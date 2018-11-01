Platform Specialty Products Corporation (PAH) CEO Rakesh Sachdev on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Rakesh Sachdev

Thank you, Carey, and good morning, everyone and welcome. In the third quarter, we are pleased to have reported low single-digit year-over-year growth in both sales and adjusted EBITDA despite experiencing a modest FX headwind and softness in some end markets particularly in Asia.

This performance demonstrates the resilience of our business model and the importance of our company’s diversification and highly variable cost structure. We are reaffirming our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance for the company, excluding Arysta LifeScience, in the range of $425 million to $445 million. Considering increased FX headwinds and existing market conditions we do expect to come in at the lower end of that range and this 2018 guidance includes about $5 million of the targeted $25 million in savings, which we expect to realize from the re-organization of Platform into Element Solutions.

We are making good progress on this workstream and are pleased to have begun to realize these efficiencies. Please note that with limited exception in our discussion today, we will focus on continuing operations. This excludes any contribution from our Agricultural Solutions business, Arysta, which we agreed to sell to UPL in a transaction set to close in the coming months.

We will update you further today on our progress regarding this transaction, but in summary we are working towards a timely completion. As you can see on Slide 3, we reported third-quarter 2018 net sales of $489 million and adjusted EBITDA of $108 million. Net sales grew 3% on an organic basis, while adjusted EBITDA also grew 3% on a constant currency basis.

Actual dollar results were impacted by modest currency headwinds, particularly from the Brazilian real and Chinese Yuan. We organic growth across all our businesses. Positive end market dynamics helped drive results in our industrial, graphics and offshore businesses tempered by softness in Asian electronics. Our industrial business experienced gains across the Americas and Europe, while Asia was impacted particularly by automotive markets that remained tepid into Q4.

However, we would note Asia makes up a quarter of that business. In addition from a margin perspective, Europe was impacted by growth in Fernox, which is our water treatment business that has a lower than average margin.

In electronics assembly and circuit board chemistry, continued weak demand for high-end mobile phones drove lighter volumes in Asia. In the Americas, our circuit board chemistry business realized volume gains through market growth, while Europe was essentially flat. These two regions are small relative to our business in Asia. Our semiconductor business saw healthy growth in Q3 as we won some new qualifications.

In electronics assembly, organic growth from both volume and mix in Americas and Europe was impacted by Asia softness and FX headwinds. As we look to the fourth quarter, we anticipate some continued demand softness in Asia, but we believe our memory disk and semiconductor businesses, while relatively small will remain growth drivers. Given our geographic and end diversity with the electronic supply chain on the whole we expect our results to be less impacted by end market demand trends.

Our offshore business again saw strong organic growth as the general recovery in energy has led to new rigs coming online. We expect continued growth into Q4, but are closely watching the recent energy price declines and their impact on decision-making. Our graphics business saw organic growth in-line with our longer-term expectations as we lapped a slower third quarter in 2017, and saw a soft pickup in both Latin America and Asia. Both regions represent a secular tailwind for this business so their contributions are encouraging.

On EPS, we reported a GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.02 this quarter, which compares to a loss of $0.13 in the third quarter of 2017. This improvement is primarily attributable to a reported income tax benefit, lower interest expense, lower foreign exchange losses and higher operating profit.

Our adjusted earnings per share this quarter was $0.04. We would note that adjusting our balance sheet to reflect the anticipated proceeds from the sale of Arysta and therefore reducing interest expense through debt pay down would positively impact adjusted EPS by about $0.13, which means that the adjusted EPS this quarter would have been about $0.17. We think about that $0.17 is the right earnings per share metric for this business this quarter.

Our adjusted EBITDA increased 1% in reporter dollars and increased 3% on a constant currency basis in the quarter over last year. Business mix in the quarter, primarily the outsized contribution of our lower margin industrial business relative to our electronic businesses muted some of the growth in adjusted EBITDA, which we generally expect to exceed top line growth.

Mix within our electronics businesses was also a factor as the Asian end market represents one of our highest margin areas. Overall, despite softness in certain of our key end-markets and moderate FX headwinds, our financial performance this quarter was consistent with our expectations. I would note that we are clearly seeing the same FX and end-market dynamics as other specialty companies. However, we believe our diversity in terms of end-markets and geographies insulates us from some of the dramatic swings in earnings associated with changes in end market demand that we see in other chemical companies. We have a resilient business model and this quarter demonstrates it.

Now let me turn the call over to John, our CFO, who will discuss cash flow and the balance sheet. John.

John Connolly

Thanks Rakesh, and good morning everyone. I am now on Slide 4, where we have a brief update on cash flow and our balance sheet. On a continuing operations basis we generated $189 million of unlevered free cash flow year-to-date. We're looking at this number first on a unlevered basis as the continuing operations accounting puts virtually all our interest expense into these results, and obviously does not yet reflect the new capital structure we expect to implement in connection with the close of the Arysta transaction.

On a reported basis, we saw negative cash flow of $44 million in our continuing operations, which is burdened by our legacy capital structure and its related interest expense. This still reflects $31 million of year-over-year improvement. On a similar continuing operations basis year-to-date, working capital investment remains in line with the prior year, and we expect a modest release in the fourth quarter, which is consistent with seasonal patterns. We expect the Element Solutions business to have a much more predictable and less volatile working capital profile than legacy Platform, which you can see in this quarter. Our outlook for net CapEx, interest and cash taxes is in line with our previous expectation on a continuing operations basis.

From a balance sheet perspective, Platform’s net debt, including discontinued operations decreased by approximately $30 million from the second quarter to $5.1 billion due to the translational FX benefit of a weaker euro and cash flow generation. Our cash balance, including discontinued operations was $403 million and the revolver was undrawn at quarter end.

As we look forward, we expect to refinance most of our capital structure in conjunction with the closing of the Arysta transaction. In addition to less total debt and less leverage we are also anticipating a lower cost of debt as we improve the credit profile of the business going forward. We look forward to sharing more detail on that when appropriate.

With that I would like to turn the call back to Rakesh to provide additional color around our expectations for the rest of the year and an update on the Arysta transaction. Rakesh?

Rakesh Sachdev

Thanks John. On Slide 5, we discussed our expected outlook for the remainder of 2018 both financially and operationally. First in line with our prior announcements, together with UPL, we are targeting December 31, 2018 for the closing of Arysta. We are working closely with UPL on the closing and related integration and both sides share excitement for the future.

All necessary regulatory filings have already been made and we have received anti-trust approvals from Brazil, Colombia, South Africa and the United States amongst other jurisdictions. We believe we are making good progress on the remaining approvals. As previously announced, effective at close, we intend to rename our company to Element Solutions Incorporated, and refine our organization and strategy to reflect a more nimble and efficient business profile. This is a significant change in internal strategy and structure and we have already made large strides in planning and executing against this objective.

We are encouraged with the progress so far both from an operational efficiency and cost saving perspective. We will share more about Element later in the call and we look forward to unveiling more of this in the coming months and at the investor day that we are planning for the first half of 2019. With the anticipated closing of the Arysta transaction, we expect net debt at closing of approximately $1 billion. As we reviewed during our second quarter call, there are several swing factors including a working capital adjustment that will affect our net proceeds at closing. As John stated, the Element business is expected to have cash flow that is more consistent and less seasonal than Platform had historically. Our expected closing leverage position should allow us to opportunistically execute our board approved share buy-back of up to $750 million, and pursue other opportunities over the medium term. But nonetheless, we are committed to keeping leverage under 3.5 times adjusted EBITDA for Element.

And now we would like to spend a few minutes on Element Solutions. Turning to Slide 7, we highlight key aspects of our business and overall vision, chemical technology, enabling performance and innovation. Element is a proprietary formulator of high quality, differentiated specialty chemical solutions. Our customers across multiple end markets rely on our technologies and technical service as a critical enabler of their product development and manufacturing processes. Our consumable products are integral components of global high-value supply chain.

You can also see here that Element is a diverse business in terms of products, end-markets and geographies. Our business has faced multiple end-markets but are all similar in that they deliver integral processes and services that enable our customer’s high-value products. From our electronics based businesses, which comprise more than 60% of Element Solutions to our industrial and specialty businesses, our commercial and technical teams have close relationships with blue-chip customers that rely on our expertise.

We believe Element’s business model is a winning formula, and we're all excited about the future. I will come back to the key attributes of our value proposition shortly, but I will now turn it over to Ben, our EVP of Strategy and Operations, who will provide more details on Element’s business offerings and capital allocation strategy. Ben?

Benjamin Gliklich

Thank you Rakesh. On Slide 8, we have outlined our two primary businesses. First electronics and then industrial and specialty. Our electronics businesses consist of device assembly solutions, circuit board technologies and semiconductor materials. Our products in these businesses range from fluxes and adhesives to enabled device assembly to metal-based liquid chemistries to bond and protect connection points for PCB and semiconductor fabrication.

These technologies are used in many, many products with consumer electronics, communication infrastructure and automotive electronics representing our largest markets. Our products are likely to be found in the cell phone in your pocket, the car in your garage, and the TV in your house. Our industrial and specialty businesses include technologies that decorate the high-end finishes in your car, or your bathroom and protect against corrosion and long-lasting metal equipment in car parts to oil and gas pipelines.

We also enable printing processes that make the label on your water bottle or your bag of chips, as well as to facilitate the exploration and production of offshore energy sources. We believe our breadth and diversity provide resilience to our sales and profitability. As our consumable products are critical for production, our revenue is not based on our customers’ investing in new equipment or factories. It is based on production rates and content per unit.

So during slower economic periods, when customers are not investing our business does not go away. We believe this dynamic combined with the highly cost nature of our operating model allow us to deliver more stable and consistent performance. On Slide 9, we have laid where our products reside in our customer supply chains. As you can see, a key attribute to our business is our complementary product offering across various markets, which we believe enhances our positioning within customer supply chains and makes us a partner of choice.

For example, automobiles incorporate our circuitry and assembly technologies for entertainment and safety systems, as well as plating and anticorrosion solutions to coat and protect parts of a car. Since our customers require consistency and reliability in their high-value products, our products become integral to their manufacturing processes and are highly technical service keep them running smoothly.

Altogether these drive sticky specifications and long-term customer relationships. We work at multiple levels within our customer’s supply chain often directly engaging OEMs and tier 1 suppliers in their design and specification processes, especially for automotive and electronics end-markets. So the buyer of our product is often an applicator or lower tiered supplier we believe we also have the ability to influence this buyer’s customers with the intention of being their product of choice.

Therefore, we ultimately have two customers with different needs. We focus on delivering to both. We deliver service, quality and value to the applicator and innovation, reliability and consistency to the OEM. We have co-located our formulation and technology service centers around many of our large customer and end-user sites, which helps facilitate the specification process on a global basis.

Our customers have been increasingly focused on cost efficiency, shortening supply chain cycles and sustainability, we believe our offerings enable us to meet their demands. Slide 10 outlines capital allocation priorities for Element. A combination of operational excellence and disciplined capital location strategy will help our businesses grow profitably in their respective markets. Element’s strong free cash flow generation profile and healthy balance sheet should translate into financial flexibility, and provide us with the opportunity to invest in our strategic markets, pursue measured M&A and deliver shareholder capital returns.

We plan to continue deploying capital thoughtfully towards initiatives within our existing business with the goal of achieving sustainable growth and margin expansion. This is not a business that requires material CapEx to maintain its margin or to grow. So even with adequate growth investment given its cash flow generative capabilities, there will be excess cash flow for other purposes. In all cases we intend to maintain net leverage inside of 3.5 times.

Before turning the call over to Rakesh to summarize the Element story and provide closing remarks, I would reiterate that we are excited to continue to share more of that Element and its near-term prospects and you should expect to hear more from us over the coming months. Rakesh?

Rakesh Sachdev

Thanks Ben. Slide 11 summarizes the key attributes of the Element Solution’s business model. As you've seen Element will be a diverse business in terms of products and markets and geographies and we are selective about where we play choosing to focus on attractive markets that we have or believe we can attain a leading position.

From an innovation perspective we are inspired by and responsive to our customers needs and the needs of the OEMs that often specify our chemistry into their end products. Our R&D is therefore increasingly focused on the requirements for reliability, connectivity, miniaturization, and sustainability.

Ultimately, Element will be a customer centric and results oriented company through operational excellence and an efficient capital allocation strategy. The pairing of our commercial and innovation approach with the low capital requirements inherent in the model is a strong combination for resilient free cash flow growth.

Now as we look towards Q4, we remain focused on completing the Arysta transaction and closing the year in line with our expectations. We made great progress on our initiative so far this year and like to take this opportunity to once again thank our global teams who continue to deliver as we reshape the company. We're looking forward to a new chapter with excitement.

And with that operator please open the line for questions.

Neel Kumar

Hi! Good morning. Few more things are proceeding on time in terms of the Arysta transaction closing. I was just curious if you could comment on which regulatory approvals you're still waiting on?

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes. So as we said we have filed and all the jurisdictions we have been – we have received a go-ahead from several that we mentioned in the call. At this point I would say there are a few that are left. We are working with the European commission. We are working with Mexico and those are really the two big ones. Most of the others seem to be going on track and that's where we are. There's nothing that we have received from any of the regulatory authorities would indicate that we have to just take a different course of action.

Neel Kumar

Okay, thanks. And then I was wondering if you could just offer any thoughts on the long-term margin potential of Element Solutions pro forma for the cost savings teams that'll be around 23% margins. I know that you previously expected 50 basis points of gross margin improvement when you had, Ag solutions, so I was just curious is that still a reasonable target for Element Solutions going forward?

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes, absolutely, I mean that's still our goal. Our goal is to get a margin expansion of 50 basis points a year. This year we have been sort of affected and impacted as we said by a mix issue our industrial businesses have been growing much faster than our electronics business. There's an appreciable difference in the margin structure of that but our margins in all the business are going up except when you kind of put the mix together it hurts us and that's what's happening and within industrial our Asia business was a little softer and Asia represents a higher margin structure even within our industrial business.

So we've had a mix issue. We understand that, [indiscernible] also happening on the positive side is a number of our advanced electronics businesses which have a much higher margin than even our overall electronics businesses have started to grow.

So our advanced assembly materials business in alpha which is where we go into the semiconductor side that business is growing in the double digits. It's small right now but it's going to help us on the margin front. We've also got the advanced electronic solutions business where we've been investing for semiconductors. That was a growth business also for us in Q3.

So I think they're very good signs that we are beginning to grow our businesses that have a higher margin structure and that should pay us dividends and of course we've talked about the operating leverage. We don't expect to increase our fixed cost and SG&A overhead at the same rate as we grow our top-line.

Dan Jester

Hey good morning everyone.

Rakesh Sachdev

Good morning.

Dan Jester

So the slowdown that you discussed in the high-end smartphone market, is that something that is a third quarter or fourth quarter event or is that something that could last into 2019 given the product announcement cycle in that market?

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes. Listen it's hard to say. We were expecting some pickup in the third quarter. We didn't see that. It was mostly in Korea. I would say for us we are fairly insulated. We are a player with all the mobile phone companies around the globe, so there is a mix shift that's taking place between the OEMs and sometimes that temporarily affects us but overall I think as long as this market grows and we expect the mobile market to be a growth market may not be growing as fast in the past but we still think this is a growth area for us.

Dan Jester

And then on, you also commented about raw materials in your presentation about the impact that had on the margin. Can you just give us an update there what you're seeing across the lot of specialty chemical producers, so just wondering what specifically you're seeing and what specifically you're doing to mitigate that as you go into next year. Thank you.

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes. So we've seen the raw material pressures for a while. We have actually mitigated that through a number of things that we're doing in our supply chains as well as through pricing. It's becoming a smaller issue. We don't have that much petroleum-based products that we use that we've had a significant inflation. Our inflation is probably less than many specialty chemical companies but our supply chain groups are very focused in mitigating that and hopefully eliminating it in the quarters to come.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is [indiscernible] for Jim. How is organic growth currently trending in fourth quarter? And how do you expect this to match up versus the FX? How was your experience just given what you've seen so far?

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes. So listen we grew 3% in Q3. I expect our Q4 growth to be a little higher maybe 3% to 4%. We said we'll grow in the 3% to 5% range, I expect us to be in that range in Q4, so no different. The FX headwind is going to be a little more in Q4 which is why we said we will probably be tracking towards the lower end of our guidance. We had a headwind as you know in Q3, the headwind in Q4 is going to be somewhat higher.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks and then are you seeing any signs of inventory destocking among customers in any of your end markets?

Rakesh Sachdev

Nothing of note.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is [Matt] on for Aleksey. Just to start off with regard to offshore how good is your visibility? In other words how far in advance your customers order? I know you mentioned that it might be, it could change this quarter because of recent move into oil.

Rakesh Sachdev

It's slow, as you know and I will ask Scot to comment on that but 70% of our business is tied to production. 30% of our business is tied to new drilling rigs. New drilling rigs have been coming on. We obviously have a lot of visibility on the new drill rigs. We know kind of where they are in the whole process. On the production side also we get some visibility. It's not to the same extent as new drill rigs but I'll ask Scot who's on the phone maybe he can give you a little more color on that.

Scot Benson

Sure Rakesh. Matt, we get some – we get very good visibility on our day-to-day production orders where things get a little bit more complex on new, big new [indiscernible] fills which are tied to capital expenditure and new lines and [trees] and rigs coming online those are little farther out. We generally get good visibility but the visibility may be out quite a ways and sometimes back in shift depending on the oil markets but for, as Rakesh said for actual production and ongoing day-to-day drilling operations we have decent visibility into that.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you for that color and then forgive me if I missed it but the $5 million of synergy you realized in 2018 was any of that in 3Q?

Rakesh Sachdev

A small piece. I think a couple of million.

Jon Tanwanteng

Good morning gentlemen. As it stands today are you more biased towards repurchases now or M&A post close and if it is M&A, are you already cultivating that pipeline or are you waiting for the divestiture to close before that – before you start pursuing assets?

Benjamin Gliklich

Yes. I – this is Ben speaking. Good morning John. As I hope you heard from the call today, we're going to be measured in our capital allocation approach at these levels buyback seems attractive and so that would be the nearest term use of capital. Any future M&A would be measured as we said into areas where we have existing competence where or adjacency. So complementary markets adding capabilities, adding technologies but at the moment buyback seem pretty attractive at these levels.

Jon Tanwanteng

Great and then you call that $20 million and run rate savings in 2019. What should we expect on a realized basis as we go through the year?

Rakesh Sachdev

It'll be a pretty large piece of that 20 obviously we are putting our plans together. We will give you the cadence when we give you the guidance for 2019 but you can assume that all of that will be [auctioned] whether we get all of that in the P&L want to come back and give you that number.

Jon Tanwanteng

Great. Thank you.

Roger Spitz

Thank you and good morning. With regard to your new capital structure, in July you provided an illustration of your pro forma capital structure where you [indiscernible] the revolver and loans, you still show the 5As and 7As. It didn't show the 6.5 and 6s, can you say if there's been any change in your thinking on your pro forma capital structure?

Benjamin Gliklich

Sure. Sure Roger. So $800 million of 5As and 7As, notes from last year travel in the context of the transaction. So we would anticipate those sticking around. With regard to other activities in refinancing we will communicate that with the market when we're ready. Obviously we'll have quite a bit of proceeds coming in and we'll be de-levering pretty materially and it would be an attractive time to refinance much of the balance sheet.

Roger Spitz

Thank you. And with regards to the off-balance sheet [AR] factoring facility and can you tell us what the balance was in September 2018 and will that travel with Arysta and the similar question on the on-balance sheet vendor customer guarantees that sat in the working capital liabilities – ?

John Connolly

Sure. Sure Roger. So we'll follow up with exact balances but the factoring relates to the Arysta business so you shouldn't expect to see factoring with Element going forward.

Joseph Reagor

Morning guys. A couple of minor questions. Most of my stuff's been touched on already. First thing should we look at the Q3 income statement as essentially clean view like R&D expense, G&A expense are those relatively where we should expect them to be or was there any kind of one-time movements in those.

Benjamin Gliklich

So if you look at the P&L for Q3 on a continuing operations basis that's a pretty good proxy for Element on a go-forward basis and we provided in an 8-K historical comparables for Element. That having been said there is the corporate cost opportunity that we're executing against and that we've spoken to of about $25 million of savings which we expect to have realized on a run rate basis by the end of 2019 that I would adjust for. The other differences interests where we are in these financial statements and in historical financial statements fully burdening the P&L with the complete balance sheet of Platform and so obviously the interest numbers will go down materially post close.

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes. No I agree. Yes. So the SG&A that you see right now as continuing is obviously overstated because we're carrying the burden of the entire corporate cost in Element which will reduce substantially and as Ben said the interest expense is related to the entire amount of debt including the debt we took on to buy the Ag businesses. That's being tagged on to Element right now.

Joseph Reagor

Okay. Fair enough and then thinking about the balance sheet, the pro forma company what's the comfortable cash level for you guys as you're doing this debt repayment and share repurchases? What's the safe number to assume you guys want to stay above?

Benjamin Gliklich

So I think for cash in the business minimum cash is somewhere between $100 million and $200 million.

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes. I think you guys know that the volatility and the Element business is going to be far less but it's not as seasonal business as our Arysta businesses in the Ag space and so we think we can operate this business with cash on hand somewhere between $100 million to $200.

Joseph Reagor

Thanks John.

John Roberts

Yes. Thank you. It's not that often that you talk about mix. How much can mix actually move your margins around or move your retinas around. I don't know if it's 1% factor or sometimes it can be as big as several percent and you mentioned high-end cell phones and things like that maybe being weaker. I would think sort of a lot of the plating and appliance in auto is also down which actually probably would be favorable mixes. Would that be more lower end product for you?

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes. So listen when you look at our average gross margin in those businesses is little north of about 42%-43% but if you look at within these businesses we have gross margins that range anywhere from 35% to 70% right. So we've got – we don't disclose all the minutiae of all the segments but it could make a difference if the industrial business grows as the expense of the electronics business it could put about 30-40 basis points of margin impact on our margin.

John Roberts

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys Chris Evans on for Bob. Just looking at the new business profile for Element Solutions, just curious if you see any areas still you've got the electronics the industrial specialties. Just curious if there's other end markets you'd like to expand into or perhaps is there areas that you may not need going forward that is you still have opportunity to optimize your portfolio

Rakesh Sachdev

Well, we are in pretty large markets. If you look at the addressable markets that we can address even with the businesses we are in, we estimate the total markets are about in north of about $12 billion. So there's plenty of headroom for growth. We are in markets are still very fragmented. We don't feel a compelling need that we have to do any transformation. I just want to make sure people understand that and there's a reason why we are changing the name of the company from Platform to Element Solutions. It's no longer, it should be considered as a Platform that just buys different legs and we are very confident. I think the plans that we have put in place for organic growth of course we're going to continue to look at M&A that makes sense. There are a lot of bolt-on opportunities, and we're going to be very prudent in investing for both organic growth as well as making right M&A acquisitions. But we have a lot of headroom for growth in the businesses that we already in.

Unidentified Analyst

Great and then maybe two quick ones on the electronics business. One, it's surprising de-rating and some of the peers that are more in the electronic or the semiconductor chemicals business. Just curious if you have any comment on any potential read across there and then just otherwise maybe assembly and circuits, circuit board solutions part of the business. Just curious given the quick refresh rate of consumer electronics, do you see that your products are aligned with where those end markets are going or do you think there's any risk that maybe you'll have to start spending more cash to develop your products to meet changes in your end markets?

Rakesh Sachdev

So I would say first on the semiconductor side, we are still a small player. We are growing nicely. This is a growth business for us. We've been investing organically. We are working with semiconductor companies to come on stream on their new Platforms. We feel very good but again it's a smaller piece of our business. I told semiconductor business and I told electronics business is somewhere around 15% and that's a growth business source. As far as the surface chemistry business for us on the electronic side for circuit board, yes we have a leadership position in that and especially our assembly business cuts across PC boards, across every industry and every applications. So it's a it's a lower growth business, the large PC board, PCB business but it's a great business for us and we don't see the same dynamics as I said because we are a smaller player in semiconductors.

Unidentified Analyst

With regard to your comment about innovation in consumer electronics, I would say that that helps us because we're on the leading edge of technology with OEMs and PC board manufacturers and so as they innovate more quickly we're in an opportunity to shine and the higher the demands and the qualifications from the OEMs the more margin opportunity there is for us. So that's a positive trend for our business.

Operator

Rakesh Sachdev

Thank you. Again I just want to thank everybody on the call this morning. We're looking forward to the obviously the transition that's going to be happening in the coming few months for Platform and then into Element and we're really looking forward to sharing our forward-looking story about Element in the months to come. So again thanks everybody for attending.

