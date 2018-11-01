With more debt than ever before, interest rates will not reach historically "normal" levels.

The Fed Funds futures continue to suggest the Federal Reserve will raise rates again in December.

Economic growth will slow in Q4 and Q1 2019 due to overly aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening on top of a normal cyclical slowdown.

An Update On Quantitative Tightening: How Big Of A Risk Is The Fed?

After the Federal Reserve's balance sheet peaked in early 2015, a new phase of methodical monetary tightening has been underway. This tightening process includes both raising interest rates on the short end of the curve in addition to reducing the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet.

The balance sheet of the Federal Reserve peaked at roughly $4.5 trillion in January of 2015 and has now contracted to roughly $4.175 trillion, a reduction of about $325 billion. This process of reducing the balance sheet has been dubbed Quantitative Tightening, or "QT."

During that time, the Federal Funds rate also was raised from 0% to an upper range of 2.25%. While subject to change based on market and economic conditions, based on Federal Funds futures, there's a 73% probability the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again to an upper range of 2.50% in December.

CBOE Fed Funds Watch Tool:

Source: CBOE

When the Federal Reserve telegraphed the monetary tightening that was to come, there was a lot of speculation about the impact it would have on interest rates, the economy and the stock market.

With a couple years of monetary tightening under our belt, we can now actually analyze what the impact has been, and more importantly forecast what's going to happen if further monetary decelerations materialize.

We will take a look at the change to the monetary and credit aggregates, interest rates, the economy and of course, the stock market.

Impacts Of Federal Reserve Tightening - It Will Never Be "Normal"

As mentioned, the Federal Reserve has reduced the size of their balance sheet by roughly $325 billion. As the image below shows, this has not been a linear reduction but rather an accelerated selling program. The Federal Reserve started by reducing the balance sheet by $30 billion per quarter, or $10 billion per month, and now, in the fourth quarter, has increased that pace to $150 billion per quarter or $50 billion per month.

As the pace of monetary tightening has accelerated, the impact to the monetary and credit aggregates has increased in tandem. October was the first month of the new $50 billion per month pace of asset sales and while the correlation cannot be directly linked, it appears the market is starting to struggle with the rate of tightening.

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

In addition to the reduction of the balance sheet, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates eight times from a range of 0%-0.25% to a likely 2.5% in December of this year.

The Federal Reserve has nearly complete control over the short end of the Treasury curve. The three-month Treasury rate has been steadily increasing along with the Federal Funds rate from a rate of 0% (even slightly negative) in 2014 up to a rate of 2.33%.

3 Month Treasury Rate: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

One of the common arguments this economic cycle is that "rates are still historically low." This argument is monumentally flawed.

The rise in short-term rates has truly been quite dramatic over the past two years and it will prove to be much more than the economy can handle. These impacts work with a lag, but over the course of 2019 the impact of higher rates will be dramatic. By historical standards, these rates still seem low, but that's an irrelevant point. The nominal level of debt is much higher today and economic growth is much slower than the historical average. An economy with higher levels of debt and lower growth cannot handle historically high-interest rates.

Companies or individuals were able to carry much higher levels of debt this economic cycle and keep debt service ratios low due to low interest rates. Now that short-term rates have risen to almost 3% with a higher level of nominal debt, that change in interest cost on a nominal basis will be very burdensome.

Short-Term Rates: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

A 2% rise in interest rates today is much more impactful than a 4% rise in rates last cycle because the nominal level of debt is higher. A 2% change on a larger debt pile can equate to a higher dollar amount than a 4% change on a lower debt pile.

Total debt today (public and private) is roughly $69 trillion. This includes state, local, federal, corporate and household debt. One common argument is that households have deleveraged this cycle and debt is low, but you must look at aggregate debt in the whole system. The next recession is almost never caused by the same sector. If households deleveraged this cycle, the federal government and corporations have taken their place and caused aggregate debt levels to rise. At the peak in 2008, total debt was roughly $54 trillion. Aggregate economic debt is about 27% higher than the last cycle peak but 100% higher than in 2004.

Aggregate Debt:

Source: Federal Reserve, BEA, BLS, EPB Macro Research

As a very simple example of how this may unfold is below. This is highly simplistic and used just as a conceptual example.

If you have double the debt with half the interest rate, the debt service ratio is the same, $3 in the example below. If interest rates rose 4% last cycle, the debt expense would have risen $4 to a total $7. Today, a lower increase in interest rates, only 3%, equates to a higher debt expense, $9, but also a higher nominal change in total expense, $6.

Of course, this is highly simplified, but the takeaway is that changes in interest rates cannot be looked at relative to past changes in interest rates if the present conditions are not the same. We have 100% more economic debt than in 2004 and nearly 30% more than the absolute peak in 2008. It will take less of a change in interest rates, which already has occurred, to cause a spike in debt expense. This will mathematically slow economic activity in 2019 as debt expense will take a significantly greater share of total income, leaving less for investment and consumption, leading to lower rates of economic growth. This is why the economy, with more debt, can only handle lower and lower rates of interest.

Looking at the trend in interest rates over the past three decades shows that the economy has only been able to handle lower and lower rates of interest. Why? Debt.

The decline in interest rates also cannot be attributed to Quantitative Easing or global monetary policy because this change has been occurring for decades and would look the same if 2010-present was excluded.

3-Month Treasury Rate:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

On top of the debt burden, economic growth has been in a downward trend over the past 60 years. I would make the argument that higher levels of debt have suppressed economic growth, in combination with structural trends such as lower population growth, but how can you expect to have the same level of interest rates as the 1990s with half the rate of growth.

Over the past 10 years, real GDP growth has annualized at a rate of 1.8%. If you include population growth, real GDP per capita has annualized at a rate less than 1% over the past 10 years.

Again, lower levels of economic growth cannot support the same interest rates as previous economic cycles. It's imperative to stop looking at interest rates relative to periods of time in history where the present conditions are not the same.

Real GDP - 10-Year Annualized Rate:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Many analysts like to look at household debt service ratios or corporate debt service ratios, and those metrics may have a place, but the best way to measure the debt burden on the entire economy is to take aggregate economic debt compared to national income.

Aggregate debt is all the debt that must be serviced in the economy and national income or nominal GDP is the entire output of all sectors of the economy.

You can see that we are looking at the broadest measure of debt and the broadest measure of income. As an economy, the United States has slightly less than $21 trillion of total income to service roughly $69 trillion of total debt from the four main sectors of the economy (federal government, state and local government, household, and corporate).

Adjusting both metrics for population equates to $211,000 of debt per capita on top of $59,000 of income per capita.

Aggregate Debt Per Capita Vs. Aggregate Income Per Capita:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Looking at the ratio of debt to income per capita, in the broadest sense, equates to a ratio of 3.54.

This ratio looks better than the absolute peak in 2008 but that's simply because in the recession, the denominator, GDP, contracted. In the next recession, whenever that comes, at these current levels, the ratio would spike much higher than 2008. That is not the point, however. The main takeaway from this tangent is that with debt levels that are orders of magnitude higher than in the past, why is it the going assumption that the economy can handle the same interest rates as previous economic cycles?

Aggregate Debt To Income Per Capita:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

There's only $60,000 of income per capita to service $211,000 of debt. If interest rates rose, the rise in interest expense would take a larger share of national income, leading to a lower velocity of money (because debt service payments are a low-velocity use of money) and lower economic growth.

With higher levels of debt, a little monetary tightening goes a long way. As the next several sections will show, what has been a minor amount of tightening from a historical perspective has caused an outsized reaction to the economic system.

I'm not an advocate of lower interest rates but simply pointing out the mathematical fact that the economy will not be able to handle interest rates at the current level.

In 2019, once a portion of the short-term debt has to roll into higher interest rates, debt payments will increase and the impact will be felt on the economy in the form of lower economic growth.

Impacts To Monetary and Credit Aggregates

One measure of how aggressive monetary tightening is on the economy is looking at the growth rate in the money supply. Deflating the money supply by the CPI to adjust for inflation shows that the real growth in M2 is just 1.6% year over year.

The historical average growth rate of real M2 has been 3% so the current pace of monetary tightening has contracted the rate of money supply rather dramatically.

Real M2 Growth Year over Year:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Fears of a breakout in inflation are overblown with a sharply contracting rate of the money supply. Inflation reached 2.9% in July of 2018. At EPB Macro Research, we said that would be the high print on headline CPI. Inflation today sits roughly 70 basis points lower at 2.3%.

Even the breakeven inflation rate or the market expectation for the average rate of inflation over the next five years has come down from a rate of 2.16% on average to 1.95%.

Five-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Monetary policy, as minor as it may be relative to history, is having an outsized impact on money supply growth and will continue to suppress inflation expectations moving forward.

Moreover, the impact on the banking system and the credit aggregates has been much more noticeable.

From 2014-2017, bank credit, that's all bank loans plus all bank securities, was increasing at a rate of 7%-8% year over year. Once the Federal Reserve started to increase the intensity of monetary policy, bank credit growth started to contract rather dramatically.

Today, bank credit growth sits at less than half the rate of 2014-2017 at 3.24% year over year and decelerating.

Bank Credit Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Real estate loan growth, the largest category of loans and within the bank credit metric, continues to fall to new lows, now at just 3.19% year over year growth.

The woes in the real estate market are much more apparent to investors than one or two years ago, but the trend in collapsing loan growth has been underway for some time.

Real Estate Loan Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Commercial and industrial loan growth, while rebounding in 2018, also has seen a massive drop-off since the Federal Reserve started to tighten monetary policy. Commercial and industrial loan growth was increasing at a peak rate of nearly 14% year over year and today sits just shy of 6%.

How can the economy grow at the same rate as 2015 (peak of the economic cycle in terms of growth) with half the rate of bank credit growth and major loan categories?

Commercial and Industrial Loan Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and reduces their balance sheet, liquidity is being drained from the system. Banks prefer loans to securities so asset growth is being reduced in order to continue even the modest pace of loan growth that we are seeing today.

Bank asset growth is falling quite rapidly and now sits below 1% year over year.

Contracting rates of bank asset growth are atypical during an economic expansion.

Total Bank Asset Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Both sides of the bank balance sheet are contracting in growth rate terms. The growth rate in the money supply, as well as credit, is showing sharp contraction, all which began during the increased pace of monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve.

The main point is not that these aggregates are contracting, that is to be expected during monetary tightening. What's important to note is that these major contractionary trends are occurring with what some call a relatively small amount of monetary tightening compared to history.

This serves to prove that with lower levels of economic growth and a substantially greater debt burden, a little tightening goes a long way.

Impacts To Interest Rates

As the Federal Reserve began to tighten monetary policy and start the unprecedented shrinking of the balance sheet, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the impact on interest rates.

Many analysts claimed this would steepen the yield curve as the Federal Reserve sold a disproportionate amount of long-term bonds relative to short-term bonds.

If we look at the composition of the Federal Reserves Treasury holdings, we can get a better sense why most of the impact has occurred on the short end of the curve and why it will continue to flatten the yield curve as opposed to steepening it.

Below is a chart that shows the Federal Reserve holdings of US Treasuries by maturity range. The largest percentage is in the 1-5 year maturity. Roughly 27% of the Federal Reserve's Treasury holdings are greater than 10 years.

Federal Reserve Holdings By Maturity (%):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Furthermore, if we look at the composition of the balance sheet in 2015, before QT started and compare it to the composition today, we can get a sense of where most of the selling has occurred.

The chart below will show the change in holdings as a percent of the total by maturity range.

Most maturities did not change much as a percentage of the total.

The biggest change was in the 5- to 10-year maturity range which showed a drop from 28% of the total to 12% today.

The long-term holdings, 10 years or greater, remained flat at roughly 27%.

Even the largest holding as a percentage of the total, one to five-year maturity, also remained mostly flat at roughly 45%.

Change In Federal Reserve Holdings By Maturity (%):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

The Federal Reserve has lifted the very short end of the yield curve through interest rate hikes, pushing up the three-month yield and the two-year yield and has started to shrink their balance sheet mostly in the five-year range.

These actions have caused a dramatic rise in yields on the short end of the curve through the belly of the curve. These actions may have also added some upward pressure to long-term rates (TLT) although significantly more limited than short-term rates as the Federal Reserve has increasingly less control of longer-term rates. Long-term rates can rise or fall for dozens of factors in the short term.

Nevertheless, it's clear why the major impact on US rates as taken place in the 0 to five-year range, and even out to seven years.

Changes To Interest Rates:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2015, when monetary tightening began with the first interest rate hike, the three-month Treasury rate has increased from 0.12% to 2.33% today.

The five-year Treasury rate has increased from 1.58% to 3.00% today, nearly a doubling.

The 30-year Treasury increased the smallest amount, around 50 basis points over the same time period which is why the yield curve has flattened so much over the course of the last three years.

As short-term interest rates rose sharply and the majority of other countries kept short-term interest rates low by not increasing the overnight rate, a policy divergence caused upward pressure on the US dollar.

Also, as the US dollar increased and interest rates rose, countries that had debt outstanding denominated in US dollars saw a relative increase in their debt payments, which also led to a decline in local currencies, adding more strength to the US Dollar.

Below is a chart over the past two years of the US Dollar (left) and the Emerging Market Currencies ETF (right) for a visual on how monetary policy has impacted global currencies.

While the first interest rate hike took place at the end of 2015, monetary policy did not start to get overwhelmingly aggressive until 2017 when the Federal Reserve started to unwind their balance sheet.

US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP) / Emerging Market Currencies (CEW): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Monetary policy has caused a sharp increase in the US dollar and a rapid decline in many other currencies, specifically emerging market currencies. If monetary policy persists at the current pace, there's likely more downside for international currencies and more strength for the US dollar.

Impacts To The Stock Market

Now that the impact to the monetary and credit aggregates has been discussed, as well as the influence to interest rates and currencies, the last shoe to drop is the stock market, at least in the case of the United States.

An argument can be made that the US stock market did not decline in October due to fears of additional tightening from the Federal Reserve as there are other issues on the table such tariffs, a mid-term election and more. While I acknowledge those risks, I'm not in the camp that believes those events have major market impacts.

Also, monetary policy works with a lag so when aggressive monetary policy started in late 2017, roughly one year later, those impacts are being felt in the monetary and credit aggregates as shown in the section above which can have a negative impact on the stock market.

S&P 500 (SPY):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

It would be harder to make the case that emerging stock markets are not struggling due to tighter monetary policy and a rising US dollar. The emerging market economies have been in sharp decelerating trends since the end of 2017 due to a reduction in US dollar liquidity around the world. The faltering of emerging market economies, especially those saddled with US dollar denominated debt, and monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve, are not unrelated events given that the Fed is the de facto central bank of the world as long as the US dollar is a reserve currency.

Emerging Markets (EEM):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

If monetary policy remains on this course, which is far too aggressive for the United States due to the debt level, let alone the emerging markets that have debt denominated in a foreign currency that's rising, there could be more downside in global markets.

Summary

The Federal Reserve is a big risk.

Monetary policy has advanced quite far since 2015. The present conditions in the United States, namely lower GDP growth relative to history and significantly higher debt levels compared to history, will not allow the US to handle the same interest rates as past economic cycles.

While some may argue the Federal Reserve has not tightened policy that much or rates are still low relative to history, this ignores the difference in present conditions.

Looking at the monetary and credit aggregates have demonstrated that a relatively small amount of monetary tightening has caused outsized impacts. This is due to lower growth and higher debt.

Again, monetary policy flows through the economy with a lag. While the impacts may show up in the money supply or banking reserves more directly, the impact to loan growth is delayed. Current projects will still be completed but it's the next round of construction projects or manufacturing projects that have to be financed at higher rates that will be shelved at a faster pace. This will then impact employment, but this circular flow can take over a year after a tightening act from the Federal Reserve.

The effects on US and international currencies, as well as the stock markets globally, are all starting to feel the impact from a very tight central bank.

The world is burdened with much higher levels of debt than history. This is not a discussion as to why economies globally incurred so much debt or the solution to a debt problem, but rather an analysis of how big of a risk the Federal Reserve is, and monetary policy is, to an economic system with significantly higher levels of debt and a lower rate of growth than the previous several decades.

At this point, the Federal Reserve is the biggest risk to the markets and economies globally.

Quick Housekeeping Note:

Please note that articles are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to "Follow" me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the orange button at the top to "Follow" me. Thank you.

