Bitcoin Value Indicator - November 2018

This was the quietest month for Bitcoin's (BTC-USD)(COIN)(OTCQX:GBTC) price in a long time. As The Fortune Teller put it:

Indeed, these are interesting times we live in.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's network fundamentals look better and better each month. The Bitcoin network hash rate was the laggard of the group, but that's to be expected with the meteoric rise this year and the price drop (and subsequent stagnation).

A quick note about data

Recently Blockstream launched the Liquid sidechain. This is an effort to securely move network activity off of the blockchain to improve throughput, in much the same way that the Lightning Network operates. Because we do not have visibility into this network right now, we don't know how much activity has actually been moved off-chain.

This additional activity will result in the Bitcoin Value Indicator slightly undershooting price projections. The same thing is happening with the Lightning Network, which is routing payments using TOR and nodes not announcing their presence by default. Translation: There is more activity than we're able to quantify, which has the same effect that I just described from Liquid Sidechain.

From my prior calculations based on data collected before stealth mode began activation, the Lightning Network will not account account for 1% of network activity until some time next year, so the distorting effect should be minimal until then.

I just wanted to give you guys a heads-up. I'll keep you all posted when/if I find a way to re-calibrate my metrics. This problem is not unique to the Bitcoin Value Indicator, it's also an issue for the Woobull NVT models. See below:

Source: Woobull

It should be noted that a big unknown is the ratio of on-chain transactions to off-chain transactions. You could take the volume reported on Coinmarketcap.com, but there's so much fake exchange volume, that I'm not confident on what's real and what isn't. Trading volume taking place on exchanges tends to move with transactions on-chain, but the ratio between the two is the big question mark. If we had more perfect data, I think we could form more accurate models and in the end everyone would benefit. But, we're just not there yet. In the meantime, let's talk about what we do know.

Bitcoin Network Hash Rate

The hash rate of the Bitcoin network fell flat in October, as many miners with high power costs have seen themselves priced out of the market. At the same time, large miners like Hut 8 Mining (OTCQX:HUTMF) are busy implementing new hardware to upgrade their existing operations, which will increase their hash rate without changing their power requirements.

Source: blockchain.com and author's charts

The predicted market cap of Bitcoin was $110B as of October, 2018 while the real market cap was $112B, a difference of just 1.5%. Here's the IQR visualization chart, which adds some color.

Source: blockchain.com and author's charts

Bitcoin Network Total Transactions

The total transactions are of course the sum total of all the daily transactions (that occur on-chain), counted each month. Just yesterday, on October 31st, we saw daily transactions hit 288k. This level of activity has not been seen since January 17th of this year.

Daily Bitcoin Transactions

Source: Blockchain.com

Historically, the total number of monthly transactions have led the price (market cap) recovery after a bubble has popped.

In June of 2011, it took only one month of transactions going up for the price to follow.

In January of 2014, the time gap between transactions increasing again and price increasing was 10 months.

In December of 2017, the monthly transactions bottomed out in three months, but the price has been down or sideways for 10 months so far.

Monthly Transactions Declined Market Cap Declines (or sideways) June, 2011 4 months 5 months Jan, 2014 3 months 13 months Dec, 2017 3 months 10 months and counting...

Please keep in mind, I'm using monthly averages here. So, the exact length of the peak and bottom may differ than if you're looking at the price weekly or daily. I do this to level out variance and reduce noise. Hopefully, this can help us spot the ideal month to buy or sell, if not the exact day.

Source: blockchain.com and author's excel

Seven months of transaction growth folks, I like the look of this. Let's turn to the IQR ranges next.

Source: blockchain.com and author's excel

The colors above represent the range of deviation from mean that we've seen since August, 2010. The "red zone" signifies dangerously high prices (sell high), while the "green zone" is the optimal time to purchase (buy low).

In this chart below, we're seeing the predicted market cap (orange line) versus actual (blue line). The gap between these two lines is decreasing, but it's been a longer journey than anticipated.

Source: blockchain.com and author's excel

Bitcoin Network Unique Addresses in Use

Unique addresses showed modest improvements. I like that the floor seems to be rising, but there's no break-away spikes to speak of recently.

Source: blockchain.com and author's charts

The gap here is still well-pronounced, even if it is closing.

Source: blockchain.com and author's charts

Bitcoin network politics

One factor that's been contributing to the low number of unique addresses in use is the continued low fees of the network. Anyone who wants to consolidate the spare change in their wallets (also called dust) can now do so for pennies. This is due in part to the adoption of Segwit, which recently crossed 50%.

Source: Bitcoinfees.info

However, Bitmain has pushed back against this trend. Due to their looming IPO, they need Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) to succeed. Recall that Bitmain sold their Bitcoin for Bitcoin Cash during the scaling debate, a move which has crippled their balance sheet recently.

Bitmain and their mining pools control a large portion of the miners. Recently Bitmain (and their co-founder Jihan Wu) have started using ASIC-boost and simply choosing not to mine SegWit blocks. The impact of this is to reduce SegWit adoption, which should increase Bitcoin fees paid by users.

Source: p2sh.info

If the fees of the Bitcoin network spike, they believe this will push people into Bitcoin Cash, which has much larger blocks (will have lower fees when network usage is high). However, this short term solution loses steam over time; because SegWit and the Lightning Network were built for the long game.

Long story short, Bitmain chose the wrong side in the BTC-BCH war, and now they're being sore losers. Bitmain is losing their control over Bitcoin, and this is good for everyone.

The Big Chart and Signal for November

Rolling up all the data from the Bitcoin Value Indicator, we see that the signal for November is Overbought. However, all this could change in an instant with the big players taking a seat at the table. So, please exercise caution and don't use the Bitcoin Value Indicator in isolation. I recommend considering input from multiple sources along with your own judgement about when to get in or out of the market.

Source: Author's Charts

Big money is coming to town

Recently Fidelity launched Fidelity Digital Asset Services, to fanfare that left room for a pin drop. This is a company with over $7T in assets under management folks, this is a big deal! Just look at their homepage.

Source: Fidelity Digital Assets

A "new asset class," yes! Fidelity is ahead of the curve and on the right side of history. But, they're not alone.

Coinbase

On the show CryptoTrader, featured on CNBC - Africa; it was announced that Coinbase (COINB) is looking to have an IPO.

Source: CNBC Africa - Via YouTube

Coinbase rocked silicon valley when it hit unicorn status just last year, with a $1B valuation. Now they're valued over $8B. This is very good news.

Bakkt

If that wasn't enough, Bakkt is launching their physically backed Bitcoin futures in December.

Each futures contract calls for delivery of one bitcoin held in the Bakkt Digital Asset Warehouse, and will trade in U.S. dollar terms. One daily contract will be listed for trading each Exchange Business Day. - Cointelegraph

Get ready, because right now is the calm before the storm.

Conclusion

With everything we've discussed so far; let's not forget where we've come from. October 31, 2008 was the date that Satoshi Nakamoto first sent out this email about the Bitcoin project.

Source: Cryptography Mailing List

It's been ten years since then, and what a wild ride it's been. Over two thousand new cryptocurrencies have sprung up in the wake of Bitcoin's success and we now have an entire ecosystem of projects sharing best practices, learning, growing, and thriving in their own niches. I'm looking forward to the next ten years!

While the Bitcoin price may still have room on the downside, it's clear to me that this opportunity won't last long. Furthermore, there are institutions out there than can change the game in an instant.

