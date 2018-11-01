Of Course I Bought More 3M

From what I have seen, MMM is still an excellent stock with growing earnings and cash flow that was worth adding after the recent sell-off.

Yeah I did. Of course I did. I bought some more shares of 3M Co (MMM). Why wouldn't I? Mr. Market put one of my favorite stocks on sale!

In my first article on the Industrial sector (which I don't believe is behind a paywall) I said in the comments that if MMM ever got back to $185 I was going to back up the truck. Well I didn't quite do that, but I did up my position from 20 shares to 30 shares to the point that MMM is now 7.8% of my portfolio. As great as I think the stock is, when you have 20+ stocks and one of the positions is almost 8% of the portfolio that is probably concentrated enough. That said, if MMM drops another 8-10% I will probably add to my position once again. I am fairly confident I won't regret it in the long term, and long term is the correct way to think about a retirement portfolio when you are as young and spry as I am. Quit laughing.

So why did I add to MMM, and what brought about the conditions that allowed me to do so? Well, if you have been paying attention you will know that the Dow Jones Industrial Average is off 8% from the close on October 3rd, when it closed at an all-time high. MMM, as part of the Dow, is also down, but it is down over 14% since October 3rd, and is off 20% since the stock's all-time high on January 26th. And what caused this, of course, was their most recent earnings report and their lowered guidance for FY18. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter ($0.13 lower than the Street expected) and revenue of $8.15 billion (off $260 million) and they lowered their adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $9.90-10.00 per share for the full year from a previous $10.20-10.45.

The shares got slaughtered the next day, losing almost $9 per share on very heavy volume (from a previous close of $201.36 to $192.55). The bloodbath continued the following day as shares opened at $192.10 and dropped to close at $184.54 on October 24th, which is the day I stepped in. I didn't catch the low of the day, but bought right around the middle of the daily range. On Friday October 26th they closed at $184.95, slightly up from that close on Wednesday.

So let's take a look at the revised numbers and see if the story still makes sense. Do I still believe in the company and do I think they will continue to deliver the results that made me want to purchase them in the first place? Only one way to find out.

Growing Revenue per Share

The first thing I like to check is to make sure the revenues are growing. Specifically I like to check on the revenue generated per share, because many companies (like MMM) have been buying an awful lot of their own shares lately with the cost of borrowing so low. Time will tell if that is a smart investment, but that is where we are. So let's take a look:

Well as you can see, MMM has managed to grow their revenues per share quite nicely since 2013. The third quarter, where they disappointed the street, the revenue generated per share was $14.00, which is up from Q3 of 2017, which came in at $13.67 per share.

Unfortunately I did not find any revenue projections for Q4 and I was not expecting to find any concrete number of shares they plan on buying in Q4, so I was unable to complete any kind of projection. But the trajectory still seems to be upward, even in the disappointing 3rd quarter. I give the stock a passing grade here.

Growing Earnings

3M did tell us what they expect full year earnings to be for 2018, so we can do a little bit more projecting on this front. According to their earnings call slides, they project GAAP EPS to be between $8.78 and and $8.93. Let's take the low end and see what that looks like.

I don't see an issue. Earnings are growing and for full year FY18 they are going to be much higher than 2017. Some people might argue that these excellent earnings are a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). So let's take a look at their quarterly EBITDA, which as you may know is "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization", so the effect of taxes is not included here.

MMM EBITDA (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Well, except for the 1st quarter of this year which included a rather massive legal settlement ($897M) the general trend including the 3rd quarter of FY18 appears to be upwards. I'd like to see the next few quarters start to inch above the $2.4B and then the $2.5B line to continue the upward trend, but I still say MMM passes this test.

Balance Sheet

One of the the concerns I alluded to earlier is that MMM is borrowing an awful lot of money to, among other things, repurchase their own shares. While they have billions of dollars in free cash flow they are spending more than that to repurchase stock and pay dividends. There are other items they spend the cash on of course, but those two are by far the largest uses of cash. Just in the last twelve months they spent $4.1 billion repurchasing their own shares while free cash flow was only $4.5 billion. Well that's enough you might say. Sure, except they also paid $3.1 billion in common stock dividends. So they borrowed $3.5 billion dollars (net) in the last twelve months. I think it is obvious that this cannot continue. So let's see what the current state is, because I am going to assume that the CEO, CFO and board of directors of MMM are all pretty smart folks and have also realized that this cannot continue. Later I'll make some assumptions as to what they will do with their free cash flow, but lets look at the situation as it stands now.

I'm going to look at the interest coverage ratio for the most recent quarter. For the quarter just ended on September 30, MMM had an EBITDA of $2.4 billion and interest expense of just $85 million according to Morningstar. If you take the EBITDA of a company and divide it by their interest expense for the same period (in this example, Q3 of FY18) you get the interest coverage ratio. Anything over 1.0 indicates that the company can pay the interest on their debt with their earnings. You want to see a number quite a bit higher than that because hopefully the company you want to own a part of has no problem paying the interest on their debt, but a 1.0 is the absolute minimum we want to see. Taking the above numbers for MMM's third quarter we arrive at an interest coverage ratio of 28.2. Passing grade for MMM without a doubt.

Just for giggles, the interest coverage ratio for General Electric Co (GE) for the quarter ended June 30 was 3.97. And GE just slashed their dividend, in part because while GE's EBITDA for the quarter was $5.2 billion, their interest payments alone were $1.3 billion.

Free Cash Flow

3M has substantial and growing free cash flow and has had it for quite a while. This year, management estimated that the free cash flow will come in between $4.8B and $5.2B. Here is the relevant portion of the slide from MMM's 3rd quarter earnings call slides, with the free cash flow projection circled:

I'm going to go with the mid-point for my assumptions. Over the last ten years, MMM's free cash flow has gone from right around $4 billion in 2009 to $5 billion this year (from Morningstar).

Year 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 est FCF (millions) 4,038 4,083 3,905 3,816 4,152 5,133 4,959 5,242 4,867 5,000

It hasn't been perfectly linear of course, but I did plot these numbers and included a trend line.

So let's assume a little linearity going forward. Going up from the $5.0 billion that I am projecting this year (using the company's own numbers) which is a little bit below the trend line I would guess free cash flow could hit $5.2 billion next year. That is not far fetched, since they just had $5.24 billion of free cash flow in 2016. I would expect something on the order of operating cash flow of $6.8 billion and capital expenditures around the $1.6 billion level.

Show Me the Money!

Normally I like to see a company that is buying back their own shares and also returns capital to shareholders via a stout and rising dividend. 3M has a history of doing both, but lately they've been buying back a little too much of their own stock for my tastes as you may have gathered. But lets take a look at the recent history to see what the numbers look like, data from The DRiP Investing Resource Center. Pretty impressive, right? To be clear, I do not think that MMM will continue to raise their dividend by an average of 15% per year, I would expect closer to the 10 year growth rate of 9.4%. Last year the raise was "only" 5.9%.

So just how much stock have they been buying back? Well, I mentioned it was $4.1 billion in the trailing twelve months. What has that kind of buying done to their share count? See below, data from Marketwatch:

As of the end of the third quarter the share count is at 585.6M. That's almost 100 million shares in less than five years! I also don't think it makes sense for them to continue reducing share count this quickly unless there is a huge uptick in their free cash flow.

Future Use of Free Cash Flow

So can MMM manage to continue to raise their dividend, continue to repurchase their shares though maybe not as many, and not issue more debt? Yes, I think they can.

Let's assume there are 585 million shares outstanding at the end of 2018. The annual dividend is currently $5.44 per share and sometime early in 2019 it is widely expected they will announce their next increase. I'm going to go ahead and assume (guess) that the next increase will be about 7-8%, let's say a cool dime per quarter, which is just over 7% to $1.46 per share, or $5.84 annually. Above I projected the free cash flow for 2019 to be $5.2 billion. The only other fairly large use of cash is acquisitions. Going back to 2008, MMM has spent an average of $860.4 million per year on acquisitions, so we'll use that number. Let's see what all of these numbers look like:

That still leaves MMM with almost a billion dollars to repurchase shares or pay down their debt or perhaps make a larger acquisition. If they used the entire amount to buy their own shares that would reduce float by slightly less than 1% at today's prices, which seems a much more reasonable pace to me. The bottom line is there is still plenty of cash for MMM to continue to raise the dividend, acquire companies, and repurchase shares without going further into debt.

Conclusion

I believe the stock price of MMM was overly punished by a disappointing earnings report that really wasn't that bad. The revenue per share number continues to grow, earnings in FY18 are going to be much stronger than last year, and the company continues to pump out a lot of cash.

Some may consider the stock richly valued still, even after the most recent action in the stock price. The P/E ratio for the trailing twelve months is 25.4 and it has a forward P/E of 17.6 vs. the S&P 500 ratios of 21.7 and 16.4 respectively. (Sources: Morningstar and Wall Street Journal)

However, if MMM has a generous valuation compared to the rest of the market, that's because they have earned it. With a nearly 3% dividend yield and a 60 year history of raising the dividend every year, this stock is one of the cornerstones of many dividend growth investors portfolios. And as I think I have shown, the company is in good position to continue to raise the dividend for the foreseeable future.

I for one was glad to see the drop, because it allowed me to add to my position and lower the cost basis. If it drops to anywhere close to $170 or 175 I'll be adding to it further, but as of this writing it looks like the stock is already headed back up. Of course that can change in the blink of an eye.

So what do you think of the stock after the latest earnings report? Do you still like the stock, and did anyone else get in this past week while it was trading in the mid-180s? Thanks for reading this, and best of luck!

