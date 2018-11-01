EnVen Energy Begins U.S. IPO Effort

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

The firm develops and operates a number of offshore oil & gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico.

EnVen Energy has filed to sell $100 million in Class A stock in an IPO, although the final amount may differ.

Quick Take

EnVen Energy (ENVN) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the deepwater region of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

ENVN has a number of ‘stacked-pay’ formations, which when combined with newer drilling technologies, promise to provide a more efficient production model.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Operations

Houston, Texas-based EnVen Energy was founded in 2014 to develop, acquire, and operated crude oil and natural gas properties in the deepwater region of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that the company believes come with untapped, lower-risk drill bit opportunities and will provide strong cash flow, as well as significant production potential.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Steve Weyel, who has been with the firm since and is currently also the Founder and Chairman of Equigen.

As of June 30, 2018, EnVen Energy has a portfolio of 59 leases in the Gulf of Mexico, spanning approximately 282,789 gross acres (213,914 net). Of those, 18 have owned and operated offshore platforms, and 7 have non-operated offshore platforms.

During the first half of 2018, 90% of the company’s revenue was generated by oil production, which represents 78% of the total production. EnVen’s average daily production has grown with 9% as compared to that of 2017, from 27,100 to 29,500 barrels, each with the capacity of 42 U.S. gallons.

Below is a map of the company’s offshore rig locations and onshore facilities:

(Source: EnVen)

Market

According to a 2017 market research report by Orbis Research, the global offshore drilling market is projected to grow from $78.9 billion in 2017 to $103.1 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 4.54% during the period between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors expected to drive market growth are more efficient drilling technologies for offshore-specific environments, enabling E&P firms to compete with other, onshore methods of extraction.

Major companies that conduct Gulf of Mexico offshore drilling operations include:

Chevron U.S.A. (CVX)

Shell Offshore (RDS.A)

Total E&P USA (TOT)

LLOG Exploration

Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

Equinor (EQNR)

BP (BP)

Financial Performance

ENVN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate

A significant increase in operating profit

Moderately high operating margin

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: EnVen S-1)

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $306.1 million, 41.5% increase vs. prior

2017: $434.4 million, 113.7% increase vs. prior

2016: $203.3 million

Operating Profit

1H 2018: $108.5 million

2017: $74.0 million

2016: ($38.7 million) loss

Operating Margin

1H 2018: 35.4%

2017: 17.0%

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2018: $168.8 million

2017: $191.5 million

2016: $27.0 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $100.9 million in cash and $794.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $93.4 million.

IPO Details

ENVN has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Class B shares will be held by EnVen Equity Holdings and contain no economic rights. The only rights Class B holders will have will be to require ENVN to buy their shares for either an equivalent number of Class A shares or with cash at the fair value.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to purchase LLC Units directly from EnVen GoM at a price per unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock in this offering less the underwriting discounts and commissions. EnVen GoM anticipates that it will use the [...] net proceeds it receives from the sale of LLC Units to us (together with any additional proceeds we may receive if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock, which will be used to purchase additional LLC Units from EnVen GoM) to redeem up to 35% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes at a redemption price equal to 111.0% of the 2023 Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 2023 Notes. As of June 30, 2018, $325 million of the 2023 Notes were outstanding. The 2023 Notes have a stated maturity of February 15, 2023 and accrue interest at a rate equal to 11.0% per annum.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Stifel, and BMO Capital Markets.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

