Rowan Companies: Solid Earnings, Still Weak Industry Weighing On Results

On Wednesday, October 31, 2018, British offshore drilling contractor Rowan Companies (RDC) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers here were quite good as the company beat the expectations of analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. A closer look at the company's results show that they were mixed however, with the company's earnings clearly reflecting the still weak market plaguing the industry. It is showing signs of improvement though, which is something that I have discussed in numerous previous articles. Rowan is one of the stronger companies in the industry and overall these results do reflect that.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework of the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Rowan's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Rowan Companies brought in total revenues of $192.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 33.8% decline over the $291.6 million that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company had total contract drilling expenses of $182.3 million in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $168.7 million that the company spent in the third quarter of 2017.

Rowan achieved a fleetwide utilization rate of 66% in the third quarter of 2018. This compares unfavorably to the 74% that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company had an average dayrate of $117,300 in the most recent quarter. This is significantly lower than the $157,700 that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Rowan Companies reported a net loss of $144.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. This compares quite unfavorably to the $20.9 million loss that Rowan suffered from in the third quarter of 2017.

Perhaps the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to note is that Rowan saw its revenues decline fairly significantly from the prior year quarter. One of the reasons for this was the overall decline of utilization that the company had over the same period. An offshore drilling company's utilization rate is essentially the percentage of the work that it actually performed compared to what it would have performed had all its rigs been fully employed and encountered no downtime during the period. As offshore contractors are only compensated for work that they actually perform, it should be easy to see why a decline in utilization would cause a company's revenues to decline. the decline in utilization was driven almost entirely by the company's ultra-deepwater unit, which saw its utilization fall from 50% in the year-ago quarter to 28% in the most recent one. Fortunately though, we are seeing some signs that things are beginning to improve for the company as its fleetwide utilization of 66% in the third quarter of 2018 was higher than the 59% that it had in the second quarter. Currently, Rowan's entire jack-up fleet is under contract while the drillship Rowan Relentless should see much better performance in the fourth quarter than it saw in the third as it will be working for the entire quarter.

Another reason for Rowan's fairly steep year-over-year revenue decline was a drop in average dayrates. As I mentioned in the highlights, Rowan had an average dayrate of $117,300 in the third quarter of 2018. This was lower than either the $176,300 that the company had in the second quarter or the $157,700 that it had in the year-ago quarter. As a general rule, a rig's dayrate does not decline in the middle of a contract. Thus, the actual causes for these average dayrate declines have been rigs completing work on their older previous contracts and securing new ones that have lower dayrates. Here is how the average dayrate breaks down by sector:

Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2017 Ultra-Deepwater $135.0 $929.0 $476.6 Shallow-Water (Jack-Ups) $115.9 $131.4 $122.1 Total $117.3 $176.3 $157.7

(all figures in thousands)

As we can see here, the average dayrate across the company's ultra-deepwater fleet has declined much more than its jack-up fleet. One reason for this is that ultra-deepwater rigs commanded far higher rates during the last industry upcycle than they do today. For example, in 2012 and early 2013, it was not unusual to see an ultra-deepwater drilling contract carry a dayrate in excess of $600,000. Today, the same rigs are carrying dayrates in the mid-150s. In the case of jack-ups meanwhile, dayrates only peaked at $180,000 per day compared to low-100s today, a much smaller decline.

In the earnings conference call, Rowan's management stated that the company had direct operating costs of $164 million in the third quarter, which is flat with the firm's second quarter levels. Interestingly, this does not match up with what it says in Rowan's earnings press release (linked in the introduction). In that document, the company states that it had direct operating costs of $182.3 million, which is a quarter-over-quarter increase. The reason for the higher costs was expenses incurred in preparing the Rowan Relentless for work on its current contract. Thus, the company will ultimately cover these costs over the coming quarter as it receives the revenues from the contract but it still did serve as a drag on its income.

As I have discussed in several previous articles, one of Rowan's more exciting opportunities is its joint venture in the Middle East with Saudi Aramco, ARO Drilling, which will ultimately have 27 fully contracted drilling rigs working for the Arabian giant. During the third quarter, the Scooter Yeargain and Hank Boswell jack-up rigs were sold to ARO Drilling for $90 million in cash and $176 million in shareholder notes, which Rowan received. These are the last two rigs that Rowan will actually sell to the joint venture. At this point, all of the remaining rigs that the joint venture needs to reach its full size will be ones that are newly constructed for it. A few of these newbuild rigs are undergoing final inspections in preparation for their initial contracts with the joint venture and should drive its growth over the next two quarters.

One of the more interesting developments for Rowan's future came following the close of the third quarter. I am talking of course about the impending merger with fellow British drilling firm Ensco plc (ESV). I discussed this merger in a recent article and must admit that I am not a fan of it. This deal appears to be quite beneficial for Ensco but I can see no advantages for Rowan shareholders with it. Rowan's own management cannot seem to provide any reasons why this deal is beneficial other than it will enlarge the company and "enhance competitiveness." Rowan is already in about the strongest position of any driller and I cannot see any reason why it needs this, particularly at the price that was agreed upon.

In conclusion, this was a decent quarter for Rowan although declining utilization and dayrates dragged its performance down. It does appear though that Rowan is well-positioned going forward with the Rowan Relentless set to deliver a full quarter of activity in the fourth quarter and its jack-up fleet being fully employed. I generally dislike the merger with Ensco as proposed as it seems that Rowan is getting the raw end of the deal but it does seem that it is going to happen.

