Canopy's Secret Ambition To Dominate The Hemp Industry

Earlier this week Canopy Growth (CGC) announced its acquisition of U.S.-based hemp research company ebbu for $25 million in cash and 6.2 million in Canopy shares valuing the latter at around $450 million. The deal also included certain milestone payments of up to $100 million within two years after closing. The deal came as no surprise to us and marks yet another hemp acquisition for Canopy. Many investors thought this was the first hemp acquisition for Canopy which is incorrect. We will discuss Canopy's history with hemp and why this deal is just another piece of the puzzle for a company that is looking to dominate every piece of the cannabis puzzle.

(All amounts in C$ unless other noted)

Hemp Industry

When we wrote "The True Reasons Why Coca-Cola Might Prefer Aurora Cannabis", we discussed in detail the potential of CBD with its health and wellness features and how easy it is to grow hemp. There is no doubt that hemp and CBD has a huge market in the consumer segment and Canopy can't wait to get in there when the U.S. laws change, however, it is limited by the current legal system because it has to be extra careful now that it is essentially controlled and run by the U.S. beverage giant Constellation Brands (STZ). THC is straightforward and relatively well-understood and accepted by the consumers as a recreational product. However, CBD is another category that is lacking research and has the potential to yield significant strategic advantage for players that can get a headstart.

(Source: "Ministry of Hemp")

Unlike marijuana which produces THC that gets people high, hemp has become the "it" product in health and wellness consumer markets with U.S. companies like Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) already doing US$40 million in revenue with 35% EBITDA margin. Other companies like CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) and many others are also actively looking at the CBD industry.

(Charlotte's Web IR Deck)

Hemp and CBD also have great potential in beverages as Coca-Cola said recently after the Aurora partnership rumor:

We have no interest in marijuana or cannabis. Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world. The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time.

We believe it is only a matter of time before beverage companies jump on the CBD bandwagon as they did many times in the past with other products such as Kombucha and Coconut Water. Both Coke and Pepsi acquired companies making Kombucha in order to get a foothold in the fast-growing category. If CBD beverage proves to be promising, we won't be surprised to see Canopy and other companies working closely with their beverage partners to introduce CBD-infused products.

Canopy's Canadian Hemp Strategy

Before this week's acquisition, Canopy has already made acquisitions in the hemp industry. In July 2017, Canopy announced the acquisition of Saskatchewan-based Green Hemp Industries for 24,576 shares worth about US$0.4 million at the time of the deal with production milestones for another 24,576 shares. The deal was tiny by monetary value but marks the foray into industrial-scale hemp production by Canopy at an early time. Before the acquisition, Canopy has just set up a large hemp processing and extraction facility called Tweed Grasslands located in Yorkton, Saskatchewan through the acquisition of a local licensed producer. At the time of the announcement, Canopy was planning to expand its hemp cultivation to 2,200 acres by 2018. Go here for a quick overview of the hemp industry in Saskatchewan and why Canopy chose this Canadian province as its home for the hemp business.

When Canopy closed the deal described above, the company described its hemp strategy as below which reinforced our argument that Canopy has long identified hemp as a core competency for the company.

This strategy will fundamentally change the economics of CBD-based products on the market today," said Mark Zekulin, President, Canopy Growth. "Whether extracted oils formatted for medically-authorized customers or over the counter offerings should regulations permit, look for Canopy to continue its commitment to patients by providing a range of high-quality products at competitive prices."

Acquisition of ebbu

As we have shown above, Canopy established its Canadian hemp strategy through its various acquisitions in Saskatchewan. Turning to the ebbu acquisition which we think was the key part of Canopy's U.S. hemp strategy. Canopy is acquiring ebbu for its IP and research team, not hemp cultivation because that's not legal on the federal level just yet. As we recently wrote in "Charlotte's Web: Best Way To Play The CBD Industry", the current legal situation of the U.S. hemp industry is best described as:

[our] activities fall within the relief from federal interference (e.g. by the DEA) provided by Section 7606 of the 2014 Farm Bill. However, the statute does not explicitly state that private businesses, such as the Company, may cultivate or conduct commercial sales of Industrial Hemp or products derived therefrom. Rather, Section 7606 specifically allows for the ‘‘growing or cultivation of Industrial Hemp’’ for the ‘‘purposes of research’’ pursuant to state ‘‘pilot programs’’ conducted by ‘‘institutions of higher education and State departments of agriculture."

Clearly, Canopy and Constellation won't touch the hemp cultivation business at this point and the ebbu acquisition is really to prepare Canopy to enter the U.S. hemp and CBD market once it becomes legal federally. Another interesting point we found from this week's announcement was the mention of Canopy Health Innovations, a subsidiary of Canopy.

ebbu's IP portfolio will contribute to the clinical formulations program being executed by Canopy Health Innovations, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Canopy Growth operates a rapidly emerging, field-scale hemp operation based in Saskatchewan and by applying ebbu's IP, the Company has the potential to vastly reduce the cost of CBD production, a sought-after cannabinoid in both the wellness and medical spaces.

Canopy acquired the 100% of the research arm in May 2018 for C$101 million in an all-stock transaction. We think it is clear that Canopy is trying to assemble a portfolio of top-notch research teams and existing IP in both THC and CBD categories anticipating the market to quickly open up once U.S. decides to legalize THC and CBD in the near future.

Putting Everything Together

Canopy's acquisition of ebbu for more than $450 million might seem expensive on the headline but the cannabis firms are now racing to gain a headstart in the IP world. Cronos (CRON) recently paid close to $200 million to outsource its IP research to Ginkgo Bioworks. Another industry giant Aurora Cannabis (ACB) acquired Anandia Laboratories in August 2018 for $115 million. Canopy is using its highly-valued shares in this transaction which mitigates risks and minimizes dilution to shareholders (because shares are valued so high it would be more efficient to use shares in M&A than cash). We have seen Canopy aggressively pursuing its hemp strategy in Canada through various acquisitions and it has successfully built out its hemp production and extraction center in Saskatchewan. The ebbu acquisition was focused on IP and research resources, which means that Canopy won't be touching the actual hemp production just yet given the unclear federal regulation. However, given the low cost and easiness of growing hemp, we would imagine it's only a matter of formality for Canopy to enter the hemp market once the U.S. legalizes hemp for industrial-scale production. The acquisition of ebbu is just one more step towards Canopy's strategy of dominating the hemp industry.

Author's Note: Follow us to receive our latest publications on the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector. We are the only place to find detailed research on over 50 cannabis companies in the U.S. and Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.