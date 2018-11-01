GE: A Disastrous Quarter For 'NewCo'

GE logo. Source: Central Daily Times

Heading into Q3 earnings there had been several changes for General Electric (GE). The company reported a few of its gas turbines had to be shut down due to a problem with turbine blades. It later replaced former CEO John Flannery with H. Lawrence Culp Jr. GE also admitted it would fall short of previous guidance for 2018 free cash flow and EPS. I surmised the company wanted to distract investors away from Q3 results. I wondered "could Q3 results be that bad?" They were worse.

Revenue from core GE ("NewCo") - Aviation, Power Systems and Renewable Energy - was $16.1 billion, down 9% Y/Y. This followed a 9% decline in Q2. After the stock was removed from the Dow Jones (DIA) the company decided to restructure. Over 35% of NewCo's revenue comes from Power Systems - the laggard of GE.

Orders fell 18% Y/Y as the operating environment for the Power market continued to deteriorate. The company's outlook was dismal due to overcapacity in the industry and GE's overestimation of deal closures. Revenue fell 33% on lower unit sales of Gas Power Systems, lower services revenue and pricing pressure. Power is being disrupted by alternative energy sources and when its slide will subside is uncertain.

Aviation's orders were up 35% Y/Y and the segment's performance was nothing short of stellar. Equipment orders and services orders grew 82% and 12%, respectively. Revenue of $7.5 billion was up 12% Y/Y on 73 more commercial units and higher commercial spares ship rate. Higher air traffic is leading to higher fleet utilization and spare parts consumption. Increased military spending by the U.S. government could buoy Aviation even if commercial orders slow.

Renewables orders fell by low single digits, while revenue of $2.9 billion grew 15% on 37% higher onshore wind equipment sales. The segment has a $16 billion backlog, up 17%. The backlog and the strength of the repower market was very encouraging. However, some of its success could come at the expense of Power Systems.

NewCo's Segment Profits Were Awful

GE's restructuring have made its operations less opaque. However, it has not improved its financial results. Segment profit for NewCo was down 46% Y/Y. Power had segment profit of -$631 million, so Y/Y comparisons could be irrelevant. Segment profits for Renewable Energy were down more than 70%, while Aviation's were up 25%.

Power suffered from lowered volume, an absence of Water and Industrial Solution, and lower prices and unfavorable mix in its long-term service contracts. The company also recorded $240 million of warranty and maintenance reserves related to the HA 9FB blade issue. Some of these one-time costs should go away next quarter, yet Power continues to under perform.

Aviation's segment profit grew 25% on higher volume and improved pricing. It was slightly offset by a negative mix in LEAP shipments. Aviation should remain a stalwart for several quarters. Meanwhile, Revewables' segment profit fell 72% due to pricing pressure and lower repower volume. The company expects a spike in repowering volume and product cost improvements. However, if blended margins for Power and Renewables continue to slide then NewCo could remain in the doldrums for the forseeable future.

Cash Flow Remains A Question Mark

After Q2 results management suggested free cash flow would be about $6 million. The company may have to revise that figure downward. Industrial free cash flow was $1.1 billion for the quarter and -$300 million year to date. The issues with Power will likely dampen FCF for the foreseeable future. GE announced it was cutting its dividend from $0.12 to $0.01 per share, which should save about $3.9 billion in cash flow per year.

Management was emphatic that it did not need a capital raise to shore up its balance sheet after asset impairment charges at Power and increased insurance reserves at GE Capital. However, it plans to make $3 billion in capital contributions go GE Capital next year to shore up the unit's capital base. In my opinion, NewCo's capital requirements still remain opaque.

Conclusion

Another high single-digit decline in revenue and a slide in segment profit was a disastrous quarter for NewCo. GE is down about 50% and could fall further. Sell GE until NewCo's earnings slide subsides.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.