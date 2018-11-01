This Packaged Food Company Just Improved Its Balance Sheet And Pays 7%

Introduction

This particular article will focus more on the ongoing strategy of B&G Foods (BGS) than the Q3 results issued earlier this week. While a detailed analysis of the Q3 and year-to-date results are certainly important, I thought it would be more important to discuss whether or not the ongoing strategy at B&G has changed. In addition, since I began writing this article prior to the 10Q being filed, I would not have had access to certain detailed information that would be important for a more in depth analysis of the numbers.

By now most investors know that B&G recently sold one of its top five brands and revised full year guidance to reflect the sale of that brand - Pirate's Booty - to Hershey (HSY) for $420 million. We know this because the sale closed in mid-October and the company had already issued a press release a couple of weeks ago, noting that it would (emphasis added):

use the proceeds from the sale together with additional borrowings under its revolving credit facility to repay the entire $500.1 million principal amount of tranche B term loans outstanding under its credit facility and to pay taxes, fees and expenses related to the sale.

For those less familiar with B&G, it is a packaged food company with many well-known brands. Its strategy since going public has been to grow through acquisitions, and its individual brands will typically grow, or shrink, by 1%-2% per year. Typically, B&G would use cash drawn on its revolver to pay for an acquisition.

As the leverage ratio of its debt climbed, the company would issue new equity to raise cash and pay down the revolver. At other times, it would float a secondary if the market conditions were favorable and have cash on hand ready for the next acquisition.

Some of these well-known brand acquisitions included Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Dash, and more recently, Green Giant. These acquisitions have typically been made using cash, and were often considered "orphan" brands - brands that were no longer wanted by the parent company. And until the sale of Pirate's, B&G had not sold any of their brands since going public.

Impact of Pirate's Sale

Obviously, when a company disposes a top brand, it would be expected to impact revenue, EBITDA and earnings. In the case of Pirate's, there was also additional information provided that the proceeds went towards paying down debt. As expected, when the company released its earnings it also issued new guidance that included:

Net sales range of $1.705 billion to $1.720 billion

Adjusted EBITDA range of $338.0 million to $343.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share range of $1.98 to $2.05

So how does the above guidance compare to the guidance issued at the end of Q2? It had been:

Net sales range of $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion

Adjusted EBITDA range of $345.0 million to $355.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share range of $2.05 to $2.15

During the Q&A on the conference call, CFO Bruce Wacha walked through the changes in guidance related to the Pirate's sale (emphasis added):

So sales is about $20 million to $25 million in the fourth quarter. So fairly straightforward there and that just comes right from the top line. Adjusted EBITDA, it's $6 million to $7 million in adjusted EBITDA product contribution. So keep in mind, this is a revenue stream, nicely profitable. We still obviously have some of the overhead costs associated with the company that this was covering. And so those costs don't go away. Pirate is a great brand. It's about $6 million to $7 million, and that falls to the bottom line. From a savings standpoint, we do have some benefit of interest savings from paying off our term loan. Keep in mind that not all of that occurred in the beginning of October. So that took a little bit longer and there were some breakage costs on that debt. And so that's basically the math in terms of the accretion dilution.

The $6-$7 million falling straight to the bottom line translates to a $0.9-$0.11 quarterly loss for each of the company's 66.4 million diluted shares outstanding, explaining the reduction in EPS guidance. How should investors think about the sale of Pirate's? There's much more to the loss of Pirate's than the potential annualized loss of 36-44 cents per share. Remember, this is a company that has a history of growth through acquisition.

The company's debt had been ~$2.1 billion at the end of the second quarter and using the $350 million midpoint of the original 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio would have been ~6X. At those levels the company could have difficulty pursuing future acquisitions. However, having brought down leverage to a more reasonable level, the company is now poised for more acquisitions.

Does it indicate that B&G will now be looking to sell other brands to reduce debt and position itself for other acquisitions? Not according to CEO Bob Cantwell. When an analyst asked if an offer came to B&G to buy a particular brand, would the company entertain an offer at 2x sales? Cantwell responded (emphasis added):

I don't – well, multiples of sales can't help me. If somebody wants to pay me a ridiculous multiple on EBITDA, we would certainly as a management team and then as a board need to discuss that. We can create value to shareholders. Again, we're not out looking to sell anything. This was really a one-off sale that just two parties – and that had made sense because they own – they really own the brand that Pirate's typically sits next to in pretty much every outlet we sell Pirate's. So it made sense. I think this was just unusual, but somebody want to come with a multiple of EBITDA that's just outrageous. And we're going to sit down and talk.

What constitutes an "outrageous" EBITDA multiple? Here's one clue. Following the release of earnings, the shares shed nearly 4% and closed the day at $26.04, placing the market cap at $1.79 billion. That puts the company's EBITDA multiple at 5.1-5.2 times.

Future Acquisitions

When Hershey offered B&G $420 million to buy Pirate's, it was one of those outrageous multiples - ~19x EBITDA. When B&G is shopping for acquisitions it looks for brands that are a strong number one or number two in their category, although that category can be narrowly defined. The brand could also be number one or number two in a particular region, rather than nationally.

How much is B&G willing to pay for a brand? Here's what Cantwell had to say on the conference call (emphasis added):

...we look at the brands, we look at the category; we're looking for number one, number two. That could be national or it could be a strong regional brand that's number one or number two. And it needs to be the price. I mean – so the price we paid all along as a multiple is where we believe we need to be, and we really don't step out of that price range of kind of 7.5 times EBITDA to 9-ish times. We really have always – we [only] stepped above 9 times I guess twice, but very – just very barely.

The company had focused on center of the store brands, and following the acquisition of Green Giant, we may find that it buys additional frozen brands. What about snacks? While Pirate's turned out to be a terrific buy for the company, it also presented some unique problems. Most notable were the bulk of the product, the unique warehousing and distribution requirements, along with the spikes in sales when it ran promotions.

Cantwell made a distinction between Pirate's (and other bulky snack foods) and cookies and crackers. He specifically noted that he viewed the latter very differently, and discussed the recent success of New York Style which grew $0.3 million for the quarter or 3.5%. He also mentioned the acquisition of Back to Nature as being a cookies and crackers brand and different from Pirate's.

With the leverage being brought down to more reasonable levels, we should expect to see some significant spending on acquisitions over the next 12-18 months. As I noted earlier, part of the acquisition process had included floating secondary stock offerings to raise cash. With the B&G share price below $30, a stock offering appears to be less appealing to Cantwell (emphasis added):

From a debt level point of view, that 4.5 times to 5.5 times I think still completely works from a cash flow. It works – upwards of 6 works. But I think just playing in that range works. And we looked at the sale of Pirate's in many ways strategically, but it has also allowed us to – as opposed to going to the equity markets where we feel our stock is undervalued today, to use an asset to de-lever too. We weren't out there trying to do that. It just all came together. But the de-levering has really opened our balance sheet again.

The Dividend

There is somewhat less coverage of the dividend with less cash flow due to the sale of Pirate's. Also, many will look at the return of capital component of the dividend payout as a negative. Regardless, I find the 7% yield relatively safe and very attractive. (It also makes issuing new equity less attractive, since the company pays a much lower rate than 7% for its debt.)

The company has followed a strategy of making accretive acquisitions with solid EBITDA margins. Half of those margins are expected to turn into free cash flow, with about half of that free cash flow being returned to shareholders in the form of rising dividends. And, although the company has paid a dividend ever since going public, be advised that it was cut once and the increases have been erratic.

I would expect the company to take advantage of its reduced leverage to make a number of slower growth and accretive acquisitions. This will not only improve the current dividend coverage, but also result in a rising dividend.

Summary

The de-leveraging of the balance sheet that resulted from the high price that Hershey was willing to pay for Pirate's has given B&G added firepower and flexibility to pursue accretive acquisitions. Historically these acquisitions have resulted in rising dividend payments to shareholders.

Some may find that the leverage is still too high, or that the return of capital portion of the dividends makes B&G unappealing. I look at a dividend above 7% as justification for taking on the risks.

