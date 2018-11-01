How I Stopped Worrying And Finally Bought Colgate-Palmolive

Both the price to sales and price to earnings ratios are much lower than usual.

CL has dropped to close to its 52-week low, which has increased the dividend yield to a multi-year high.

In my most recent article on Colgate-Palmolive (CL), which can be found here, I recommended against buying shares in the company, as I felt their price had run up too much. Since then, the stock has declined by $11.42 to a price of $58.85.

At the current price per share, which is less than 2% above the 52-week low of $57.41, CL's trailing twelve month dividend yield stands at 2.82%, while the forward dividend yield stands at 2.85%. As we can see from the graph below, this is the highest dividend yield the company has had in the past half decade.

CL's most recent quarterly report wasn't too positive, with net sales declining by 3% compared to the same quarter last year. The decline was caused by a 4% impact on net sales as a result of foreign exchange rates, a risk I highlighted in my most recent article:

CL's large amount of sales outside of the US and its long term debt of over $6 billion means the company buying CL is basically a bet on a weak dollar and low interest rates.

The region most impacted by the U.S. Dollar strengthening was Latin America, where foreign exchange rates had a – 9.5% impact on net sales.

On the bright side, sales in North America, which account for 22% of net sales, were up by a very impressive 8.0%. This increase was mostly due to increased unit volume (+7.5%), while price increases raised net sales by 0.5%.

Free cash flow before dividends decreased by $40 million in the most recent quarter, to $1.87 billion. Total dividends paid were $1.12 billion, for a dividend to free cash flow ratio of 59.9%. Even if free cash flow were to decline more, which could happen if foreign exchange rates continue to have a negative impact on sales, the company should be able to continue paying its shareholders their dividends.

I really like seeing Colgate-Palmolive grow in its domestic market, as an increase in % of net sales in made in Dollars will decrease the impact foreign exchange rates have on the company's top line. I will continue to closely monitor CL's growth in this region in future articles on the company.

Looking at Europe, we can see CL managed to grow its unit volume by 2.0%. However, pricing decreased by 1.5% and foreign exchange rates had a negative impact of 1.0%, which means net sales were still lower than they were in the same quarter last year.

Still, I think it nice to see Colgate increase their market share by offering more competitive pricing. Besides Europe being a huge market with a large amount of consumers willing and able to pay for Colgate's products, an increase in sales made in Europe will also help further reduce foreign exchange risk, as the Euro has historically been much less volatile then currencies used by Latin American countries.

Looking at Colgate's valuation we can see the company is currently trading at 3.33 times trailing twelve month sales, which is a multi-year low. The trailing twelve month price to earnings ratio stands at 24.5, which is the lowest it has been in the past twelve months.

Considering the fact CL is currently trading near its 52-week lows, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company increase the rate at which it is buying back its own shares. This would decreased the cost of dividends paid quite a bit, as the dividend yield is now at a multi-year high. Buying back shares will help increase earnings per share, thus lowering the payout ratio and making the dividend more sustainable.

Since I wrote my first article on Colgate back in 2014, I haven't seen a buying opportunity this good. Therefore, I will be adding CL to my portfolio.

