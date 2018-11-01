T. Rowe Price Is A Dividend Aristocrat That Should Be On Your Watch List

What's the Appeal?

T. Rowe Price (TROW) should be on the watch list of most if not all dividend growth investors. The company is a successful asset management firm that has grown its assets under management (AUM) to ~$1T+ since the last recession. Concurrently, revenue and EPS have grown rapidly that in turn has permitted increases in the dividend. But the stock price peaked at $126.24 in mid-June this year and is down ~25% since then, putting it squarely in correction territory. The drop in stock price has lowered the PE ratio (FWD) to ~12.5, which is below the market average and down from over ~20 in mid-June. Furthermore, the dividend yield is ~2.9%, which is greater than the average yield for the S&P 500. The yield is typically between 2% and 2.5% since the last recession and last traded over 3% between mid-2016 and mid-2017. The company is plainly cheap by the aforesaid valuation metrics. Let's examine why this stock should be on your watch list and why I will be buyer if a buying opportunity presents itself.

Business

T. Rowe Price is one of the few publicly traded firms focused primarily on asset management. The company offers mutual funds, advisory services, account management, and retirement plans and services for individuals, institutions, and financial intermediaries. Many of its large competitors such as The Vanguard Group, Fidelity Investments, and PIMCO Investment Management Company are privately held. There are also competing publicly traded financial services companies such as BlackRock (BLK) or Franklin Templeton (BEN), and brokerage firms such as Charles Schwab (SCHW) that have large asset management businesses. But the aforementioned firms often have broader operations and, in some cases, focus on index mutual funds or ETFs rather than actively managed mutual funds unlike T. Rowe Price.

Active Mutual Funds Versus Index Mutual Funds

Source: abcnews.com

T. Rowe Price has ~$1T+ in AUM that is divided into tax-advantaged retirement accounts such as 401k, IRAs, and annuities, and regular accounts with no tax advantage. The managed assets are roughly divided into ~49% U.S. equity funds, ~8% international equity funds, ~29% multi-asset funds, ~12% U.S. fixed income funds, and only ~2% international fixed income funds at the end of December 2017 as seen in the chart below. Although it operates globally, the majority of the firm's AUM is in funds that invest in the U.S. and a much smaller percentage is in ones that invest internationally. Hence, a small investor buying shares in this company is in effect investing in the U.S. stock market since the company makes more money in a rising market as its AUM grows. The company's business model is fairly simple, it manages assets for individuals and other institutions and generates revenue by charging a management fee or investment advisory fee. T. Rowe Price also generates revenue from administrative, distribution, and service fees, but these three categories are significantly smaller sources of revenue compared to management and advisory fees. The economics of the asset management industry favors companies with larger scale since and thus T. Rowe Price is focused on increasing AUM.

T. Rowe Price Assets Under Management by Asset Class

Source: T. Rowe Price Investor Day Presentation

Competitive Advantages Lead to Asset Under Management (AUM) Growth

T. Rowe Price has been very successful in an evolving industry where small investors and those saving for retirements are increasingly using index mutual funds and ETFs. Index funds have an advantage in that they track an index such as the S&P 500 avoiding costs associated with fund manager and analyst salaries, marketing, and distribution. However, T. Rowe Price possesses several competitive advantages that have permitted it to succeed as an asset manager focused on actively managed funds and increasing its AUM.

T. Rowe Price's mutual funds have relatively low expense ratios for actively managed funds. The industries' average asset-weighted mutual fund expense ratio is ~0.67% depending on the type of fund. For example, U.S. bond funds typically have a lower average annual expense ratio than U.S. stock funds. Actively managed mutual funds have an average annual expense ratio that is usually between 0.5% and 1.2%. On the other hand, index funds have an average annual expense ratio that is 0.1% - 0.5%. T. Rowe Price has a relatively low average annual expense ratio for an active fund manager that was estimated at ~0.58% for stock and blended mutual funds in 2016, whereas the company's bond, money market, and stable value funds had an average expense ratio of only ~0.24% last year. The low expense ratios provide T. Rowe Price an advantage in that its expense ratios are more competitive with index funds. Furthermore, since expense ratios can be considered a penalty on returns this cost is less for the company's mutual funds.

T. Rowe Price benefits from its popular target date funds that attract small investors saving for retirements. A target-date fund is one that seeks to grow assets over a specified period of time to a targeted year in the future. The asset allocation of stocks, bonds, and cash in a target-date fund is a function of the specified time period and in general the fund becomes more conservative as it nears the target date. T. Rowe Price has a large presence in the retirement investment market and the company's target date funds have provided it an advantage in acquiring AUM. Target date funds reportedly account for ~$224B of total AUM or roughly between 20% and 25% of total AUM. At the end of 2007, these funds reportedly held only $30 billion of assets and thus have exhibited significant growth to 2018. Furthermore, T. Rowe Price's target date funds have in general performed well with all their funds beating their respective index benchmarks in all rolling periods over ten years after expenses as seen in the chart below.

T. Rowe Price's Target Date Fund Returns Source: T. Rowe Price Investor Day Presentation

T. Rowe Price's actively managed mutual funds have in general performed well compared to their assigned benchmarks and competing peer mutual funds. The majority of the company's U.S. mutual funds are in the first quartile and the majority (> 83%) are in the top two quartiles for the 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year periods compared to the funds' peers as seen in the chart below. This good performance has for the most part been consistent across all asset classes against both peers and assigned benchmarks but is particularly strong for the company's U.S. stock funds. Over a 10-year period 77% of T. Rowe Price's U.S. stock funds have outperformed their assigned benchmark and 80% have been in the top quartile. The U.S. stock funds have in general exceeded the return of their benchmarks over 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year time periods after expenses, and this outperformance has increased with longer durations as seen in the chart below. The company's comparatively good performance has likely resulted in increasing AUM.

T. Rowe Price's U.S. Mutual Fund Performance

Source: T. Rowe Price Investor Day Presentation

T. Rowe Price's U.S. Stock Mutual Fund Performance Versus Benchmarks

Source: T. Rowe Price Investor Day Presentation

The three aforementioned advantages have led to consistent growth of AUM. Reportedly, AUM growth in retirement accounts was 23% CAGR between 2007 and 2017. Similarly, the AUM grew at a 21% CAGR in institutional accounts and at a 13% CAGR in financial intermediary accounts during the same time period. The increase in AUM in turn leads to rising revenue and EPS based on management fees or investment advisory fees that has averaged ~0.48% for the company as a whole.

Dividend Aristocrat with Growing Dividend

T. Rowe Price is a Dividend Aristocrat that has increased its dividend for 32 straight years often at double-digit rates making it appealing to many small investors looking for a decent yield with growth. A Dividend Aristocrat is a company in the S&P 500 that increases its dividend for 25+ straight years. There are only 53 Dividend Aristocrats out of ~3,600 publicly traded companies, which is ~1.5%, making this a very select group. The company's dividend history since 2008 is shown in the chart below. The annual dividend was raised to $2.80 per share in 2018 an ~18% increase from the year before. The dividend has increased at a ~13% CAGR for the past 10-years.

T. Rowe Price is a Dividend Aristocrat

Source: Focus on Dividends

Dividends and Growth for T. Rowe Price

Source: DP Research, Seeking Alpha

Risks to Dividend

The primary risk to the dividend for T. Rowe Price is that AUM and thus revenue and EPS decrease during a market downturn. Our discussion of this company has made it clear that company's financial performance is tied to the U.S. stock market. But still I consider the dividend to be secure. The payout ratio is currently ~37%, well below 50% making it safe during market downturns or slowdowns. Note that the dividend only increased by $0.01 per share from 2008 to 2009 and $0.02 per share from 2009 to 2010 in the last recession. But even though the dividend increases were small they company maintained its streak of increases and did not cut the dividend. Furthermore, the company reported ~$5.3B in cash and short-term investments at the end of September 2018 with no short-term or long-term debt adding to the safety of the dividend.

Conclusion

I consider T. Rowe Price to be a well-managed asset management firm that has successfully increased its AUM and EPS over time driving dividend growth over 32 years. Furthermore, the company has no current debt and the payout ratio is relatively low increasing the safety of the dividend. I am maintaining this company on my watch list and will consider adding to my position if the yield exceeds 3%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.