Chesapeake Energy's Merger Is A Smart Move

There are few things that surprise me in this market, but one of them just occurred on October 30th when the management team at Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) announced not only earnings a day early, but also made news by releasing publicly the fact that the firm will be merging with rival WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (WRD). The news sent shares of Chesapeake tumbling 12.1%, while shares of WildHorse climbed 6.4%. At first glance, this may cause investors in Chesapeake to lament at management’s decision, but the fact of the matter is that management’s move appears to be well thought out and should, in the long run, help to create significant value for investors in the long run.

A look at the transaction

While most M&A activity in the market is done simply, with either all cash or all shares, this transaction whereby Chesapeake will absorb WildHorse is a bit more complex. According to management, the firm will give each investor in WildHorse the option to accept either 5.989 shares of Chesapeake for each share of WildHorse that they have, or they can opt to receive 5.336 shares of Chesapeake plus $3 per share in cash. Following Chesapeake’s share price decline in response to the news, the all-stock portion of the deal implies a price per unit on WildHorse of $19.58, while the cash-and-stock option translates to value today of $20.45 per share. Considering the $19.60 share price that WildHorse closed at after the announcement was released and because of the value disparity between the two options, it seems likely that all shareholders will accept the mixed outcome.

The existence of a cash component here may seem odd to shareholders in Chesapeake at a time when management is fighting desperately to reduce debt (the firm negotiated a sale of its Utica assets earlier this year in exchange for $1.9 billion in cash, plus up to $100 million in contingency payments with the goal of lowering debt to $7.908 billion, net of cash). This is especially true when you consider that the cash component will range between $275 million and $400 million (likely the full $400 million given share price movements). However, in what follows, I will detail why this cash outlay isn’t a concern and, for the management team at WildHorse, it was likely necessary to convince management that some degree of safety would exist for its shareholders.

In all, this transaction will be rather costly. The market capitalization of WildHorse today is $2 billion, plus the firm has another $450 million worth of preferred units. This brings the market cap of the firm to $2.45 billion, plus net debt for the firm comes out to $929.86 million. Added together, this transaction as it stands today should be worth around $3.47 billion. Based on the equity portion of the transaction alone, investors in WildHorse are expected to receive around 45% ownership in the combined entity, while Chesapeake’s investors will be entitled to the remaining 55%.

Why this deal makes sense

The ownership split between shareholders is the likely reason why market participants are not initially keen on the deal from the perspective of Chesapeake. While Chesapeake has released third quarter financials as of the time of this writing, WildHorse has not, so to remain consistent for the two, I will focus solely on second quarter data here. The one exception to this is that for net debt, I'm relying on Chesapeake’s most recent third quarter filing. Keeping this in mind, year-to-date, Chesapeake has managed to generate adjusted EBITDA of $1.269 billion. This compares to just $320.13 million generated by WildHorse.

What this boils down to is that, while Chesapeake is receiving just 55% of the equity value in the deal, the firm is contributing 79.9% of the consolidated EBITDA toward the deal. To be fair, EBITDA is not the best figure we should be using here. This is because the capital structures of both firms are wildly different. Ignoring preferred stock and looking only at common, for instance, the market cap of WildHorse is about $2 billion compared to Chesapeake’s $2.99 billion. However, while WildHorse has net debt of $929.86 million, Chesapeake’s is far higher than that at $7.908 billion. This higher leverage is a burden, not only because it takes away value from common shareholders and raises risk, but also because it brings with it higher interest expenses, which EBITDA conveniently ignores.

However, even if we remove from the equation interest expense by looking at operating cash flow, the picture is still very much tilted in favor of WildHorse. In the first two quarters of this year, WildHorse generated operating cash flow of $291.51 million compared to Chesapeake’s $997 million. Again, this brings us to a scenario where Chesapeake, this time, is contributing 77.4% of the cash flow to the consolidated firm, but shareholders are only taking away 55% of the business.

This looks unfair, and it may continue to look unfair even after you weigh the huge debt burden Chesapeake is bringing to the table. However, I would make the case that the attractiveness of the deal should not rely solely on the fundamentals as they stand today, but should focus a great deal also on the prospects offered by both businesses. You see, one major complaint I have had for a while now is that, while Chesapeake generates tremendous cash flow (EBITDA this year should be $2.40 billion at the mid-point given management’s current guidance), the firm has to allocate really all of it toward ensuring that production remains flat or grows modestly.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

In its most recent guidance, management said that they will be spending, excluding capitalized interest, $2.15 billion toward capex this year. That will only be enough, at the mid point, to keep production rising a paltry 3% compared to 2017 (adjusted for asset sales). Admittedly, the firm’s Utica divestiture will likely improve this kind of outlook considerably next year, but it’s highly unlikely that the firm will ever be the kind of growth machine that WildHorse has been. This year, prior to taking into consideration its sale earlier in the year of its North Louisiana assets, WildHorse’s production is slated to be 80% higher than it was last year, and this comes on the back of only $750 million of D&C capex. In 2017, pro forma for M&A activity, production was 36% higher than it was in 2016.

Not only does WildHorse demonstrate attractive growth where Chesapeake lacks, but its growth also is focused a great deal on where Chesapeake’s should be: oil. Today, only 19% of Chesapeake’s output is in the form of oil, but by 2020, that figure is expected to rise to 30%. A mixture of its purchase of WildHorse, organic growth from WildHorse’s assets, and stellar growth from Chesapeake’s Powder River Basin, should push oil production from just 80 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day to around 165 thousand boe per day in 2020.

In addition to benefiting from a shift toward more oil output, the company believes that it's capable of generating robust synergies, largely from capital spending improvements, as a result of the deal. As you can see in the image below, for instance, Chesapeake has a history of drilling much deeper wells than WildHorse does and it's capable of doing so at costs that are far lower, on a per-lateral foot basis, than WildHorse has been capable of achieving. If this trend persists, management believes that it will be instrumental in reducing annual expenses for the combined firm by between $200 million and $280 million, saving shareholders between $1 billion and $1.5 billion by 2023.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

All of these improvements, if they are realized, will be combined with WildHorse’s relatively low leverage ratio of 1.4 today to help reduce Chesapeake’s own leverage considerably. This year, the E&P firm’s leverage ratio should be around 4.2, which is higher than it should be, but next year it should decline to 3.6 before falling to 2.8 in 2020. Additional asset sales could push this figure down further, as could rising energy prices, but the bottom line is that at 2.8 times Chesapeake is comfortable and really free of major debt-related concerns.

Takeaway

Right now, the management team at Chesapeake has made, in my opinion, an interesting but generally positive move. Yes, it's true that the firm is bringing the lion’s share of cash flow to the deal, well in excess of the 55% of the combined firm it's receiving, but in exchange for that sacrifice, it's serving to deleverage further and it’s acquiring some assets that not only have the potential to generate synergies, but that have also demonstrated strong growth over the years in oil, which is where the business really should be focused on moving forward. In all, this transaction is a lesson in tradeoffs, but one that, to me, is logical and will probably, in the long run, be accretive to value.

A community of oil and natural gas investors with a hankering for the E&P space: Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.