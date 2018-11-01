Politics Wants To Get Their Vote On DSUVIA

Over the past month AcelRx’s (ACRX) stock has experienced high volatility due to a looming FDA decision on the company’s lead drug DSUVIA. Typically a pending FDA approval decision generates a spike in volatility for the candidate’s stock; but ACRX’s story is not typical. The briefing document debacle followed by a positive FDA advisory committee vote provided plenty of opportunities for traders and investors to catch an entry point. However, I didn’t forecast the political incursion that transpired October 18th. News quickly spread that the advisory committee’s chairman, Dr. Raeford Brown had co-signed a letter pleading the FDA to reject DUSIVA. Into the bargain, Massachuesetts U.S. Senator Edward Markey “urged” the FDA, citing Dr. Brown’s remarks. Subsequently, news outlets generated ill-informed articles warning about the impending danger of DSUVIA.

ACRX traded in the $4.20 area on prior to the news releases; subsequently the share price fell to the $3.50 area going into closing bell on October 19th. Since then, the share price has recovered is currently trading in the $3.80s. Was the reaction to Dr. Brown’s comments overblown? I aim to breakdown these recent events, and offer some possible scenarios.

In a recent Seeking Alpha piece (AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Gets A Thumbs Up From Advisory Committee) In the article, I shed some light on the downside risk of DSUVIA being an opioid drug, and possible sweeping regulatory actions against opioids in general. On October 24th, President Trump signed a sweeping opioid bill, to “end the scourge” of opioid overdoses in the U.S. Although the legislation focuses primarily on patient administered pills, investors must be aware that the current political environment is not conducive to DSUVIA getting approval.

Absent AdCom Chair Weighs In

Recently, the FDA AdCom 10-3 voted to recommend that the FDA approve DSUVIA. History has shown that the FDA regularly follows the advisory committee’s recommendations. However, the adcom’s chairman, Dr. Raeford Brown, was not able to attend the meeting due to another obligation, but still wanted his voice to be heard. In a letter to the FDA, Dr. Brown states “Sublingual sufentanil represents a danger to the general public health and will make our job of protecting Americans more difficult.” Dr. Brown does make some valid points about the risks of DSUVIA. One of which is the potency of the drug. The letter states sufentanil is 1,000 times more potent than morphine. In addition, Dr. Brown stresses the importance of prescriber education on the drug, and the potential of the drug of being diverted.

Science vs. Political Science

On October 18th, Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.) requests the FDA to reject DSUVIA, stating:

“An opioid that is a thousand times more powerful than morphine is a thousand times more likely to be abused, and a thousand times more likely to kill.” “Even in the midst of the worst drug crisis our nation has ever seen, the FDA once again is going out of its way to approve a new super-charged painkiller that would only worsen the opioid epidemic. It makes no sense to approve an opioid painkiller that has no benefits over similar medications and against the advice of experts. I call on the FDA to reject the vote of the advisory committee and stop the approval of this dangerously unnecessary opioid medication.”

Looking Senator Markey’s website, I noticed a subtab that displays Markey’s current fight against prescription drug and heroin epidemic. Looking into opioid epidemic in Massachusetts, I discovered that during the year 2015, Massachusetts experienced 23.3 age-adjusted opioid-related death rate per 100,000 people (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Massachusetts Opioid Death Per 100,000 (Source Mass.gov)

Considering the current Massachusetts and national opioid epidemic, it is logical that the senator took an opportunity to use DSUVIA for a political talking point pertinent to his constituents.

Do Critics Have A Case?

Critics can argue that there no need for another opioid drug on the market, and DSUVIA could contribute to the opioid crisis. It is easy focus on the cherry-picke facts such as “sufentanil is 1,000 times more potent than morphine.” Stating DSUVIA is “dangerously unnecessary” is mostly speechmaking rather than actual fact. One cannot deny the necessity to address the opioid crisis, but raking DSUVIA through the coals because it is an opioid seems unwarranted. It appears that some individuals don’t understand the need for DSUVIA, and the problems it can alleviate.

DSUVIA is a non-invasive option to address acute pain; looking at Figure 2, we can see that segment of pain management has few options.

Figure 2: DSUVIA Addressing Need (Source ACRX)

Currently, if a patient is experiencing acute pain, physicians are most likely going to administer an IV opioid such as Morphine or Fentanyl. Although IV analgesics are effective, they also have some notable disadvantages such as:

Require Numerous Materials

Time Consuming to Prepare and Administer

Risk of Complications

Not Always the Best Course of Action

The administration of IV morphine involves the use of several materials such as:

IV Cannula Set (~$14)

IV Infusion Pump (~$47)

Pump Tubing (~$15)

Saline Bag (~$14)

Morphine (~$6)

Even though most of these materials are relatively cheap the typical cost of IV administration is about $145. It is expected that one dose of DSUVIA will cost about $50.

The preparation and administration of IV morphine does require a substantial amount of time. Looking at Figure 3, one can grasp how administering can be time consuming. Assuming the health care provider(S) involved are efficient, the estimated time to administer IV morphine to a patient is roughly 30-40 minutes and upwards to 140 minutes.

Figure 3: IV Administration Times (Source)

IV usage does come with some complications and risks. One of these complication is phlebitis; which is the inflammation of the vein. Another associated complication is drug leakage outside the vein known as extravasation.

The use of IV drugs are not always the best option, and in some cases not an option at all. It has been documented that IVs should not be used for particular patients and situations. Locating veins is obese and elderly patients can often be difficult, and could require ultrasonographic guidance in order to successfully puncture the vein. In addition, patients who are in shock often experience vasoconstriction, which can also increase the difficulty of locating a target vein.

DSUVIA is not expected to have any of these IV associated expenses and risks. Health care providers administering DSUVIA will only need to unpack DSUVIA and deliver the sublingual tablet. No need for an array of materials, and the simple delivery makes DSUVIA more convenient. Into the bargain, the lack of vein puncture also reduces the chance of infection, and eliminates the need for the patient to be connected to an IV stand.

Why not use opioid pills instead of DSUVIA? Similar to IVs, pills have a few issues with administration. One of these is the potential of choking or the patient’s inability to swallow. This is common in the elderly and patients with certain neurological disease or disorders.

Another issue is onset time for both opioid pills and IV morphine to alleviate pain. Percocet is estimated to be roughly 30 minutes…IV morphine is 20 minutes…and the sublingual DSUVIA is 15 minutes. Literature has shown that the quicker the patient’s pain is addressed, the less of the drug is needed to alleviate the pain. Therefore, a faster acting opioid such as DSUVIA has a therapeutic benefit over slower acting analgesics.

As for the 1000x potency to morphine fact; sufentenil is a sublingual tablet about the size of a Tic-Tac. In order for a tablet that small to be effective at providing a systematic pain relief, it would have to be a potent drug. Although it is a potent opioid tablet, it is not intended as a patient administered drug and is only used in an inpatient setting. AcelRx points out that only 0.7% of sustained opioid use is established in an inpatient experience. So, DUSVIA and ZALVISO are less likely to contribute to the opioid crisis.

Could DSUVIA be a Scapegoat?

It is possible that DSUVIA becomes a scapegoat for the sake of FDA and opioids. DUSVIA could be ritually burdened with the sins of other opioids, and rejected. Dr. Brown’s and Senator’s Markey’s comments are mainly constructed about DSUVIA contributing to the opioid crisis. The fact that less than 1% of sustained opioid originates from an inpatient experience has been mostly ignored. AcelRx can demonstrate and clarify (Figure 4) how DSUVIA could be a desirable alternative, but the public will mostly see the classification of drug and demand it be made an example.

Figure 4: AcelRx Presentation Slide (Source ACRX)

The publics misunderstanding of DSUVIA has been illustrated in some recent publications. Now that DSUVIA has become politicized, it is conceivable that the FDA factors the optics into their approval decision.

FDA Under Pressure

Politics and public pressure might be putting the screws on the FDA to deny approval. However, the FDA might have backed itself into a corner.

Back in September, the FDA expanded upon their efforts to by finalizing their Opioid Analgesic Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). The final installment comprises of several new procedures to assist in communicating the risks of opioids for patients and health care professionals. These new REMS apply to immediate-release opioid analgesics intended for use in an outpatient setting and extended-release or long-acting opioid analgesics.

In addition, the REMS program will require training for “health care providers who are involved in the management of patients with pain, and not only to prescribers.” This will include nurses and pharmacists. Furthermore, the REMS will also require education on other courses of action to opioids for pain management.

I believe that the FDA will be objective in their evaluation of DSUVIA. As I mentioned in my previous article, the FDA would have to produce a new reason to reject DSUVIA that they didn’t discover last October; or state they lack the confidence in health care professionals to administer appropriately. Essentially, the FDA would have to concede that their new opioid REMS program will not be very effective at preventing opioid abuse and misuse in a clinical setting.

Should Investor Worry?

The positive AdCom vote should provide some confidence in AcelRx’s chances of approval. The share price has recovered, and has stabilized around the $4.00 mark. Looking at Figure 5, we can see that ACRX is still trading above most moving averages.

Figure 5: ACRX Daily (Source Trendspider)

In spite of the political events, the daily chart displays that most of the upward trend lines are still intact.

Still on the sidelines looking to get in? If you have been waiting for the political dust to settle, and are now looking for an entry point; I would suggest looking at the 30 minute chart (Figure 6).

Figure 6: ACRX 30 min (Source Trendspider)

Make note of the $3.80 S/R trend line that has been intact since September 27th. I would this area as a possible entry point or a place to add to your position. It would appear any break of $4.30 line could lead to a breakout towards the upper trend line on the daily chart (Figure 3).

Considering the charts, investors should be confident in ACRX. The stock has recovered, and held up during a major market pull back. It is apparent that investors, and the street are still bullish on ACRX.

How to Value ACRX

AcelRx is proposing a distinguished portfolio of drug/device combinations that could be quite profitable. That should help win it market share and generate some progressive changes in the fundamentals. If DSUVIA is approved, the company will have exposure to a multi-billion dollar market. If the company is able to grab a piece of this potential market, we should see drastic changes in the company’s fundamentals.

What should we value ACRX at? A common metric used in the valuation of biotech companies is estimated peak revenue. Using the estimated peak revenue, investors derive other key metrics, such as market cap and price per share.

The street’s estimated U.S. peak sales for DSUVIA is approximately $370M. Considering ACRX’s current market cap is about $243M, we can brand ACRX as a buy just on DSUVIA peak sales and nothing else. The share price at this valuation would be about $6.10.

What about ZALVISO? I don’t estimate the peak sales for ZALVISO to be nearly as high as DSUVIA as a result of a smaller market opportunity. However, I do expect ZALVISO to noticeably add to revenues. Analyst market research estimates ZALVISO to have peak sales of $200M.

Assuming DSUVIA and ZALVISO reach peak sales in tandem, we can anticipate peak sales to be about $570M for the company. This would equal about $9.40 a share without a multiple. For commercial small cap biotech stocks, I typically use a 3-4x multiple due to the potential for an acquisition. That value the share price at about $28.00 per share at peak sales.

What do I value the company at now? I will assume it will take 5 years for the products to reach peak sales. Due to the length of time it will take to get to peak sales, I would ask for a 30% discount of the estimated peak sales share price. This would be roughly $19.50 per share.

On the other hand, I personally don’t see ZALVISO getting the thumbs up from the FDA anytime soon. Therefore, I would remove ZALVISO’s value from the equation, and get a discounted value of $12.81.

Conclusion: Be Prepared for Volatility

In light of the recent events, ACRX investors should be cautious about another CRL. Personally, I will look to hedge my position utilizing a combination of stock and options. I advise investors to have separate exit strategies for a variety of different scenarios. Approval or CRL, I believe the share price will continue this volatility for the near future and having an appropriate strategy to deal with the volatility will help prevent severe losses or missed profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.