Is Wells Fargo Still A 'Triple Threat' Investment?

Since that time the business and security performance hasn’t been quite as impressive as anticipated.

Back in May 2013 I outlined what a “triple threat” investment in Wells Fargo could look like.

In May of 2013 I looked at what a “triple threat” investment could look like for Wells Fargo (WFC). In basketball parlance the “triple threat” is an advantageous position where a player can pass, dribble or shoot. I carried this idea through to investing using dividends, earnings growth and the potential for a higher valuation as three areas where a security might succeed.

Individually each component may add incrementally to a security’s potential returns. However, when these three aspects work in concert, the results can be impressive.

Back in 2013 Wells Fargo was earning ~$3.50 per share and paying out $1.20 in annual dividends; Equating to a payout ratio of 34%, The share price was around $38, meaning that the security was trading near 11 times earnings with a 3.2% starting yield.

At the time I laid out a “triple threat” example of improvement: 6% annual earnings per share growth, the dividend payout ratio climbing to 45% and the ending valuation moving to 14 times earnings. This wasn’t necessarily a prediction, but certainly an illustrative possibility. In that scenario shares of Wells Fargo would have returned an impressive 14.5% per annum over the coming five years.

So here we are now more than five years later. How has the security performed?

On the earnings per share front, Wells Fargo went from earning $3.53 on a trailing twelve-month basis to earning $4.23 or a compound rate closer to 3% per year instead of 6%.

On the dividend front, Wells Fargo is paying out ~41% of earnings on a trailing basis. In addition, when coupled with lower earnings growth, this implies that dividend growth has come in below expectations.

Finally, on the valuation front shares of Wells Fargo currently trade hands around ~12.5 times earnings. Once again falling short of the expectation of five years ago.

In each of the three major categories Wells Fargo (the business and security) has underperformed. So it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that Wells Fargo did not reach the lofty annualized return possibility that was previously outlined.

Yet the interesting thing is that the “consolation prize” has actually been quite good. In the last ~5.5 years, the share price of Wells Fargo has gone up to ~$53. In addition, an investor has collected close to ~$8 per share in dividends for a total nominal value of ~$61.

Against a starting price of ~$38, this equates to compound return of ~9% per annum. As a point of reference that’s the sort of thing that would have turned a $10,000 starting investment into $16,000 five and a half years later.

This is a surprising result. Here you had a below average earnings growth rate, a dividend payout ratio that remained below 45% and a below average valuation. Yet your returns thus far would have been more than satisfactory. The reason is that you started with a solid dividend yield and the small amount of earnings growth that did formulate was accompanied by a slightly higher valuation.

Not only is this a good history lesson, we also can learn from it moving forward. The question asks itself "is Wells Fargo still a 'triple threat' investment?" Let's think about those same three major components.

As we sit here today Wells Fargo is trading around ~12.5 times anticipated earnings with a 3.2% starting yield (which, by the way, was the same starting yield as 2013). The anticipation is for the company to earn $4.20 to $4.40 this year, $4.70 to $5.50 next year and grow by close to double digits in the intermediate term.

If your view is anything close to these forecasts it’s not hard to put together a “triple threat” investment thesis for Wells Fargo in 2018. For illustration, let's use slightly subdued expectations, say $4.25 as a beginning earnings number this year, $4.70 next year and 6% earnings per share growth thereafter. In this scenario you would be thinking about the possibility of ~$5.90 in per share earnings after five years.

If the payout ratio were to creep up to 45% after half a decade, this would imply a future dividend of ~$2.65 per share representing a ~9% annual compound growth rate. Incidentally, this is a nice illustration of how an expanding payout ratio, even slightly, can aid in dividend growth. With these expectations you would be thinking about collecting ~$11.25 in cash payments over the five-year period.

Finally, a price to earnings ratio of ~13.5 would imply the potential for a future price of ~$80. Once you add in dividends your total nominal anticipated value would be closer to ~$91. Against a current share price of ~$53 this implies the potential for ~11.5% annual compound gains in the coming half decade.

In other words, Wells Fargo in 2018 still appears to have many of the "triple threat" attributes. Granted there are challenges, chief among them are the current asset cap and regaining consumer trust. Yet if you use below consensus growth expectations, a payout ratio remaining under 50% and a typical earnings multiple, this still leads you to the potential for rather solid results.

Of course what we learned from above is that just because you forecast something this does not automatically make it so. We also learned that just because a company or security does not perform as you had guessed or hoped, this alone does not mean poor results await.

In short, back in 2013 it wasn’t particularly difficult to make a “triple threat” investing case for Wells Fargo. You had the potential for earnings growth, a payout ratio below 35% and a below average valuation that could have lead to exceptional returns. In the next five years the business did not perform quite as well as anticipated, but investors still saw solid gains due to the low starting base.

Today a similar story is unfolding. Wells Fargo still has the potential for solid earnings growth in the years to come, the payout ratio sits under 45% and the valuation has only inched up slightly. All three aspects offer “low bar” investment hurdles from a total return prospective. That doesn’t mean an investment today has to work out, but the propensity to see two or three of these components working together positively is certainly there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.