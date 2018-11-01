Cedar Realty Trust: Arbitrage In Preferred Stocks

Introduction

In the past week, we saw a little calm in the fixed income sector. The recent spike in yields leads to a sell-off in most of our instruments. In this kind of environment, we managed to find an arbitrage opportunity in Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) preferred stocks.

The Company

'Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., incorporated on June 12, 1998, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on ownership and operation of grocery-anchored shopping centers straddling the Washington District of Columbia (DC) to Boston corridor.'

As we can see from this graph, the common stock's performance is not the best but is still above the double bottom made in March and April this year. Despite this recent downturn, all we care about here is the arbitrage opportunity that persists currently in its preferred stocks.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Family

The company has currently outstanding only two preferred stocks, which will be examined in today's article. These are Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 7.25% Cum Red Pfd Registered Series B (CDR.PB) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 6.5% Cum Conv Red Pfd Registered Shs Series C (CDR.PC).

Currently, both of them are trading below their par values of $25.00. In order to check which one of them is better, we need to look at their current yields. For CDR-B we get 7.55% current yield and for CDR-C we get 7.86%. We can conclude that at these prices, CDR-C is the better one. What is more, we have a statistical reason to review this pair. If we check the average spread for the last 200 days, we can clearly see that the current prices are trading at 2 standard deviations away from it.

The Trade

So far, we have checked the essentials on this pair trade. In this paragraph, we will explain how we can materialize on the opportunity provided:

We started taking a long position in CDR-C at the current bid $20.45/20.68. We started taking a short position in CDR-B at the current offer $23.84/24.02. Theoretically, the current arbitrage with 2 standard deviations in their prices are a potential profit of 1.05 points.

This is a good opportunity, which provides a clear arbitrage between the pair. However, we must take into account that the products are very illiquid and it's difficult to get the size.

One of the other issues for this trade is that there are only 11.1k shares available to short for CDR-B at Interactive Brokers, even at a non-attracting rate.

Assumptions

As mentioned above, the trade is hard to execute. However, if you currently hold CDR-C, you can hedge your position with CDR-B in order to reduce your risk. Additionally, if you like the yield and company, you can add to your position as it is better at these levels and check if the arbitrage widens.

On the other side, if you currently hold CDR-B, we suggest you switch to CDR-C for the above-mentioned arguments.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/21/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

