Ensco: Q3 2018 Earnings Analysis

The offshore drilling industry as a whole has been improving over the past year or two and Ensco has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of this improvement.

On Monday, October 29, 2018, offshore drilling giant Ensco plc (ESV) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers here were certainly impressive as the company beat the expectations of analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. There were indeed some very real reasons for optimism here as the offshore drilling industry continues its very slow recovery. However, Ensco is still plagued with costs and other problems caused by last year's acquisition of Atwood Oceanics and now the company may be adding further to its integration issues with the planned acquisition of Rowan (RDC). Overall, I am not particularly impressed here, despite the earnings beat.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Ensco's third quarter 2018 earnings report:

Ensco plc brought in total revenues of $430.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 6.37% increase over the $460.2 million that the company brought in during the third quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating loss of $41.9 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite unfavorably to the operating profit of $35.8 million that the company recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Ensco plc secured contracts for two drillships, three semisubmersibles, and two harsh-environment jack-ups during the quarter.

Following the end of the quarter, Ensco plc announced its intention to merge with fellow British offshore drilling firm Rowan Companies.

Ensco plc reported a net loss of $142.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. This compares quite unfavorably to the net loss of $28.2 million that Ensco had in the year-ago quarter.

The first thing that anyone reviewing the highlights here is likely to notice is that Ensco's revenues declined in the third quarter compared to the year-ago one. The primary reason for this is that Ensco had three rigs that were working under contracts during the third quarter of last year that have since been sold. As Ensco no longer owns these rigs, it obviously can no longer generate any revenue off of them. In addition, Ensco saw its average day rate decline during the year-over-year period, going from $166,000 in the third quarter of last year to $129,000 today. It is highly unusual for dayrates to decline while the rig is working so that is not what happened here. Instead, the decline in dayrates was caused by older contracts with higher dayrates expiring and the newer ones that replaced them having lower dayrates. Ensco was able to partially offset the revenue decline from this event by the start of contracts on three new rigs - ENSCO DS-10, ENSCO 140, and ENSCO 141 - along with the acquisition of the rigs formerly owned by Atwood Oceanics, but that was not enough to fully offset the revenue decline.

As mentioned in the highlights, Ensco's revenues were not the only thing that declined in the year-over-year period. The company saw both its operating and net incomes decline over the period as well. This can partially be explained by the lower revenues (as less money coming in the front door usually translates to lower profit if all else remains equal), but Ensco also saw its costs increase over the past year. In the third quarter of 2018, the company had total contract drilling expenses of $327 million, which is a 14.34% increase over the $286 million that it had a year ago. In addition, the $121 million worth of depreciation that Ensco had in the third quarter of 2018 was higher than the $108 million that it had in the year-ago quarter. The reason for both of these increases is the fact that Ensco's fleet was larger in the most recent quarter due to the Atwood rigs and the three newbuilds than it was a year ago. This does seem natural, as these rigs would depreciate during the quarter and impose some operational costs on Ensco that were not there before the firm acquired these rigs, but it does have a sharply negative impact on the company's profits.

In the introduction to this article as well as in several previous ones, I stated that the offshore drilling industry is slowly recovering. We can see this quite clearly as the number of new drilling contracts awarded in 2018 is on track to be 92% higher than it was in 2015:

Source: Ensco plc

Ensco itself has benefited from this improving market. As mentioned in the highlights, Ensco secured contracts for two drillships, ENSCO DS-9 and ENSCO DS-12, for work in South America and West Africa respectively. The company also received contracts for the ENSCO 8503 and ENSCO 8505 semisubmersibles in the Gulf of Mexico and the ENSCO 8504 semisubmersible offshore Japan. Finally, two of the company's harsh-environment jack-ups, ENSCO 121 and ENSCO 122, were awarded contracts in the North Sea. In fact, as Ensco pointed out in a presentation that accompanied its earnings report, Ensco has received 12% of all the offshore drilling contracts that have been awarded since 2017. This is more than any other company.

Source: Ensco plc

This shows us that Ensco is clearly a well-liked contractor among those exploration and production companies that hire offshore drilling rigs. This should benefit the company over the coming quarters as the high oil price environment encourages more offshore exploration.

One of the bigger pieces of news to come out of this report is the acquisition of British offshore contractor Rowan by Ensco. I discussed this all-stock transaction in a recent article. Admittedly, I am not a fan of this deal but that is because it appears to benefit Ensco much more than it does Rowan. Thus, the deal appears to be a good one for Ensco shareholders as it gives Ensco access to Rowan's modern fleet (much more modern and capable than Ensco's) and its exposure to the growth of offshore production in the Middle East through ARO Drilling. As we can see in this earnings report though, Ensco's financial figures are being negatively impacted by the integration of Atwood Oceanics and while Rowan is in a much stronger position than Atwood was, we still might see similar issues with this acquisition.

In conclusion, this was not an overly impressive quarter for Ensco plc despite the earnings beat. As we see, the company saw both revenues and earnings decline year-over-year due to a few reasons including its continual struggles to integrate Atwood's rigs into its fleet. The company has seen the offshore drilling industry improve though and has begun to benefit from it, so there may be some improvements going forward.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.