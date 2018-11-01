iClick: Appears Undervalued But Do Not Neglect The Risk

Due to the size of the company, there is a lot of inherent risk that is associated with the stock. This risk is not company-specific but is no less important.

The company is financially healthy and strong. The balance sheet is improving along with margins and revenues are growing at high double-digit rates.

iClick has seen its market cap wiped away ever since its IPO late last year. There is not much more room for decline so at what level will it stop?

iClick (ICLK) is an online marketing platform operating within China. The company specializes in programmatic ads which are a more personal form of online advertisement. The process is quite straightforward. Data is derived from users buying history and preferences from search, then the system tries to predict future purchases based on this data.

Source: iClick

However, as seen from the chart above, iClick is an all-in-one hub for marketers. There are multiple end-to-end solutions that help marketing campaigns monitor all aspects of their project.

iAudience

This solution helps marketers find their target audience. By inputing a starting list of keywords, iAudience will spit back more keywords and user profiles that match these preferences.

Source: iClick

iAccess & iActivation

These solutions are the initiation of the campaign. This is the part when marketers take the audience from iAudience and reach out/target the audience. This involves frequency, budget, and time for the ads.

iNsight

This is the analytics solution. Marketers can find data on their campaign performance from this portion, including Conversion path and Cross-channel effectiveness.

iExperience

The newest solution to iClick is iExperience. This is the creative portion and allows marketers to really personalize the ads and change the design based on desired criteria.

The data collected is massive. iClick collects data from 109,000 apps, 2 million websites, and ~640 million active users (as of March 31, 2018). There were ~772 million total internet users as of 2017 year-end. This equates to 0.8 terabytes of data collected per day. These massive quantities of data are all used to create more personal ads and not only increase sales for marketers, but also enhance the experience for users.

IPO

iClick is new to the US exchanges, going public in late December of 2017. Each ADS represents half of a Class A share. At the most recent price, ICLK had a market cap of just under $155 million. This is a small company, and thus has incredible risk.

ICLK data by YCharts

That being said, revenues have been increasing at a strong pace over the last couple of years. Currently, the company trades at a P/S of nearly 1x. For FY2018, management expects revenues to increase by at least 39% to $175 million. While sales have nearly doubled since 2015, the gross margin has been cut in half and now sits at 23.6%. The operating margin has greatly improved (from -33% in 2015 to -12% in 2017) along with net margin (from -64% in 2015 to -24% in 2017).

Source: Barron's

Along with this strong sales growth, gross billing saw near triple-digit YoY growth in the most recent quarter. Gross billing for mobile increased 114% to $89 million. Total gross billing increased 86% to $105 million.

What was the major catalyst to these improvements? Synergies. iClick has a subsidiary called OptAim, which engages in performance-based advertising. OptAim was acquired in 2015 for $14 million in shares/cash and expanded iClick's access by 500 million mobile users. OptAim was very similar to iClick and this allowed management to create synergies in R&D and sales channels. This expanded margins greatly.

The company has a healthy balance sheet, and it has been improving over the years. The debt ratio sits at 0.37 which is a very healthy number. The ideal number (usually) is anything lower than 0.5 indicating a lower need for borrowing. While higher debt is not always bad, and is sometimes necessary for the industry, the interest coverage ratio can shed more light on the future position a company may find itself in. Working capital turned positive last year, going from -$24 million in 2016 to $62 million in 2017.

Source: Morningstar

Risk

As mentioned earlier, iClick has a sub-$200 million market cap. Being a microcap comes with risk from the asset class itself. iClick is a little better off as they do have a few years of performance for investors to compare to (unusual for micro-caps).

Shown below, iClick has essentially been a microcap since it listed and it increasingly shrinks. Currently, the company is trading at 40% of its original valuation.

ICLK Market Cap data by YCharts

Another major risk for investors is the opaqueness that comes with smaller companies. There are less eyes on the company; this does not equate to malicious activity rather the milestones are not as easily accessible. It will take more time and effort in order to discover news and performance and this can cause a delay in a potential rally or the market may never price it in.

All of this is not to say that you should avoid the stock. The smaller a company is, the larger the potential return can be. The key is to determine if the reward potential outweighs the risk. Keep in mind that these are risks for micro-caps as a whole, not just iClick.

Performance

OptAim was a major boost for the company. The platform had already partnered with some of the largest companies in China, including Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Taobao, and Toutiao. These are best of breed customers.

Recently, iClick has teamed up with OTA (online travel agency) Ctrip.com (NASDAQ:CTRP) in order to create an online platform for China's foreign travelers. There are more than 130 million foreign travelers in China, and this platform will allow retailers to target them directly. According to BWI:

"Participating retailers on the platform will be able to establish an online storefront for selling their products while accessing anonymous but comprehensive data on relevant travelers...iClick will distribute the new platform to thousands of travel retailer brands, including both Chinese and international brands that traditionally market to the more lucrative segment of Chinese outbound travelers."

CTRP data by YCharts

If this partnership accomplishes its task, this can be a launching pad for iClick. Historically, it has been difficult for firms to know what foreign travelers want to purchase, but with the new data this should change. By partnering with a large company (Ctrip is worth $18 billion), iClick can really get its name out there.

Conclusion

There is not a long history to go off of with iClick. Combine this with its size and it becomes a very risky investment. Small, opaque, recently formed, lack of eyes. There are a lot of reasons to avoid it. That being said, there are also a lot of reasons to give it a deeper look.

The company has partnerships, both new and old, with some very large names in the Chinese economy. The platform is a one-stop-shop for marketers to leverage very specific data from an incredibly large database. The company is also financially healthy with a strong (albeit small) balance sheet that is improving its metrics year after year.

Source: Morningstar

If you are an investor who has some extra funds laying around or is seeking a risky investment, iClick may be the one. Do not disregard the risk. I have already mentioned risks with the company and the asset class, but remember that China itself is struggling at the moment and no one is quite sure when it will end or how bad it will get.

