likely, we will see further reduction of HS level in patients. It is expected that cognitive outcome and other behavior evaluation should be the focus for the treatment of MPS IIIB in the pivotal study, so those are the key data to look for in the next readout.

Exhibit 9. Enzyme activity, HS level in CSF, Urine, and Plasma after gene transfer of ABO-101 in the first patient

Similar to MPS IIIA, gene therapy and Enzyme replacement therapy are two main categories for the treatment of MPS III B. ESTEVE has a similar gene therapy using AAV-9 but via ICV injection. However, it is still in the preclinical stage. For Enzyme replacement therapy, Alexion developed one program a few years ago but discontinued in 2017. The underlying reasons are not clear but might be related to company strategy/project prioritization. BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) has an ongoing ERT program and the data look promising as well. The drawback is that this ERT is dosed via ICV, which is not dosing friendly for repeated administration.

Exhibit 10. Summary of agents developed for MPS IIIB

Company Product Technology Status Efficacy Delivery route Abeona ABO-101 AAV9 gene therapy Phase 1/2 cohort 1 (2 X 10^13 vg/kg): 50% reduction in total HS in CSF at 30 days; IV Esteve EGT-201 AAV9 gene therapy Preclinical N/A Intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection BioMarin Tralesinidase alfa (BMN 250) Enzyme Replacement Therapy Phase 1/2 Heparin sulfate levels to normal range in cerebral spinal fluid of MPS III; decreases in liver size into the normal range for age. 2 out of 3 patients showed improvement in developmental quotient (DQ) ICV Alexion SBC-103 (rhNAGLU enzyme) Enzyme Replacement Therapy Discontinued 3 mg/kg dose: 26.2% reduction of total HS in CSF at 24 weeks; 40.5% reduction of HS in serum at 24 weeks IV

Market estimation

The market potential and peak sale estimation for those rare diseases via gene therapy is different from most other medicines. The uniqueness is derived from one-time treatment in life and the nature of cure instead of chronic administration. Market estimation is based on prevalence and incidence for each indication, and the trajectory to reach peak sale. Here, we assume it will take 5 years to reach peak by treating existing patients once the gene therapy is approved. After curing existing patients, the available patient population is based on new patients diagnosed every year. An average cost for ABO-101 and ABO-102 is estimated to be $1 million considering the current annual cost of enzyme replacement therapy for MPS ($150,000-400,000). Average annual cost for EB patients ranged from €9,509 to €49,233 (reference year 2012) including both direct and non-healthcare costs. Considering this, it is reasonable to justify $500,000 for EB-101.

We assign 85% POS for EB-101 in the treatment of RDEB. Given three gene therapy players for this indication and EB-101 is the front-runner, a market share of 40% is estimated for the gene therapy.

ABO-102 showed a clear biopotency and some promising cognitive results, but we hope to get more consistent cognitive outcome in Cohort 3. 60% of POS was assigned for making it approval. Based on the favorable delivery route and promising cognitive and biomarker results, a market share of 50% is estimated for the peak sales.

ABO-101 showed encouraging biopotency data in the first patient; however, we need to check the box on the cognitive improvement. Given no such data is available yet, we assign 40% of POS for making it approval. Similarly, ABO-101 is the front-runner for MPS IIIB among gene therapy and a market share of 50% is estimated at peak sales.

Another important thing worth to mention is that ABEO has received four rare pediatric disease designations from the FDA. Once the drug candidate with this designation is approved, the sponsor will receive Priority review voucher. Those vouchers could be sold to other biotech/pharma companies, entitling the holder to a faster six month FDA drug review. It creates a second market for the vouchers as it could help drug reach market earlier to generate more revenues especially for those potential blockbusters. The most recent transaction is that Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) sold one voucher to Jazz Pharmaceuticals at $110 million in April 2018. Here, we project $100 million as a mean price for the future priority review voucher transaction.

Exhibit 11. Summary of prevalence and incidence for three indications, POS, and market share.

Existing patients Incidence New patient every year POS (%) Market share (%) RDEB 278 0.000001 10 85 40 MPS III A 3000 0.00001 100 60 50 MPS III B 1500 0.000005 50 40 50

Source: calculation is based on the current population and new born every year including US, EU and Japan. Ref: MPS IIIB, Prevalence of lysosomal storage disorders; Prevalence of EB; Prevalence of RDEB

Beyond these three gene therapy programs, ABEO has some early stage gene therapy for other indications in pipeline. We assume those programs plus continued R&D investment will deliver gene therapy products in the long term. We are assigning 25% POS for those pipelines, including ABO-201 for Juvenile batten disease (CLN3), and ABO-202 for Infantile batten disease (CLN1) with market share of 20%. Both of them received orphan drug designation from FDA and EU, and ABO-202 also received rare pediatric disease designation from FDA. In addition, EB-201 is under development for EB, and we envision EB market is much bigger than RDEB. Combining the potential of those pipelines, we are assigning risk adjusted $100 million/year revenue adding to the market model starting from 2024.

Valuation

The price target is $9 based on the current DCF model. We are using a 13% of WACC, which is consistent with the risk for clinical stage biotech companies, and a terminal growth of 3% as we maintain 16-19% of revenue for R&D expense in the modeling. Also, gene therapy has less generic competition even after patent expiration. The current number of shares is 48 million, and we expect it will reach to 68 million before it turns to profitable by 2021 (cash burn is 35-45 million/year, and it needs to raise another 150-200 million, which accounts for 20 million of shares for an average of $9 per share).

Exhibit 12. DCF model of ABEO (up to 2040)

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 Terminal value EBIT (25) (47) (50) 48 136 125 217 239 303 122 75 75 75 76 76 75 75 74 74 73 76 79 79 FCF (22) (43) (48) 1 146 77 167 215 195 127 76 57 57 57 57 58 55 57 56 56 59 62 61 633 Discounted FCF (22) (38) (37) 0 89 42 80 91 73 42 22 15 13 12 10 9 8 7 6 6 5 5 4 43

WACC 13% TG Rate 3% PV of FCF ($ Million) 444 PV of Terminus ($ Million) 43 Total PV ($ Million) 487 Cash ($ Million) 120 Equity Value ($ Million) 607 Final diluted Shares (Million) 68 Target share price ($) 9

Other competition

The recent weakness of stock price for ABEO is largely caused by increased competition of gene therapy in rare genetic disease area. There are more than dozens of biotech companies focusing on gene therapy for the treatment of various genetic rare diseases. As discussed above, each rare disease that ABEO is working on has at least 1-2 competitors. Given low incidence in those rare diseases, curing is great for patients but does not allow sustainable cash flow. That is why it is critical to 1) move the project as quickly as possible. Once a gene therapy is approved, there will be smaller population pool to work with since it is a cure; 2) constant innovation and pipeline expansion to other genetic diseases.

Sarepta (NASDAQ:SRPT) recently licensed Lysogene's LYS-SAF302 in Oct 2018 (Press release). This exclusive license agreement entitled Sarepta a full commercial right to LYS-SAF302 in the U.S. and other markets outside of Europe, while Lysogene retains full commercial rights in Europe. It expands Sarepta's pipeline to 14 gene therapy programs and results into increased competition with ABEO's EB-101 given Sarepta's expertise and strong execution in gene therapy. Sarepta will pay $15 million for this asset, with potential future milestone payments totaling approximately $125 million and sales-based royalties.

Similarly, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) acquired gene therapy portfolio of ten clinical and preclinical stage AAV programs in Neurologic lysosomal storage disorders in Sept. 2018 (Press release). CLN3 Batten disease that ABEO is under development for IND is included in the portfolio. Under the terms of the agreement, Amicus will pay $100 million in an upfront cash payment to acquire all of these assets.

Risk analysis

In addition to the typical risks associated with clinical stage biotechnology companies, potential risks specific to Abeona are as follows:

Management risk: In the last few months, ABEO changed its upper management including CEO, CFO and CSO. Such an overhaul made in a company's management change will inevitably cause some local inconsistency for company operation and strategy shift. It remains to be seen whether the new management is more competent to accelerate these three leading programs than precedents. ABEO is still in a leader position in those three programs and hope they can accelerate those programs to commence pivotal study soon and reach regulatory filing in the next 1-2 years.

Clinical risk: As discussed above, the primary endpoints for MPS IIIA and IIIB most likely will be cognitive outcome. It is not easy to get consistent cognitive measurement and improvement for pediatric patients especially for those less than 2 years old. This is the key uncertainty whether ABO-101 and ABO-102 will be approved. Although we are generally optimistic about the positive trend observed so far, a robust cognitive dataset is needed for the final approval.

