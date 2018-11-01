CNFinance Aims For $52 Million U.S. IPO

Given regulatory, economic, and U.S. trade war uncertainties, I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

CNF has grown quickly but that growth has moderated significantly in 2018.

The firm provides Chinese borrowers with home equity-secured loans.

CNFinance has filed to sell $52 million of ADSs representing Class A shares in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

CNFinance (CNF) intends to raise $52 million from the sale of ADSs representing its common stock in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides individual and small business owners with capital via its home equity loan facilities.

CNF has promising longer-term prospects, but in light of the poor performance of many Chinese IPOs in recent months and short-term uncertainty on regulatory, economic, and U.S. trade war fronts, I won't be participating in this IPO.

Company & Technology

The Guangzhou, Guangdong-based financial services company was founded in 2006 to provide financial services to small- and micro-enterprises through home equity loan products.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Bin Zhai, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously the Executive Director of Shenzhen Nanfeng Mortgage Advisory Co., Ltd.

Currently, CNF is focused on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities where its client base has suitable properties for use as collateral.

Management plans to develop sub-branches around the areas where their existing branches are located for better penetration of the market. They also partner with real estate brokers who help them identify potential clients.

The company’s customer base typically cannot get loans from traditional banks which apply stringent requirements and slow processes more appropriate for larger borrowers.

The average revenue per customer has been increasing significantly in recent periods, as the table below indicates:

Average Revenue Per Customer/User Period ARPC/U Variance 1H 2018 $14,861 37.6% 2017 $10,798 34.2% 2016 $8,047

(Source: Registration statement and IPO Edge)

CNF targets clients with online and offline credit applications and assessments with time-to-disbursement as fast as 48 hours from a completed application.

Interest rates currently range from 0.9% to 1.3% per month and loan terms from one to eight years in length.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by China’s Central Bank, Chinese bank-issued home loans reached $2.2 trillion in 2015, 6% more than the previous year.

According to a private research report by Oliver Wyman commissioned by CNFinance, the market is expected to grow from $1.05 billion in 2017 to $2.15 billion by 2022.

Major competitive vendors that are operating in China’s non-traditional home equity loan service industry include:

Pingan Puhui (Lufax)

Lamp Finance

Financial Performance

CNF’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in net interest income although at a decelerating rate

A significant decrease in net interest margin in Q2 2018

Low to zero charge-off ratios

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: CNFinance F-1/A)

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses

Q2 2018: $145.2 million, 27.6% increase vs. prior

2017: $260.5 million, 145.5% increase vs. prior

2016: $106.1 million

Net Interest Margin

Q2 2018: 5.6%

2017: 10.4%

2016: 9.5%

Charge-off Ratio

Q2 2018: 0.005%

2017: 0.093%

2016: 0.005%

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $372.1 million in cash and $2.7 billion in total liabilities including borrowings.

IPO Details

CNF intends to sell 6.5 million ADSs at a midpoint price of $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $52 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Several investors have indicated an interest to purchase ‘up to US$60 million of the ADSs in aggregate, in this offering.’ The investors are not existing shareholders of the company, but this is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.7 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.56%.

This is a relatively low float and may presage a follow-on offering in the near future if market conditions improve.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. In utilizing the proceeds from this offering, we are permitted under PRC laws and regulations to provide funding to our PRC subsidiaries only through loans or capital contributions and only if we satisfy the applicable government registration and approval requirements.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities.

Conclusions

CNFinance is a fast-growing financial services firm providing home equity-based loans to Chinese borrowers.

The consumer finance sector in China has recently been upended by a number of regulatory crackdowns, especially targeting non-bank lending companies similar to CNF.

In addition, the Chinese economy appears to be feeling the ill effects of a trade war with the U.S.

These conditions may be producing cross-currents with unpredictable effects on CNF's operational results.

However, Chinese IPOs in recent months have faired poorly, likely partially as a result of this negative macro environment.

Indeed, the firm originally filed to raise $200 million only to pare its ambitions down to the current $52 million proposed amount.

Interested investors should note the significant investor interest in purchasing more ADSs than being contemplated in this offering. Perhaps management has reduced the offering to create artificial scarcity to ensure a stronger post-IPO result.

We'll see. While I like CNF's longer term prospects, I have concerns about the short-term uncertainties it faces due to circumstances beyond management's control.

I won't be buying the IPO and will instead watch the post-IPO market action for a potentially lower entry point.

