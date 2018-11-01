It's time for President Trump to do the wise - not necessarily right - thing. In three weeks, he will have his chance to do that.

Nevertheless, should the trade war go full scale, the first year effects are actually favoring China over the US.

China's economic data reveal further weakness in the world's second-largest economy. Necessary steps are being taken.

October is about to go down in history as one of the worst month of the 21st century. Trade war plays a major part in this.

As it stands now, with only one session left, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) will be heading for its worst month since May 2010.

In spite of a phenomenal earnings season (one of the best ever), the bearish tone remains intact and the "how close are we to a recession" guessing game continues.

A major role in that play is reserved to China (FXI, MCHI) or, more accurately, to the trade war between the US and China, seeing new-reciprocal tariffs being imposed every now and then.

All eyes are now at the G-20 summit where the two leaders - President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping - are expected to meet and perhaps, i.e. hopefully, allow each other to get off the tree/s they've climbed on.

What many people seem to forget is that the trade war, even it is justified morally and economically, is like playing with fire. A recent report claims that additional-new tariffs might be imposed on all remaining $257B Chinese imports (that currently still trade freely) if talks between the two presidents next month fail. This has, undoubtedly, added more fuel to the most recent market sell-off fire.

Trump's tax law was the trigger for a market rally because it gave a boost (even if only a one-off) to stocks' biggest driver - earnings. However, now, Trump's intensifying trade war is threatening to push things back and possibly erase the progress made.

Due to the imminent impact of the trade war on profit growth, investors are concerned when they're looking into next year's earnings.

Until recently, this had a small-limited effect on the stock market, but now - when many companies emphasize how badly tariffs may hurt their bottom lines, things are getting more complicated.

What's even more troubling is that the trade war is coming when the Chinese economy is already showing signs of weakness, most likely due to the trade war already taking its toll.

China's Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.2 in October, its lowest level since July 2016, as the slump in export orders deepens.

Not only that the ongoing trade war with the US is weighing on the Chinese economy, but the Manufacturing PMI is now just a little bit shy of the make-or-break 50 level. Reminder: A reading below 50 signals a contraction.

Speaking of contraction, the Chinese Manufacturing PMI - New Export Orders is already there, with a 46.9 reading; much-smaller than 50!

According to a statement issued following a Politburo meeting with President Xi Jinping, i) China's economic strength is deteriorating, ii) downward pressure is increasing, and iii) the government needs to take new steps to counter this.

What do the Chinese authorities do about it? What they always do - taking appropriate measures on both the fiscal and monetary fronts.

1. Fiscal boost

While trade tension, slower sales, and the end of a property boom are all weighing on its economic growth, China is preparing to add stimulus measures to bolster its economy. This implies that the nation is going to incur even more leverage, even as its leaders acknowledge that it has a troubling amount of debt outstanding already.

2. Monetary boost

Chinese Officials have essentially admitted that the yuan may soon hit 7.00.

Remember, if Trump imposes 25% tariffs on China and the yuan depreciates 20%, the currency movement completely cancels out the tariff's effect on the price of imports from China.

Interestingly, the yuan has been most correlated with Gold (GLD) since the first tariff announcement, which does not bode well for Gold.

China is smart enough to use their currency in order to eliminate the impact of Trump's tariffs. Call it market manipulation, an engineered depreciation, or an illegal intervention - call it whatever you wish - China isn't easy to break down!

More than anything, it's important to understand that in spite of the rhetoric, it's likely for the US to lose more than China if this doesn't end soon.

The European Central Bank - admittedly, not the most reliable institution - has tried to quantify the effects of a full-scale trade war during the first year.

Guess what? The US is likely to bear the brunt of the trade war, with its GDP growth being pushed down by more than 2%. At the same time (first-year effects only), China will benefit as trade flows shift in its favor.

Will this affect Trump's willingness to work out a deal? Time will tell. We only need to wait another three weeks to know better.

What is clear to me though, is that as good as his intentions might be and as justified as his cause maybe - it's about time for Trump to be wise, not right.

After all, even the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

And no, we haven't forgotten about the second half of this quote: The road (of Trump) to (economical) heaven is paved with good actions.

The next good action for President Trump is to reach a deal with President Xi on 11/20/2018. Many are anxiously waiting for this, including yours truly.

