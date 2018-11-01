SLC Agrícola: Planned Deforestation Could Contradict Buyers' ESG Policies

SLC Agrícola faces potential risks of losing clients with zero-deforestation commitments, as well as an overvaluation of its land portfolio. Various retailers and consumer goods companies, including SLC Agrícola’s business partner Lidl, support the Cerrado Manifesto. Soy traders Bunge, Louis Dreyfus, Amaggi, Cargill and ADM adopted and strengthened zero-deforestation commitments in 2017/18. If Lidl would apply the Cerrado Manifesto signed by the UK and Dutch subsidiaries to the whole company, SLC Agrícola would face market access risk for the 147,000 metric tons of soy sales in the Lidl contract (to be reached in 2019), according to a recent analysis by Chain Reaction Research (CRR). That could affect $60 million in sales (approximately 10 percent of SLC Agrícola’s net revenues).

When applying a 25 percent EBITDA margin, the loss in EBITDA could total $15 million. Based on a WACC of 10 percent, the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) value of this $15 million amount to $106 million. This value-at-risk is equal to eight percent of SLC Agrícola’s market capitalization. The risk of losing Cargill and Amaggi could lead to a loss in value of $603 million, or about 43 percent of equity value. Lidl, Cargill and Amaggi altogether would bring about a potential value loss of 51 percent of equity value.

Its planned deforestation could also raise concerns with equity investors. In Q4 of 2017, the Norwegian Government Pension Fund divested from SLC Agrícola, possibly over deforestation risks. An investor group with $6.3 trillion assets under management has launched a collaborative engagement over deforestation with companies in the soy supply chain.

SLC Agrícola’s business model is moving away from an aggressive growth model based on the transformation of undeveloped land to farmland. Instead, SLC Agrícola now emphasizes an ‘asset light’ business model and is reducing its exposure to the less stable production states of Bahia and Piauí. While this shift appears to be motivated by productivity concerns, it could reduce its exposure to deforestation risks.

However, SLC Agrícola has requested environmental licenses for clearing 16,938 ha of land, according to the company. This could result in deforestation at its Parnaíba, Palmeira, Parceiro, Parnaguá, and Palmares farms. The planned transformation at Fazenda Parceiro on the border of Bahia and Piauí may lead to the clearing of 6,698 ha Cerrado forest types.

At Fazenda Parnaíba in Maranhao, planned land clearing would total 4,775 ha. This farm is part of SLC Agrícola’s participation in Lidl’s Soy Initiative, aimed to supply certified sustainable and non-GMO soy. After the announcement of this partnership, SLC Agrícola split Fazenda Parnaíba into two separate farms. The lion’s share of planned deforestation would take place at the newly formed Fazenda Palmeira, outside of the scope of the Lidl partnership. This restructuring may enable SLC Agrícola to enter sustainability partnerships while also continuing to deforest native Cerrado vegetation.

With land divestment, stronger harvests, the Lidl contract and the U.S.-China trade war, the share price has moved from a discount to a premium versus the Net Asset Value. But business risks related to clearing of forests may undermine revenues and EBITDA, posing risks to shareholders.

