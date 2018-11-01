Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Allison Soss - Vice President, KCSA Strategic Communications

Shimon Alon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dror Harel-Elkayam - Chief Financial Officer

Itamar Ankorion - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

David Griffin - William Blair

Jack Andrews - Needham & Company

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Operator

Allison Soss

At this time, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Shimon Alon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Attunity. Shimon, the floor is yours.

Shimon Alon

Thank you Allison, and thank you everyone for joining our call today. With me is Dror Harel-Elkayam, our Chief Financial Officer; and Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer. We are very pleased to report another great quarter for Attunity. We achieved strong license revenue growth of 50% year-over-year and total revenue growth of 35% year-over-year as well as record profit and strong cash flow.

We see revenue growth from sales mix of new and existing customer. New customers are building solutions for modern analytics using cloud and data lake. And existing customers are expanding the use opportunity platform.

We also see continued growth across all territories; growth is sales of our expanded product suite and growth in pipeline contribution from our partner. With this momentum in three strong quarters reported already in 2018, we are again increasing our full year outlook, which we will discuss in a greater detail later this call.

We continue to see strong adoption of our term-based license model with a 40% sequential growth increase in number of this deal. About two-thirds of replicate deals were term base as well seven out of the 10 largest deal this quarter. We expect this term-based model to generate substantial recurring revenue contributing to our continued growth.

We keep investing to innovate and enhance our unique product offering, strengthening our management team, grow the organization and expand our partnerships. During the quarter, we held our annual Analyst and Investor Day to update our shareholders on our progress and confidence [and the lot of opportunity] [ph] ahead.

During the event, we outlined the key growth drivers that fuel our continued momentum and I want to share with you few of those drivers. First, I will highlight the market dynamics where we continue to see accelerating adoption of the cloud as a platform for analytics, data lake and AI.

In addition, we are seeing a growing demand to support a multi-cloud strategy where customers plan to work with more than one cloud vendor. This is a trend that we are very well aligned giving our product offering and our partnership with Microsoft, Amazon and Google. Second, I will highlight the dynamics in the data lake market where we are seeing two trends, expansion and transition to the cloud.

We continue to see the data lake market moving into a next stage maturity expansion and scalability. Customers are building their initial deployment adding advanced capabilities and require real-time data in a large capacity in a large scale deployment.

As an example, in this past quarter, we closed a $1 million deal with a customer expanding their initial deployments adding more sources, more capacity and licensing more products including compulsive data lake and replicate for SAP. This is a great example of our land and expand strategy and the potential of our existing installed base and each new customer continuously contribute to our revenue growth over time.

We are also seeing the revolution of the data lake market from its initial dependency on the Hadoop platform to the adoption of cloud data stores and services as the foundation for the modern data lake. Year-to-date, over half of our data lake revenue came from customers deploying their data lake in the cloud.

In addition, we are seeing momentum for cloud based data warehousing, complementing cloud data lake provided by fast growing companies like Snowflake, our newest strategic partner who joined us during the Investor Day to share our alignment with a strong joint value proposition. While some customers select Amazon, Microsoft, or Google as their data lake platform. Others are building a hybrid and multi-cloud strategy where solutions from Cloudera and Hortonworks fit well. All these trends align well with our unique product offering as well as our strategic partnership contributing to our growth momentum.

I would like to highlight our innovative and competitive product suite showing three live demonstrations, we presented during the Analyst Day. First, we show three clouds in three minutes, demonstrating how Attunity replicate, accelerate data delivery to Amazon, Microsoft and Google, three cloud in three minutes.

Next we showed a multi-step pipeline automation, demonstrating how Attunity composed for data lake together with Attunity replicate, can deliver an end-to-end process of capturing changing data, delivering it to a data lake and transforming it to generate analytic ready data set. Then we showed super scale streaming to data lake, demonstrating how one of our customer is using Attunity platform to stream billions of changes daily to the data lake.

In summary, I want to highlight the two large customers show that during the event about the reasons they selected Attunity over alternative solutions. And I'm using their words; Attunity is fast, delivering fast setup and configuration, fast data movement of real-time data and fast learning curve. They say Attunity is a cloud friendly. Attunity is committed to accommodate the agility where we need in our future architecture. One customer highlighted that prior to Attunity; they got two systems to the cloud in two years. And with Attunity, they got 27 systems to the cloud in only five months.

Finally, both customers highlighted their plans to continue to expand the use of Attunity only a few months after the initial purchase. These testimonials highlight our competitive advantage and demonstrate why we are becoming a leading brand in the data integration market.

Before we further discuss our 2018 outlook, I would like now to ask Dror to review the greater detail, the financial performance which is the key highlight of the third quarter. Dror please.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Shimon, and good morning everyone.

We are excited to report record revenue of $22.2 million for the quarter representing a 35% increase over the $16.5 million for the same period last year.

Total revenue for the quarter included record license revenue of $13.8 million a 50% increase over the $9.2 million for the same period last year and maintenance and service revenue of $8.4 million, a 16% increase compared with the same period last year.

License revenue included approximately $2.7 million recognized following a recent execution of an amendment to the $9 million OEM license agreement we signed back in 2017. Maintenance and service revenue increased 16% primarily as a result of increased maintenance revenue due to the growth of our installed customer base, a very high retention rate of over 90% and the increased consulting activity.

Gross margin increased to 89% from 84% for the same period last year. We expect that gross margin will continue to improve as we scale the company. R&D expenses increased 11% to $4.1 million from $3.7 million last year. The increase is primarily due to the addition of new hires and contractors to support the increased activity as we continue to expand and strengthen the team.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 22% to $10.4 million from $8.5 million. The increase is mainly due to the addition of new hires including sales personnel, increase in commission and expansion of our marketing activities partially offset by capitalization of certain commission costs in accordance with the new accounting standards ASC 606.

G&A expenses increased 12% to $1.6 million from $1.5 million last year. Total operating expenses increased 14% to $18.7 million compared with $16.4 million last year. Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased 16% to $17.4 million compared with $15 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude approximately $1.3 million in equity-based compensation expenses and amortization associated with acquisitions similar to the same period last year.

This quarter, we substantially improved our bottom-line and had a record operating profit of $3.5 million compared with $0.1 million last year.

On an non-GAAP basis operating profit was a record $4.8 million compared with $1.5 million last year. Our income tax expense for the third quarter was $0.6 million similar to last year. Net income was $3.1 million or $0.14 per diluted share compared with a net loss of $0.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $4.5 million or $0.20 per diluted share compared with $0.8 million or $0.04 per diluted share last year.

Now to the balance sheet. Our balance sheet continues to improve. Our cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits were $38.1 million in total as of September 30, 2018 up from $33.1 million as of June 30, 2018. This improvement is a result of cash provided by operations of $2.5 million and the proceeds from exercise of employees stock option of $2.6 million. This is compared with cash used in operations of $2.8 million and the proceeds from exercise of employee stock option of $0.2 million in the third quarter last year.

With $38 million in cash and deposits and continuous strong cash generation, our balance sheet satisfies our operational needs. As part of routine corporate activity, we recently filed a shelf registration on Form F-3. The purpose of this filing is to provide the flexibility to engage in strategic financing option, if and when needed in a streamlined and cost effective manner.

Our accounts receivable balance was $14.3 million compared with $10.6 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase is mainly due to an accounting charge resulting from the adoption of ASC 606 and an increase in license revenue. Accordingly when excluding this accounting charge, our DSO was 50 days as of September 30, 2018 compared with 54 days as of December 31, 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, our total headcount was 287 compared with 256 as of December 31, 2017.

Now I'd like to turn the call back over to Shimon to discuss our updated outlook for 2018.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much Dror. We remain excited about the strong growth that we have experienced in 2018. Taking this into consideration, we're raising our full year 2018 outlook. Total revenue is estimated to grow to between $83 million to $85 million. And non-GAAP operating margin is estimated to be between 13% and 15%.

Before we conclude our call today, I want to reiterate our goals for the future. We remain focused on achieving over $200 million in total revenue in the next several years. We believe, we are well on our way to reaching this target.

I would like to thank our long-term and new investors, our great customers and our dedicated members of our Attunity team for the firm support.

Now I'd like to open the call for questions. Operator please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question is coming from Bhavan Suri of William Blair. Please go ahead.

David Griffin

Hey, good morning. This is David Griffin on for Bhavan. Thanks for taking our questions and congrats on another very solid quarter here. So my first question is on large deal activity. It sounds like a large deal pipeline obviously remains quite healthy, but I think it would be great to get a little bit more color on how that's progressing and also some sense of sequential and year-on-year growth?

Shimon Alon

Very good. Thank you very much. As you follow Attunity you understand now that we are not selling anymore a single product replicate for an outstanding and is still an outstanding product that give us an edge in the market and enable us to deliver real-time data for the customer.

What the customer really need is the process; it's automation of the process of getting the data delivering it into their data lake or data warehouse, and then, the customer needs to prepare the data for the analytics.

Now as we deliver a platform that do more end-to-end, take all steps in the process, automate the multi-step process to get data and prepare it for analytics. By definition, we are setting now a platform. And the platform has a higher price become more strategic and get customers now that before then we must look at Attunity. So to drive the large deals, it's a combination of our technology, our competitive innovation and the sales force and marketing that deliver the message to the market and know-how to go after the strategic enterprise accounts.

What we see is great deals coming out from financial institutions, we must have good analytics, healthcare companies, manufacturing and others. We are getting customers that we did not see before. We are getting customers who -- we become more strategic to them. And therefore, we continue and will continue to see a large deal and I can tell you that the pipeline ready to evolve with the large accounts and the large deal.

David Griffin

Got it. Very helpful. And then, secondly, I just wanted to dig a little bit more into the OEM side of the business. First, can you give us a sense of where the mix between direct in OEM license revenue came in this quarter. And then, in the past you've talked about there being a substantial up sell cross-sell opportunity associated with some of the OEM relationships. So I'd be great to just get an update there as well.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

I will talk about the mix. So we -- as I said earlier, we had roughly $2.7 million coming from agreement we signed last year. So roughly three and a change million dollars come from OEM in terms of license revenue and the rest come from direct that covers this part. Traditionally, OEM revenues are between 10% and 20% of total revenues and that varies from quarter-to-quarter based on our OEM partners need. So I covered the numbers side. Do you want to cover the rest Itamar?

Itamar Ankorion

Absolutely, sure. Some of the partnerships through we have OEM, our strategic ones, where we build a program, I guess with larger vendors to combine both in OEM and strategic technology integration as well as a core sale go-to-market where we can upscale core sell additional Attunity software in and around it and having the -- both the OEM and the core sell, create a stronger integrations try at the field level, data marketing level, sales level between the companies, and therefore, enables us to generate more joint demand generation for the sale out in the market and joint activity. So we're seeing that as being a successful strategy with these strategic partners. As that results again an impact on the pipeline by enhancing it and generating more demand through these joint activities in the field for core sell and upscale with the partner.

David Griffin

Got it. That's helpful. And then, just one more if I could, on the new customer side. That was something healthy new customer deal activity was cited as one driver of the strong performance this quarter. I wonder if you could just give us an update on new customer acquisition activity year-to-date, and then, maybe talk a little bit about how growth and ASPs have trended relative to last year.

Shimon Alon

So, first, I would start with the new customers. As we say that we see a healthy mix of new and existing customers. We see healthy revenue coming form all territories and that's the key to your question. We start to see large these new customers coming from France from Germany, from Canada, areas that did not get large deals in the past or new customer. And they say largely new customers because most of the time the new customers are the large deal customers. They are not these new customers. They are not buying peer-to-peer. They're not buying one replicate to do two platforms. They're buying a strategic accounts, building their analytics on the cloud, on-premise with data lake or data warehouse. And that's always a larger deal. And that's the new customers who tried before traditional vendors to do things manually not in real-time or other way of running business.

And eventually now when the new modern analytics came on-board they must use Attunity and that's why we get a nice stream of new customers. At the same time, we also see that existing customers now expanding what they acquired before. So, we had a customer that they mentioned the $1 million, he was a new customer about two years ago, three years ago bought -- sold for about $2 million, $2.5 million and just bought another $1 million because once the data lake start to run, they understand they get new sources. In this case, we have now the SAP, they didn't have it before. So he bought it in part of the expansion.

And the same time, he got all the data required to the data lake that he has, but now the question that all the customers are asking what they do with this data? How I get this data to the analytics in the fastest most efficient way without having army of developers? And that's there what we call the lend and extend. So existing users now expanding what they bought from us two or three years ago and this would be most of the time larger deal as well. And the new customers are building the modern analytics and that's why they need us.

David Griffin

Great. That's all for us. Thanks again for taking our questions and congrats.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much.

Our next question is coming from Jack Andrews of Needham & Company. Please go ahead.

Jack Andrews

Hi, guys. Good morning and congratulations on the results. Shimon I wanted to -- you referenced in the press release that that you benefited from contributions from both new and existing partners. I was just wondering, I mean who are kind of the key new partners that are really moving the needle for you now and that we should be keeping an eye on moving forward?

Shimon Alon

First of all, we are very happy with all the existing partners we have. And as the partnership with Amazon and Microsoft are doing very well for us not just an OEM agreement not that the revenue come as part of the bill party, but also the referral, the fact that they are telling customers about us. The fact that they are sending information case studies, getting us into the webinars, it's all very healthy relationship.

The great news is what we already announced and some of you who will at the Analyst Day saw it. We have two important partners. One is Google, which we talk about multi-cloud. We can today deliver data to any of the major cloud provider, which is Amazon, Microsoft and Google, and the same product will do everything you need to if you decide to expand or to move from one cloud to another. It's very easy to do it. Therefore Google is an important partner and we see already many new customers who are asking to move the data either to Google as well or just to Google.

And the second partner which is the fastest growing company today in the data management, data analytics is a snowflake. Those who follow snowflakes, see how fast they're growing and how good they are. That's the data warehouse on the cloud. They're running both on Amazon and on Microsoft. The data warehouse concept with a different technology. And we are a strong partner with them and we go to accounts together. We have their accounts coming to us. We are the best data integration company today to walk with the snowflakes environment. We have relationship with sales and marketing and technology and these are the two new partners that helping us very much.

Jack Andrews

Great. Thanks for that. Then, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about or provide an update perhaps on how you're thinking about your sales plan for next year and just how you're thinking about hiring plans for 2019 on those lines at this point?

Shimon Alon

Very good. We are right now in the midst of building out 2019. In fact, on Monday I am meeting with the Mark Logan, the President who runs both EMEA and the Americas. We will add between 15 to 20 additional sales people, it's not the final number, but that's the number we have right now doing the kind of final touch to this plan. We would be ready for January to announce it.

In the meantime, we are hiring as we need. And we're getting more people to new territories, to the different markets. And so far we're very pleased with the sales force that we have as well as building on this success and momentum. As you met Stephen Foster during the Analyst Day, we are not only hiring great talent and great people. We are also focusing on training and messaging. We're getting this great talent and there is a major improvement in the way we deliver the message. The methods change because we are now moving into end-to-end in the automation and we're doing much more than what we did before. So their ability to get the right people with the right message, the right leads, the right customers that need our software. This creates immediately a much better productivity to the sales people then you see the results.

This is the fifth quarter in a row, sequential orders that we are doing very well. If you remember third quarter of 2017 was our first turnaround and since then we have five quarters of success and as a result of improving productivity of the sales force.

Jack Andrews

Great. Thanks for that color. And then maybe just the last question for me, perhaps for either Shimon or Itamar. I was just wondering, if you could talk about how you see the impact of the pending Hortonworks and Cloudera merger on your business given that you're partners with both of those companies?

Itamar Ankorion

Thanks. I think first of all, it's important to understand the background for what's going on in the market because that's what really has the impact for us which we think is a very strong and very positive. And never we think strong and growing adoption of the cloud as the platform for modern analytics, data lakes and AI. And we're seeing growing customer demand to use the cloud and the cloud data stores in elastic compute processing capabilities in order to enable this style of the far analytics. And these are now offered by Amazon, offered by Azure Microsoft and they are offered by Google. So we're seeing more and more customers that selected these platforms. One of these platforms is their platform of choice for doing modern analytics.

So we're seeing the alignment for both Hortonworks and Cloudera to run on those platforms as well. At the same time there are many customers that need or prefer to have a hybrid or a multi-cloud strategy for their data lake. And when it comes to revenue again a multi-cloud or hybrid solution, that's where you needed to something that works across all environments. And that's what Hortonworks and Cloudera each enabled separately and coming together we believe it's going to create a large living vendor that offers that kind of platform that will run in the hybrid and multi-cloud environment that aligns very well with our capabilities as well.

So in the end of the day and we partnered closely with Hortonworks, the partner of the year, we partnered closely Cloudera as well. So we are poised to walk with them as they go as a joint entity. At the end of the day, most important is, we are well positioned to enable customers to adopt whichever data lake platform and strategy they prefer. So whether they go to a specific cloud platform or whether they go with a hybrid using Hortonworks or Cloudera w are ready to support them. And beyond that, again, this shows again the dynamic nature of our market.

So we uniquely accommodate customers to adapt and adopt to these changes in the market enabling customers with the flexibility to choose or change the platform of choice. So that's part of our value proposition and all in all that's way, we think this bodes well for Attunity.

Jack Andrews

Very well. Congrats again and thanks for taking my questions this morning.

Shimon Alon

Thank you so much.

Our next question is coming from Richard Baldry of ROTH Capital. Please go ahead.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. Could you talk about the breadth of sales executions or core sell, was it, better evens or across the team that you have a few sort of standout areas maybe, so we kind of feel for the repeatability of this sort of upside type performance?

Shimon Alon

First I would say and I will repeat, the fact that we enjoy nice revenue, very nice and strong growth in all regions. I think what we saw a great growth in EMEA, the European territory and it doesn't take it lightly because this is a summer of quarter Q3 known as a quarter that EMEA has more challenges. And in fact, they did much better than what they even afford to do. Very strong growth in the U.S. and our friends at Asia Pacific continue to deliver very good numbers.

Another indication that we have, I think about over about half of the sale people -- between third and half of the sales people already passed $1 million license deals. So I think people are closer to make -- closer to the quarter and some of them will beat the numbers significantly.

And interesting enough, it's not necessarily by which one has a bit of territories, it's the ability to take the message which is another message to the company had and a different method than any other company in the market. Delivery with it and with it I will say, the ability of our customer support people to run a very successful [poc] [ph].

Customers typically buying after seeing the product and once the product is running, they see it and that's the reason they buy it. So it's a combination of a strong sales people with a strong customer support. And that's what caused already many of the sales people to beat the quarter already. We expect all of them to do it before end of year.

Richard Baldry

Yes. So curious, the thing about that that, do you feel like any deals got pulled in from Q4 into Q3 because seasonally we would have expected a little bit of a challenge just normal and the tax base and you really didn't see that. So maybe another way to think about it, how do you feel about the pipeline heading into year end and could you still see the same sort of seasonal surge in the fourth quarter that we've seen in a lot of your years past? Thanks.

Shimon Alon

So very good question and I would share with you that we did not initiate, or did not push any deal from Q4 to Q3. If any deal came in Q3 instead of Q4 wasn't because of the customer needs to -- the appeal will be before then or as immediate need to implement and we had from time to time customers through their timeline, timeframe and deadlines required getting the software earlier than what we even think about.

As you see, we have record revenue and we have very strong growth. We did not need to pull anything from Q4 to Q3. And our job right now is to continue to build the momentum from Q3 to Q4 and for 2019.

Richard Baldry

Great. Thanks.

Shimon Alon

Thank you, Rich.

Our next question is coming from Chad Bennett of Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Chad Bennett

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. So just with respect to your two partners, Cloudera and Hortonworks, can you talk about, I guess year-to-date kind of how much contribution they've had to two year results and whether or not that's growing not growing or hasn't changed?

Itamar Ankorion

I will take the question. In a year-to-date as I mentioned at the beginning of the year, we're selective partner of the year. We continue to see that there are very strong presence in the marketplace. If you look at their combined results they talk about thousands of customers about 2500 give or take. So again, there's a large community, a large segment in the market, it's using, adopting expanding the use of Hortonworks and Cloudera and all of those are very good prospective customers for Attunity that have a need that we can accommodate therefore it's a nice and good market opportunity for us if we continue to see.

For the year, we continue to see customers selecting Attunity for Hortonworks and Cloudera. The requirements using both the application as well as the compose fallout for data lakes. We see customers adopting us in those environments on-prem. We have seen customers adopt it in the cloud. We've seen customers adopt it in hybrid environments and we expect to continue to see good business coming from customers that use Hortonworks and Cloudera.

Chad Bennett

And I think you spoke to cloud adoption overall, it's a being a pretty big driver this year of license growth. Would that cloud adoption include the likes of Hortonworks and Cloudera or would they not participate in that cloud -- overall cloud growth you've seen?

Itamar Ankorion

We've mentioned, yes. This thing is on transition and adoption of -- cloud as analytic customer. At the same time, we are also seeing it as an hybrid environment to some customer.

In respect to Hortonworks and Cloudera, they are deploying a lot in the cloud. So we have seen and we expect to continue to see deployments and joint customers that are using both our software and as well as Hortonworks, Cloudera in the cloud.

Chad Bennett

Got it. Thank you. And then maybe a follow-up for me. The $1 dollar expansion that you guys saw this quarter, I think was from a manufacturing customer. I think you talked about them adding SAP as an additional source. Can you just talk about where that customer started from a source standpoint and kind of the evolution of that customer to where they are today?

Shimon Alon

Yes. This is one of the first large deal that we had. We got it at the beginning of 2016. It's a very large customer and I call it -- it was a beginning for us to show us the way how to deal with enterprise customers. I think the customer is not on the call, but I thank him because he actually forced us to be an enterprise company and all the changes we went through in 2016 and 17 was resulted in these accounts. He started buying for 26 manufacturing environments around the world. He has thousands of [Technical Difficulty] office and many data hubs. And he wants to bring everything to one data lake in one location.

We started with primarily Oracle, IBM and Microsoft maybe one more primarily this was his major focus. And they brought into Hadoop data lake. He did not struggle at the beginning with the implementation of course huge volume. What he had more to deal with was -- how I am using the data that I'm getting. Once you start to use the [Technical Difficulty] the whole data lake starts to expand because he knew and could use this data. And then, he immediately went into what next he needed.

At the time that we sold him at the beginning of '16, we did not have replicate for SAP. And he is now the great example of how existing customers' now upgrading, adding replicate for SAP. Once we'll get the replicate for HANA up and running. We will see customers more and more SAP customers buying from us next year, the replicate for HANA. So as they say they started with three or four sources, they improved the use of the data lake with composers. And now they're adding all sources and SAP is the first one.

Chad Bennett

Great. That's very helpful. He must have a ton of SAP data then.

Shimon Alon

And there's a saying if you notice that Germany, for example, is one of the great place to be and no question that SAP is the strong market over there and the same is with France and the U.S.

Chad Bennett

Makes sense. Okay. And then, maybe last quick one for me. Where did we end the quarter in terms of quota carrying reps?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Very close to 40.

Chad Bennett

Forty. Okay. Thanks guys. Nice job on the quarter again.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Chad.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much. Thank you.

Our next question is coming from Ittai Kidron of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Ittai Kidron

Thanks and congrats guys on a good quarter. Most of my questions have been asked, but I have still a couple. One for your Shimon, when you talked to customers right now and they look at your platform, I understand that you're adding sources but outside of that what are sort of the missing features you still see that customers are asking for your kind of near term to try and add into the platform that could potentially accelerate adoption and increase deal size and things like that?

Shimon Alon

Oh, I would start, and then, I will give it to Itamar. On [indiscernible] our strategy -- number one is to add what we call endpoints, sources and founder not just the sources. Snowflake is for example a founder, Google is a founder. We're looking at adding more targets both in the cloud area and data lakes on the cloud and any other important target that the customer needs. We're adding sources and SAP and HANA, also example of sources that we are adding. And we are adding automation to the process of connecting and delivering data. Itamar, can you explain on this one please?

Itamar Ankorion

Yes. As Shimon said earlier during the script, during the call, the process the customer's need to address is a multi-step pipeline. It starts by capturing and extracting data from different data sources, continuous with delivering the data to different types of lake and the platform, and then goes into the process of fully finding the data to generate analytics ready data set, which in itself would be step process. So when we look at additional needs, if we can satisfy and expansion of the platform, each one of those is an area of expansion. And we expand how we capture data for more sources, we have set several strategies. We plan to use in order to enhance the number of sources that we enable in the platform that helps cut customer needs for more sources, a more targets where we do deliveries. And again, we keep hearing about new platforms that have come to market. Customers need support for additional target and analytics platform.

And third and the biggest area of potential investment and expansion is in the refinement space. When we started with compose for our data lakes, we started with the high platform and composed for hive and we supported it initially with Hortonworks. Then, we have customers using it in Cloudera, with customers using it with Amazon EMR and with Azure HDI, [indiscernible] and we think a lot of opportunity to expand it.

And as we mentioned in the Analyst Day, we are looking at technologies like spark -- and to create more performance and support the board of diverse set of technologies where we can enable these refinement process. So this addresses the customer need to accelerate and simplify the process of turning the raw data that arrived in the lake to a data that is structured in a way that's more useful for analytic purposes whether it's by data analyst or data scientist or other user. So that's an area of significant expansion that we are focused on to enable these kind of transformation to generate these data sets across different types of data lake environments.

Ittai Kidron

That's great. Very helpful. And then, Dror for you. Clearly great to see the term business, very impressive growth there in a quarter-over-quarter basis, but can you tell us anything about the deal sizes has there been any change there or in what way is the term business now, it's just outside of having more of it different than what it was maybe two or three quarters ago?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

We started to sell term based deals in the beginning of the year and the total dollar value of the transactions and the number of deals grew very nicely throughout the last three quarters. And a very interesting insight is that on average, the perpetual deals and temporary deals are similar in size. And this is great news for us because it means that within one, two and three years from now, we expect to see these deals extended and expanded. But we don't know -- we don't lose immediate revenue. So this is a very positive trend for us, great Momentum for us. The default offering is term based to-date. So we think this is a very positive trend and improved business and will improve or accelerate our growth as well as our margins as these deals will help.

Ittai Kidron

That's very good. Just to double click on that a little bit, what are the term business, new customers or do you also see perpetual customers kind of redo maintenance contracts and to kind of beef up their agreements and moving to a some sort of a term agreement?

Shimon Alon

The majority of the term base comes from new customers, but repeat business from existing customers in many cases comes in the form of the term base. These term base transactions do not replace the maintenance of the perpetual, it is on top of it. This is very interesting.

Ittai Kidron

So they expand with term, is that the right way to think about it?

Shimon Alon

Absolutely. In many cases they do expand it there.

Ittai Kidron

Yes. Okay. That's great. All right. Congrats. Good luck. Keep up.

Shimon Alon

Thank you. Thank you, Ittai. Good to have you on board

Our next question is coming from [Josh Goldberg] [ph] a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys. Good morning. Congratulations on great numbers. For the long time investors, you guys are really starting to show, what makes you guys special. And I just want to say congratulations. Obviously, to Shimon and to Dror and now Mark and to Stephen for just really fantastic year so far.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess I just wanted to sort of bring up the fact that really you're just scratching the surface here on this opportunity you have specifically on the software license part. Just to make sure, I have my numbers right. You did have this OEM revenue last year as well. So outside of that OEM revenue, your license revenue grew much more like 75% year-over-year. Is that right?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

The numbers are approximately right. Yes. The direct license revenue grew very nicely.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Josh, you are hitting a good point. This quarter we got the second in all of these OEM. More importantly, the growth came from direct sales. And I think that shipment is a direct sales organization.

Unidentified Analyst

And just sort of digging on that, when you talk about winning Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. I mean these are just early initial orders that can really ramp, like you mentioned this manufacturing company, car company in the Americas. Like what would seem like they would have a tremendous amount more to go?

Shimon Alon

You are absolutely right. And it's a good point. And again, here I would elaborate. One of the things that we were not prepared good enough is to look at the counts above the sales -- over and above the first order they give us. We were in London few weeks ago talking with the European team. And they can say okay this account will contribute $300,000, but immediately said but this is the first order because what they really need is $2 million. But the first order would be $200,000. And the [sentiment] [ph] writing in the software in the sensible software they are writing $200,000 and $300,000, well, we want to see the long-term revenue coming from at least the two or three years from now. And it's much, much bigger.

Many of the new accounts they are starting with the first step of the $200,000, $300,000, and then, go to additional locations, traditional sources, traditional targets and become strategic -- basically accounts. I will give you a good example of that now. Don't [indiscernible] close it or not? It is account in Germany, very large bank that is convinced to use us. And right now, the sales guys focusing about $300,000, $400,000. The people who were in the meeting and listened to the discussion, they are under the impression, it's a $2 million.

Finally, enough a few days ago there was a conference in Germany this bank came to the conference to explain what they do in the big data environment and unannounced to us, they showed our slide, our slide is the solution for their environment. So if a customer go to a conference and show our slide before you even buy, you'll know it, will not be a $400,000 deal.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I should charge for slides that you give analyst, I guess. Just the kind of dovetail that I mean obviously people are trying to ask you about the pipeline and the growth and everything else. But, there is so much demand going to the cloud and with more data analytics you're going to need more of this data replicate. I'm just curious if there's -- I thought that you're not hiring enough that maybe you should hire more people than the 15 you're looking to have, many this year.

Shimon Alon

This is a very important and dynamic question because it's not just the full number. What we have, we have a good sense default that have territories, has the ability to sell, they have the customers, you have to build structures -- the data -- the sales force in such a way that you get the optimization. You don't want to maximize it for one quarter and see the impact after that. You have to build the marketing organization to deliver the leads. They have to have enough leads with them. They have to be able to reach the customers. They have to have a good customer success, customer support organization to support this. So it's not just the sales force. It's a company that have to continue to scale and that's what we are doing scaling the company to be able to answer and capture all the great opportunities coming.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks so much.

Shimon Alon

Thank you, Josh.

At this time, I would like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Alon for closing comments.

Shimon Alon

Okay. Thank you very much for everybody who participated in the call today. And we're very happy to present these great numbers. As a reminder, we will attend now the next conference will be ROTH Technology Corporate Access Day here in New York, on Wednesday, November 14. And I promise every banker that will invite us to a conference, we will mention their name as well. With that, we will love to see you soon. And we also will be on the road, Dror and I can be reached anytime by email or phone and really have a great day and thank you very much for participation.

