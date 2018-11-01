World Acceptance Corp - How About Now?

At $99, World has recently broken its 50 and 200 day moving average, is sitting just 18% below its all-time highs, and $24 above analysts' consensus price target.

With a history of litigation, high executive turnover, an ongoing SEC investigation, and very limited ability to repossess on "collateralized" assets, upside risk is limited here.

Operationally, World has been very unimpressive. Top lines have been falling systematically, and last quarter saw the first unprofitable quarter since Q1 1998.

"This is it" - that's the market sentiment so far this earnings season. Beats haven't been rewarded, misses punished. This Thursday may be no different for World.

It doesn't matter how good earnings are, if the market thinks that this indeed is peak earnings, stock will get punished. And that is, and will continue to be, the dynamic as 30% of S&P 500 companies have already reported. Major revenues misses such as GOOGL and AMZN have resulted in massive losses. Positive surprises haven't seen the upside they did one quarter ago.

I understand that every bet is a macro bet. This is the age where the big money managers and the monetary policy makers hold all the cards and control all the levers. With that dynamic, it's hard for small investors to position themselves successfully into market trends (no matter how good a given company is) without successfully "riding the larger wave" as it is.

Well needless to say, after the October 10th volatility spike 2.0, markets are starting to consider the likelihood of a 2019 downturn. The extent to which that likelihood is valid, is beyond the scope of this piece, but something I have spoken about just a month and a half ago in my article "A Market Shift".

However, one cannot be either bullish or bearish on any company, especially a regional installment lender like World, without first having a macro premise. Mine is Bearish.

World Acceptance Corp is a 56-year-old, 3,000 employee, personal installment lender operating in 15 states. They offer cash to helpless folks in times of need, for a high cost. Interest rates are charged anywhere from 25% to 199%. These loans are as small as a couple hundred bucks to as much as $25,000 and range in duration from as little as a few weeks to 36 months. World provides an important function to our economy, supplying credit to those who need it most. While the stories of the outrageous interest rates and abuse are saddening, I want to make a point here that I am in no way degrading their business model nor the pay day loan industry in general. That bandwagon has become all too popular.

World is a huge risk taker, by definition of what they do. Other than the interest rates they charge, no single aspect of the company's business model reflects their risk more than their policy on collateral. It's almost nonexistent. And that's fine as long as borrowers have good work and keep paying their debts, not so great in a downturn.

On page 24 of the most recent 10-K we read

"Substantially all new customers are required to submit a listing of personal property that will serve as collateral to secure the loan, but the Company does not rely on the value of such collateral in the loan approval process and generally does not perfect its security interest in that collateral. Accordingly, if the customer were to default in the repayment of the loan, the Company may not be able to recover the outstanding loan balance by resorting to the sale of collateral."

On page 8 we also read

"The Company does not otherwise generally resort to litigation for collection purposes and rarely attempts to foreclose on collateral"

While the risks are great, World has managed to remain in business for many decades, relying on loan loss prevention methods and reasonable lending standards. World even managed to grow store locations, revenues and even Operating Cash flow through the last recession. However, Since 2015, and especially recently, that has not quite been the case.

World has suffered from what you might call bull market atrophy. World Acceptance Corp's growth is negative and has been for some time, even in a great bull market. Its revenues have slowed as interest rates have risen and lending volumes declined.

Bottom line profits have been particularly hurt recently by SG&A expenses. In the most recent 10-K we read on page 33 that administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues have risen to 54%, in large part due to 2.5 million in CEO severance pay, and 7.2 million related to the ongoing investigation into Mexico. With a history of litigation, high employee turnover (35%), executive turnover and regular payroll increases SG&A expenses are really cutting into the bottom line. Actually just last July, and with the help of a 45 million dollar impairment, World reported its first quarterly loss since Q1 1998.

WRLD SG&A to Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

World's slowed growth is very much seen in its decreased number of locations.

Info compiled from page 3 of 10-Ks. 2019 numbers reflect the addition of 25 new U.S. locations and the sale of 131 Mexican Locations.

Worlds cost of debt has naturally increased as well as the FED has continued its hiking path.

Info taken from 10-Q and Ks, graph created by me

Although at first glance, it would seem that the extent to which World can "pass off these costs" (as it were) to the customer is limited due to legal interest rate caps, this is not so. World remains below the legal caps by charging high All-in APRs, as it were, which factor in extra fees and the interest on the interest. The downside however is that this requires the company's clients to be perpetually and increasingly indebted. As we read on page 8 on the most recent 10-K, in 2018 79% of all of World's loan volumes were refinancings! For more on how installment lenders work around these interest rate caps, check out this recent report published by Pew right here.

And just as a side note here while I'm on the topic of rising cost of business and shrinking profitability, World has one heck of a debt wall coming around the corner...

Moving on to more recent happenings, World has struggled to retain executives. The most recent CEO, Chad Prashad, came into office just this past June. Average CEO tenure for S&P 500 companies is 7.2 years

Furthermore, the ongoing SEC investigation into the Company's Mexican business (which again was sold at a loss in July) is ongoing, vague, and most importantly, should not be counted on by short sellers. All too often short sellers go for the low hanging fruit, looking for a favorable litigation to ease their pain. It didn't work for Ackman and Herbalife, nor with Tesla's recent SEC settlement, nor last January. Sometimes it seems like there is no justice in the business world.

The World Acceptance investigation began in March of 2017 and deals with potential violations of the 1977 Foreign Corrupt Policies Act in regard to World's Mexico portion of its business. This portion was only a small minority of revenues, accounting for only 7.7% of revenues in 2017.

Recourse for any violations could be material, in 2018 alone the company paid 7.2 million on ongoing internal investigations, demonstrating the severity of the situation. From page 24 of the most recent Q we read the following

"If violations of the FCPA occurred, the Company could be subject to fines, civil and criminal penalties, equitable remedies, including profit disgorgement and related interest, and injunctive relief. In addition, any disposition of these matters could adversely impact the Company's access to debt financing and capital funding."

With shrinking revenues, rising costs, high employee and executive turnover, rising interest rates, the Q1 sale of their Mexico business at a loss, the ongoing SEC investigation, A history of late 10-K filings (years ended 2013, 2014, & 2017), a flop of an earnings season and talk of a downturn... the risk reward here is to the downside.

But you would never know it. World has fallen only a mere 18% from its July 20th all time high. Breaking through its 50 and 200 SMAs, any concerns about the earnings report here could make things interesting.

WRLD data by YCharts

A Beat would probably cause a reaction like with CACC on Tuesday, up around 10%, but I would question the sustainability of a spike like that.

Earnings Thursday is expected to come in around 123.3 million in top line and $1.46 in EPS. If accurate that would be a 5.8% YoY decline in revenues and a 32% increase in EPS, reflecting analysts’ predictions of cost cutting.

The biggest upside risk would come in the form of a top line beat coupled with successful cost cutting initiatives, sequentially followed by an end to the SEC investigation in a similar manor to what we saw last January with the CFPB. In that case World could easily go to $110 or even $120 by mid-December, at which point I would suggest a respectable exit. (also at which point many of you passive readers could reassess and give it a shot)

The greatest downside potential would be brought by about an earnings miss with no clear executive initiative for establishing growth, followed by forced profit disgorgement by the SEC followed by continued fear of a general economic downturn in 2019. That scenario could easily send World to $50 or $60 a share by March or April.

I'm not the only one concerned about World. Short interest is now up three reporting periods in a row and now stands at 7.6%. Even the Street is bearish with a median price target of $75.5. Take of that what you will.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in WRLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.