Mr. Culp Makes His Debut At General Electric

It is almost unbelievable what we are learning about General Electric's condition and yet no one connected with the issues is being punished.except GE shareholders.

The news was dominated by things that Mr. Culp cannot control, something that a new CEO does not want to occur the first time he goes in front of public.

Larry Culp, the new Chief Executive Officer at General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) made his first “real” public appearance for the company on Tuesday, as GE reported, belatedly, its latest quarterly results.

To me, the performance was anything but thrilling. It is not the kind of grade a new CEO likes to get his first time on the stage. Mr. Culp is doing a turnaround… I have done three of them…and one of the first things that must be done by a new CEO in such a situation is to establish his or her leadership position and build confidence in the performance that he or she will generate.

Unfortunately, I think that Wall Street Journal writer Spencer Jakab captures the mood of the overall performance: “Investors learned Tuesday morning just how few rabbits the storied manager has to pull out of his hat and how utterly awful GE’s near-term prospects have become.”

These are the same investors, Mr. Jakab adds, “who cheered Mr. Culp’s appointment at the beginning of this month…”

But, in a corporate turnaround, the general focus of the new leader in terms of the number of rabbits that will be pulled out of his hat is based on corporate structure, operations, and execution.

That was not the case this time around.

The attention is going elsewhere.

As Mr. Jakab writes, “The company announced the Justice Department has started a criminal probe into a $22 billion accounting charge in the power unit and a $6 billion charge for a shortfall in insurance reserves. Securities regulators already were looking into GE’s accounting, but a criminal probe signals the possibility that the company’s books were manipulated.”

“Not discussed, but lingering in the background, are concerns that the company’s long-term-care insurance portfolio could take another hit beyond a $6.2 billion charge taken earlier this year.”

The legacy of GE Capital will just not go away.

And, there are issues relating to GE’s power businesses, which Mr. Jakab claims is “effectively collapsing.” There are questions about “the fundamentals of GE’s power business” going all the way back to the company’s acquisitions.

Mr. Culp’s “honeymoon was short-lived. His focus now has to be on staving off the legal and financial threats to the company long enough to be able to fix it.”

And, he may not have full control over the fixing of the company since all the needs for cash are creating other problems. Who is in control of the company? It has been suggested that Mr. Culp and the shareholders may not be in control going forward: ”GE creditors are in the driver’s seat.”

This also gets into the facts that Moody’s has cut GE's credit rating from A2 to Baa1, three notches above junk.

Fingers have been pointed at former GE CEO’s, accusing them of acting in a way that finally caught up with the company. There was Jack Welch, who posted steady earnings quarter-after-quarter-after quarter. One always wondered how he could constantly hit his targets on such a regular basis.

And, then there was Jack Immelt. How could GE, under his leadership, perform as well as it did, year-after-year-after year, producing a return on shareholder’s equity in excess of 10 percent every year since 2010? And, many of the years the returns met the economists’ qualifications for companies the exhibited sustainable competitive advantages.

These performances were achieved even when Mr. Immelt was moving away from the conglomerate that Jack Welch has created, the one where the financial sectors of the company were producing well over 50 percent of GE’s profits.

The question that comes out of these questions is…where was the board of directors when all of this was going on? The board is the last source of protection for the integrity of the company and the interests of the corporation’s shareholders.

And, where were the outside auditors?

It is incredible to me that General Electric is in such terrible shape when the audited financials released by the company were showing such remarkable results!

The abuses mentioned above are not just problems of execution. The questions that are emerging are of a more sinister bent. They have to do with fudging numbers, of accounting abuse, and criminal intent. The U. S. Justice Department is involved. The Securities and Exchange Commission is involved. The rating services are now involved.

How is Mr. Culp going to deal with all this? It looks as if he has very little control over the situation going forward.

And, that is why the performance Tuesday seems mediorce… at best.

None of these issues is being addressed. There have been some changes on the board. But, are these enough and what about finance and accounting…nothing seems to have happened here. I have raised the issue of the outside auditors before, but there seems to be no movement here. In the organizations I ran, the outside auditors were changed on a regular basis so that they did not get too entrenched with insiders. And, if there was substantial mismanagement or criminal intent in any of these problem areas, why has little or nothing come to the public’s attention about changes?

As mentioned above, “Mr. Culp and the shareholders may not be in control going forward.”

Maybe GE creditors, GE regulators, and the Justice Department may be in control “going forward.” At least for the near-term future.

This is an awful position for Mr. Culp to be in. But it may be the reason why his first performance in front of the public was dominated by so much “other” news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.