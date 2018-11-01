Italy: An Opera That Never Ends

The amount of interest Italy needs to pay daily is mind-blowing.

Italy's GDP growth has stalled completely in the third quarter of 2018.

We will try to make it real short and concise this time around, we promise!

After all, now that things are in the hands of the ECB - admittedly, not the most reliable institution - we don't get to hear Mr. Salvini & Co. as much as we did until very recently.

As if the soap-opera between Italy and the EU isn't enough, Italy itself is reminding us that before all the administrative-political saga - we are talking about a struggling economy.

In case you've missed it, Italy's (EWI) real GDP did not grow at all during the third quarter. Zero. Nada. Niente.

Italy's growth reaches a standstill. The flat GDP in 3Q 2018 wasn't only weaker than expectations (consensus was for a 0.2% Q/Q growth), but it's the slowest in almost four years (since 4Q 2014).

Rome’s growth assumptions embedded in the budget (starting with 1.5% for 2019) become even more unattainable, raising risks of fiscal slippages.

As Q3 2018 GDP numbers disappoint, it's no wonder that Italy's risk premium over Germany (EWG) jumps again.

Let's not forget: Italy needs to pay $146M in interest payments on its debts every day! That's only second to the US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) and 8x more than the amount Germany has to pay.

Shall we remind Italy of the following facts:

1. US GDP is 10x bigger than that of Italy.

2. Germany's GDP is almost twice the size of Italy's GDP.

3. From a debt-to-GDP perspective, Italy is the second worst among G-20 countries.

Country Last Previous Highest Lowest Japan (EWJ) 253.00 250 253 50.6 Italy 131.80 132 132 90.5 Singapore (EWS) 110.60 112 112 67.4 United States 105.40 106 119 31.7 Spain (EWP) 98.30 99 100 16.6 France (EWQ) 97.00 96.6 97 20.7 Canada (EWC) 89.60 92.4 101 45.1 Euro Area (VGK) 86.70 89 91.9 64.9 UK (EWU) 85.30 82.6 85.3 21.7 Brazil (EWZ) 74.04 69.95 74.04 51.27 India (PIN) 68.70 69.6 84.2 66 Germany 64.10 68.2 81 54.7

Source: Trading Economics, Data as at 12/31/2017 in USD Billions

When is the fat lady going to sing???

