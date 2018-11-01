Shire Plc (SHPG) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) Q3 2018 Earnings Call November 1, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Hello and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our 2018 third quarter results which were issued earlier today.

Our speakers today are Chief Executive Officer Dr. Flemming Ornskov; and Thomas Dittrich, Shire's Chief Financial Officer.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thank you, Christoph, and hello everyone. We are pleased to share with you our third quarter results that once again demonstrate Shire's strong execution against our key priorities. I'll first share an overall business update and then Thomas will take you through the financials.

Please now turn to slide 4. We'll focus on three key areas today. First, we will review our continued commercial execution which generated product sales growth of 6% in the third quarter. Building upon the first half of the year, our Immunology franchise recently launched products and international expansion continued to drive our growth.

Second, we'll discuss our innovative pipeline, including the recent U.S. and Canada approvals of TAKHZYRO for hereditary angioedema, which are significant milestones for us and for the patients we serve. TAKHZYRO also received a positive opinion from the CHMP in Europe in October with approval now expected in December of this year.

Finally, I would like to highlight several key events in the third quarter. We closed a $2.4 billion sale of our Oncology franchise to Servier on the 31st of August at an attractive 9.2 revenue multiple. We used the proceeds of this sale to accelerate our deleveraging plans with a $2.3 billion debt repurchase.

As you are aware, earlier this year our board reached an agreement with to Takeda on the terms of a recommended offer for Shire. Integration planning is ongoing and closing is expected in the first half of 2019 subject to additional regulatory clearances and subject to approval by the shareholders of both companies. I am very proud of our team's ability to remain focused on delivering against our priorities and meeting the needs of our patients.

Kindly now turn to slide 5. In the third quarter we delivered 6% year-over-year growth with product sales reaching $3.8 billion. Product sales growth was 7% at constant exchange rates versus prior year. The sale of our Oncology franchise reduced growth by one percentage point in the quarter. Including warranties and other revenues, we achieved total revenues of $3.9 billion for the quarter, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth.

While we did grow our non-GAAP EBITDA in Q3 of this year, non-GAAP earnings per share declined by 4% versus last year. We had strong non-GAAP free cash flow of approximately $970 million, up 8%. Proceeds from the sale of our Oncology franchise, coupled with strong cash flow, allowed us to reduce net debt by $3.9 billion year-to-date. Thomas will provide further details on our financial performance later in this presentation.

Let's now turn to slide 6. I would like to highlight our three key growth areas. First, our Immunology franchise, which now represents almost one-third of our sales, delivered 12% year-over-year product sales growth driven by continued solid performance of immunoglobulins and bio therapeutics as well as the initial launch stocking of TAKHZYRO.

Second, our recently launched products contributed $617 million in product sales in the quarter, a 45% increase over the prior year.

Finally, we delivered 7% growth in international markets at constant exchange rates due to continued volume demand growth.

Please now turn to slide 6. We further advanced our innovative late stage pipeline with 16 programs in Phase 3 and five programs in registration. As I mentioned, TAKHZYRO was approved in the U.S. and Canada and also received a positive CHMP opinion, allowing for a potential European approval by the end of this year.

We also received approval in Japan of FIRAZYR in September. I was very pleased that the FDA's GI Drug Advisory Committee voted unanimously that the risk-benefit profile of Prucalopride supports its approval in adults with chronic idiopathic constipation. Prucalopride has a PDUFA date on December 21 of this year.

Now please turn to slide 8 for a closer look at TAKHZYRO. TAKHZYRO is the first monoclonal antibody approved to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks and has the potential to change the treatment paradigm of this rare disease. We are pleased with TAKHZYRO's global regulatory progress and look forward to additional international approvals. TAKHZYRO's pivotal clinical study demonstrated that patients experienced an 87% mean attack reduction versus placebo with subcutaneous injections every two weeks. In addition to compelling efficacy, every two week dosing is a significant reduction in dosing frequency for HAE prophylaxis treatment.

Please now turn to slide 9. I would like to share some thoughts on the opportunity for TAKHZYRO. While still early, we are encouraged by the response to the U.S. launch. Patients are coming from existing prophylaxis therapies, as well as patients new to prophylaxis. We have seen physicians prescribe TAKHZYRO who have not previously prescribed CINRYZE. Our Quick Start Program is enabling patients to start on therapy now while we engage with payers on their formulary updates.

In addition, we continue to raise awareness of this potentially life-threatening disease and support efforts to identify new patients. You will note on the right side of this slide that our current HAE franchise sales are almost entirely in the U.S., primarily due to the supply constraints with CINRYZE over the last years. Subject to additional regulatory approvals, TAKHZYRO provides an opportunity to expand this franchise globally and bring prophylaxis treatment to more patients around the world.

Let me now hand over to Thomas who will discuss our financials in more detail.

Thomas J. W. Dittrich - Shire Plc

Thank you, Flemming. Now please turn to slide 11.

We have remained focused on driving business execution which is reflected in our topline performance in the quarter. Product sales grew 6% year-over-year with 8% growth in the U.S., 7% international growth at constant exchange rates and a one percentage point headwind from foreign exchange. The sale of our Oncology franchise in the quarter also reduced growth by one percentage point.

Moving on to slide 12, our sales by franchise. We are pleased to see year-over-year growth in all franchises in the third quarter at constant exchange rates. While we have seen stocking impacts in certain franchises, overall, stocking was not a major driver on a year-over-year or sequential basis. Our largest franchise, Immunology delivered 12% growth with solid performance in all segments both in the U.S. and internationally. On previous calls, I had told you that the very high growth rates in prior quarters for our immunoglobulin brands were aided by the timing of large shipments in international markets.

This quarter's performance is in line with our expected shipment patterns for the year. Year-to-date, our immunoglobulin sales have grown 13% and we continue to expect our sales growth to exceed market growth due to our strong subcutaneous portfolio.

HAE product sales grew 23% including the initial launch stocking for TAKHZYRO. CINRYZE grew significantly year-over-year because of our supplier's manufacturing problems that limited sales in the year ago period.

In last quarter's earnings call I told you that both FIRAZYR and CINRYZE had significant stocking that would likely impact Q3 sales. In Q3, we did see the expected destocking for FIRAZYR but not yet for CINRYZE. Accordingly, we would expect Q4 CINRYZE sales to be impacted by destocking. As Flemming discussed, we are pleased with the encouraging early trajectory of TAKHZYRO in the U.S. and we look forward to driving TAKHZYRO's growth for the benefit of HAE patients globally.

Bio therapeutics, which includes our ALBUMIN product, grew 8% from solid demand growth. Hematology was slightly up year-over-year at constant exchange rates but had a small reported declined due to foreign exchange. In line with our expectations, inhibitor sales declined 11% due to the impact of competition to FEIBA in the U.S. and a few European markets. Our hemophilia sales grew 1% year-over-year with continued growth of our extended half-life product ADYNOVATE . We are ready for new competition in hemophilia and believe that personalized prophylaxis treatment with ADVATE and ADYNOVATE continue to have a strong value proposition for patients.

Neuroscience grew 6% with VYVANSE growing 11%, driven by both the U.S. market due to price, as well as strong continued international expansion. In the U.S. we are pleased to see that our refocused efforts are starting to improve ADHD market growth rates. ADDERALL XR declined due to gross to net changes as the brand faces generic competition.

The Genetic Diseases franchise was up 6% with strong international demand growth and some stocking for ELAPRASE. Our recently launched products, including GATTEX, NATPARA and XIIDRA continue to drive strong demand growth in our Internal Medicine and Ophthalmics franchises. Growth for all three products was partially offset by some destocking in the quarter.

Established Brands, which includes brands facing generic competition, grew by $26 million due to LIALDA. While LIALDA demand was down due to the start of generic competition in Q3 of last year, it benefited from favorable gross to net changes and stocking compared to the year ago period.

Our sale of the Oncology franchise to Servier closed on the 31st of August, hence the reported sales this quarter are only for two months. I will provide updated guidance for the year incorporating the Oncology sale in a moment.

Please now turn to slide 13. Our third quarter non-GAAP gross margin was 72.5%. While we had expected modest improvement to gross margin versus the second quarter, we saw additional headwinds from foreign exchange rates and revenue mix. Versus the prior year period, recall my comments in prior earnings calls that 2017 gross margin benefited from certain Baxalta related manufacturing cost savings. Adjusted for this impact, gross margin in the third quarter of 2017 would have been around 74%. The remaining year-over-year difference towards this Q3 was driven by unfavorable foreign exchange rates and revenue mix. I would expect similar dynamics to impact the fourth quarter.

Moving on to the P&L on slide 14 now. Total revenues grew 5% based on 6% product sales growth and a decline in royalties including an unfavorable 1 percentage point impact from foreign exchange. Royalties and other revenues decreased primarily due to the expected expiration of certain royalty streams, the reclassification of ADDERALL XR from royalty revenue to product sales and other changes as required under the new revenue accounting standard.

Non-GAAP gross margin declined versus the prior year as we just discussed. Non-GAAP operating expenses declined 3% year-over-year, including a benefit from foreign exchange. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were flat, while non-GAAP SG&A expenses declined 5% primarily due to continued flow-through of cost synergies, disciplined management of the business and a benefit from foreign-exchange rates. Non-GAAP EBITDA grew 1% as the benefits of higher product sales and lower operating expenses were partially offset by a lower gross margin compared to a year ago.

The year-over-year increase in depreciation was driven by the approval of our new Covington plant in the second quarter, the placement of IT assets into service and assets related to our enlarged international footprint. The other expense line was unfavorable year-over-year due to some unrealized losses on equity investments and the impact of balance sheet foreign exchange translation. The latter was impacted particularly by the volatility in certain emerging market currencies during Q3.

Our non-GAAP tax rate was 14.7% in the quarter, slightly better than the year ago period. Non-GAAP EPS declined 4% as the solid revenue growth and increased productivity was offset by the lower gross margin, the high depreciation and other expenses I just described, as well as the higher share count.

Now please turn to slide 15. We generated approximately $970 million of free cash flow in the third quarter, up 8% year-over-year. CapEx was relatively flat year-over-year at about $200 million. We have been consistently executing against our debt paydown plan. In the third quarter we reduced our net debt by $2.5 billion, primarily by completing a debt tender offer using the proceeds from the strategic sale of our Oncology franchise.

We also created significant value buying back certain types of our outstanding bonds versus holding the proceeds from the Oncology sale in cash. From both our strong cash flows and the sale of the Oncology franchise, we have now paid down $3.9 billion in net debt so far in 2018 and $5.2 billion over the last 12 months. We ended this quarter with $15.2 billion of non-GAAP net debt and a non-GAAP net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3 times. Recall our year-end target was 2.5 times.

Moving to slide 16 and the 2018 full year guidance now. Overall our business is on track with our expectations . With a view to simplification, we are focusing our guidance update on two measures, revenues and EPS. We are only updating our revenue and EPS guidance ranges for the sale of the Oncology franchise. For the period September 1 through year-end, we had anticipated Oncology sales of $120 million and EPS of $0.13. Thus, our new guidance ranges are, $15.3 billion to $15.8 billion for revenues and EPS of $14.77 to $15.37.

Qualitatively, while our prior gross margins guidance is under some pressure due to the dynamics I described earlier, we are pleased that we are able to offset this with our strong management of operating expenses as well as favorability in our tax rate. So net-net, the only update to revenues and EPS guidance is for the impact of the Oncology sale.

I would also note that our solid performance has enabled us to absorb significant foreign exchange headwinds so far this year within our revenue guidance.

Compared to the foreign exchange rates used when we set our 2018 guidance, we have incurred product sale (18:55) headwinds of approximately $160 million on a year-to-date basis. Current foreign exchange rates put our outlook for full-year revenue and EPS at slightly below the midpoint of the respective new guidance ranges. We are also adjusting our 2020 revenue guidance only to account for the sale of the Oncology franchise. We anticipated approximately $500 million of Oncology sales in 2020, so our updated range is now $16.5 billion to $17.5 billion.

Our 2020 non-GAAP EBITDA margin target of mid-40s remains unchanged after considering the impact of the Oncology sale.

With that I'm turning the call back to Flemming.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thank you, Thomas, and please now turn to slide 18. We've made solid progress so far in 2018, delivering 6% product sales growth year-to-date driven by strong commercial execution. We also continue to progress our innovative pipeline, including recent TAKHZYRO approvals in the U.S. and in Canada. TAKHZYRO has the potential to expand the HAE prophylaxis market in the U.S. and globally.

We received approval for our state-of-the-art Covington plasma manufacturing site for GAMMAGARD LIQUID, which is expected to add 30% capacity to our internal plasma manufacturing network once fully operational. We also just recently filed for manufacturing ALBUMIN at Covington. We quickly closed the $2.4 billion sale of our Oncology franchise to Servier at an attractive multiple and used the proceeds to accelerate debt paydown.

Regarding the acquisition of Shire by Takeda, Takeda has announced several regulatory clearances and integration planning is ongoing. We remain focused on several key upcoming milestones. We anticipate additional TAKHZYRO regulatory approvals, including in Europe and Prucalopride's U.S. PDUFA date is scheduled for December 21. Furthermore, the close of the acquisition of Shire by Takeda is expected in the first half of 2019 subject to additional regulatory clearances and shareholder votes of both companies.

In summary, Shire delivered solid performance year-to-date, executing against our key priorities and advancing our late stage pipeline. I'm extremely proud of the entire Shire team and would like to thank all Shire employees for their continued focus and dedication to our patients.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to the operator for the Q&A portion of our call. Please keep in mind Christoph's comments regarding the restrictions resulting from us being in an offer period, and limit questions to Shire's current operations and performance.

Jo Walton - Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd.

I've got two product questions and I'm going to slip in just a clarification on foreign exchange if I may. So on the product-related questions, I wonder if you could help give a split of how your immunoglobulin sales break down broadly by indication today. There's clearly a lot of concern about potential new entrants coming in and so people want to know roughly how your sales split so that we can see what is truly defensible. The other one in products is just use of ALBUMIN today, do you believe that there is any level of off-label use in effectively Alzheimer's or age deterioration prevention in your ALBUMIN today?

And could you just, on the foreign exchange, I would have thought that in the first half of the year, foreign exchange would have been positive for you, in which case all of the $160 million at the net income level, as I understood it, would have impacted in the third quarter which would be absolutely massive. So what have I misunderstood please?

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

So thanks very much, Jo, I noted three questions, one about immunoglobulin overall, one about ALBUMIN and off-label usage, and then one clarification on the issue of foreign exchange impact. So on immunoglobulins, as you can see, that's one of our key growth drivers. The growth rate has significantly increased since we acquired the business. Year-to-date it's 13% growth, there's 8% in the quarter. I think what you are referring to is the potential future entry of NC FcRns (24:14) and as you probably know, that will be only in certain autoimmune indications and as you know, IgG is used in many other indications. And one of the interesting factors as you probably know, given that we are also in that field, the recombinant technology called PrM (24:33) we also have an entrant there. As you probably know, that they also have an impact on breaking down IgG, so that actually will increase the use of immunoglobulin generally. So net-net, we see that as competition but not something that is an overall threat to the outlook of that business.

We see continued strong growth and we also see that, that growth is largely dependent on our ability to supply and the fact that Covington got approved and the fact that we continue to be expanding in international markets, I have a very positive outlook of this business and yes, you're going to see some competition. There will be some new technologies, we also participate in that but that's in a smaller part of this very attractive market.

We only promote on label, so I don't comment on anything that may be used off label. It's our job and that's what our sales force and our organization does. We only use ALBUMIN and promote ALBUMIN for on-label indications, so I cannot comment on anything like that. And I think the interesting thing is also as you probably did not include in your answer is a significant growth opportunity for ALBUMIN is outside the U.S. And for instance, in China, where we continue to see very great opportunity and where we're also expanding our abilities beyond Vienna, to be able to supply this market because China required a fully integrated supply chain and we're in the process of getting that because we continue to see great opportunities there. Yes, I know everybody's excited by the recent disclosure of Grifols data, I think the overall theme is much more to come about future uses of immunoglobulins and ALBUMIN and we also want to participate in that, but that's not for today.

On foreign exchange, which had a 1% impact on our growth, any further explanation?

Thomas J. W. Dittrich - Shire Plc

Absolutely. Jo, this is Thomas. When I – we have to separate two things here. When I said $160 million impact absorbed year-to-date, then that is against the guidance we set at the beginning of the year. At that moment, the euro/dollar exchange rate was actually at the peak of $1.24 roughly. The average rate throughout Q3 was $1.17, so you see the headwind and it was a steady decline since then. When you look at our actuals, however, on a year-on-year basis, foreign exchange has been a tailwind because since last year the exchange rate development was – the dollar was weaker then and as it strengthened it helped our actuals. But my comment of what we absorbed was against the guidance we set. I hope that is clear now that we can separate those two effects.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Okay. So I think we have to see the results in the light of a significant negative impact from foreign exchange, but we compensated that, showed I think, very good growth, and we also had very good outlook. So may we move on to the next question?

Graham Parry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Firstly on TAKHZYRO, you reported $51 million of stocking, but underlying how many patients have been treated now and where are those patients coming from. So you alluded to the fact that you've seen some physicians prescribing here haven't prescribed CINRYZE, but are you getting patients here from FIRAZYR as needed use CINRYZE? But maybe just – and some sort of idea of where you think that split is coming?

And then secondly, just following up from Jo's question on IVIG, the phase II results that we've seen for the Grifols data in Alzheimer's, would that be something that Shire would be interested in pursuing from a clinical trial perspective?

Thirdly, again also following up on the FcRn question, perhaps just a broad brush view of what percentage of IVIG sales go into autoimmune use in general would be quite useful I think for investors to know. Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thanks very much, Graham. Yeah. We don't break down where the sources of the immunoglobulin business is, but we don't see potential new entrants into the autoimmune space as a major competitive threat to the overall franchise. The overall franchise has many sources of growth, and I think that's important, both international expansion, new indications, broader usage, more frequent uses, and particularly as we've seen a rapid growth with more convenient delivery forms. And if you take a look at CUVITRU, that has been I think, a star among the new entrants in there so (29:52).

We, like anyone else, of course, continue to look at expanded indications for immunoglobulins and we are also studying the data that we recently saw. But I think it's too early to say what research implications it is. But we also have programs.

And I think one thing we've stated since we acquired the Baxalta business, that we've always thought that the fit within our Immunology business is outstanding. We've seen very strong growth of our Immunology franchise. It's one of the overall growth drivers for Shire, and we see a lot of cross-fertilization with the broad portfolio we have. So innovation, research and convenience are absolutely key parts of us.

And talking about that, we are very positive about the initial uptick that we have seen in the U.S. for TAKHZYRO. I think an editorial comment, I don't think you often see in the regulatory process with so fast approvals in the U.S. and Canada, a positive CHMP opinion in Europe and more to come.

So I'm very, very positive about that. I think the labels speak for themselves. We see that we totally also anticipated – but probably in a significant greater extent than we had maybe fully anticipated, is that this new product, given the strong efficacy and state-of-the-art convenience, what we see is that we have new to prophylaxis patients. We have patients coming from competitors. We have some patients coming from CINRYZE, but not the majority.

So we see a broad range of this, and we see significant opportunity to continue to expand the prophylaxis market which is not fully covered today and also opportunities on what you'd call on demand. And then we have the whole international market which we were not able to supply with CINRYZE given supply constraints. So now that will open a total new set of markets to us, hence the importance of all these fast regulatory approvals.

So when we acquired Dyax, we were bullish about TAKHZYRO, and that has not subsided – actually the opposite since that day. So we look forward to updating you. We don't give specific numbers on how many treated, how many on our Quick Start Program.

Of course you need a Quick Start Program because there's huge demand for an innovative product like that. We have many physicians that have patients in clinical trials, so we started a Quick Start Program which allows patients to be bridged until we can get fully reimbursed. But also on the reimbursement front, I'm very positive about what I've already seen in just a few months. So both in terms of numbers, the feedback, the sources of the patients, the opportunities, the regulatory pathway, I think there's only reason to be very positive.

I don't know if there's – TAKHZYRO, I answered. I know you wanted to know about immunoglobulin. We're not going to give specific sources there but again here we don't see the potential new entrants as a significant threat. Maybe go to the next?

David A. Amsellem - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thanks. Just a couple of quick ones. So I wanted to get some color on MYDAYIS and it's not lost on me that the product is ramping but certainly it's a much smaller footprint than other launches, your other launches historically that you've had in the ADHD space. Can you talk about the challenges regarding uptake there?

And then on XIIDRA can you talk about Medicare Part D access and the extent to which that's improved? I may have missed that before, so maybe you can cover that? And what your expectations are regarding access for 2019? Thanks.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thanks very much. Those are both excellent questions. So let's talk first about the Neuroscience franchise. We are all aware that this is a franchise that had, in the U.S., a very, very strong growth trajectory over the past many years with some ups and downs on a yearly basis but generally. Some market trends in the market, there's been a bit of flattening in the pediatric markets, initially strong growth in the adult market, we see a little bit of tapering off of that growth. I think VYVANSE continued to post very good results. MYDAYIS is primarily, I would say targeted at the adult segment or the adolescent adult segment at the start. I think even when VYVANSE was launched people accused that of a slow uptake, of course it's a very different market condition here. I'm very pleased with the overall trajectory of the Neuroscience franchise and I think that MYDAYIS is finding its place. We see week and week, month-over-month prescription growth and I think it fills a good segment of this market.

I think one thing you did not ask about is, we also continue to see incredibly strong growth in our Neuroscience franchise as we expanded outside the U.S. both in Europe and we've seen very strong uptake in Japan as well for where we launched INTUNIV while waiting for VYVANSE. We're getting both pediatric, and in some countries also now the adult indication and see that also fuel growth. So I think the franchise overall is doing fine and of course we continue to monitor but I think it's a very attractive franchise.

XIIDRA, yes we continue to do well in the commercial markets where we have very good market share overall and where we have very good coverage. If you look over week-over-week, month-over-month prescriptions, we've pushed a little bit more to the 90-day prescriptions. We've improved gross-to-net. We still would like to expand our coverage, which is less, significantly less in the Medicare Part D. We hope of course that some of the market's evolutions with genericization and others but we are also expecting next year that we should get access to more Medicare Part D but we don't expect immediate without any of these market changes that we will have the same broad coverage in Medicare Part D as we have in the commercial sector. But I'm very pleased with XIIDRA, I think it continues to tug along and I think it fills its need in the market and I think it's on a good trajectory.

David A. Amsellem - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you. That's helpful.

Jo Walton - Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd.

Sorry, I have a question just on the cash flow. Could I just check and see, as I understand it there was a CVR that you had to pay when lanadelumab was approved, $600-odd million. It's not obvious to me where that is in the cash flow. So has that been paid? Or maybe that was an incorrect view of the amount of money that was required? And could you also just give us a bit more of an update into what you're seeing with FEIBA and its decline? Is it declining as you would have expected in the face of HEMLIBRA? Are there any issues of stocking or otherwise? Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Yes. I will first cover FEIBA and of course confirm that there is a CVR that was associated with what I think was an excellent deal with Dyax, and we hit the milestone for that but Thomas will go into that in a second. On FEIBA, yes, I don't think there's any updates. We, from the beginning said that the unmet need in the hemophilia market is particularly in the inhibitor segment. We had given guidance on the erosion that we would see. I don't think I see anything in the U.S. in particular that changes that trajectory. Also important to keep in mind, the dynamics in the U.S. and outside the U.S. is very different. Only a third of our FEIBA sales are from the U.S., so there's no change there. And also in the non-inhibitor, I don't see any changes to the guidance and forecast we have given at this stage. So I actually am very pleased with the overall growth of the hemophilia franchise and I think in particular, a call-out to ADYNOVATE that had a very strong quarter.

So overall, very good growth, almost mid-single digit growth for the franchise. I think ADYNOVATE did really well. So I think the team has done an excellent job in the light of, of course, increased competition. And Thomas, you want to talk about the CVR?

Thomas J. W. Dittrich - Shire Plc

Absolutely. Jo, as you will see in our attachments to our – appendix to our disclosures, the total CVR payment was $650 million, and $250 million of that were classified in operating cash flows and then $400 million in fines (39:34) and cash flows. It's just the accounting standards that dictate which goes where but the overall was $650 million. And you see the pieces in various pieces our disclosures, but that's the net of it.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

So with that, I think -

Jo Walton - Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd.

Thank you...

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thanks very much, Jo. With that, I think if there is one more question we will take that. If not, we will bring the call to a close. So, operator, any last question?

Jack Scannell - UBS Ltd.

Just one last one. The Trump White House is proposing to at least try to benchmark Medicare reimbursement to ex-U.S. drug prices; not exactly clear how. But if you look at the hemophilia franchise, there's obviously a huge spread between prices for Medicare reimbursement and, for example, the prices you get in international tender markets. Could you see that if implemented constraining your ability to compete in international tender markets?

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

So of course, it's difficult for me to comment on early proposals at this stage. I think actually, one of the things I want to say the team has done an outstanding job is when we merged Shire and Baxalta, one of the first things we did is we put, I would say a more robust and more data-driven and much more responsive tender management system in place. There are many tenders around the world not only in hemophilia, and behind a very strong performance of the hemophilia franchise internationally and behind the immunoglobulin franchise, is actually much better execution on the tenders. So I feel really good about that. So I'm not sure that the U.S. pricing, whatever changes, would have an immediate impact on the way international tenders. International tenders are, as you probably know, very, very competitive.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

So with that, I think we will – thanks very much for the excellent questions and just bring this to a close. I think in summary, I think both in terms of sales, 6%, very good performance. I think in terms of profits and EPS, very good performance. We had headwind for foreign exchange that I think we compensated nicely and still showed very good results. I think very important cash flow, very strong cash flow. I think we executed with very good revenue multiple. The Oncology divestiture and hence paydown, significant part of our debt and are already now below the target we set for year-end.

I think what is very important as you look on a forward basis is that we continue to see the same three growth drivers which I think are important, which is our immunology franchise, our recently launched products, our new products and then our international markets drive the growth.

We confirmed guidance with the adjustment of taking out the Oncology franchise and I think the maybe also a very important thing is TAKHZYRO is off to a very, very good start and we have very good trajectory I think on the regulatory path for that, not only in Canada where it's also improved, the positive CHMP in Europe and more to come. And I think also which was not mentioned, the very, very positive outcome from the GI Advisory Committee on Prucalopride where there's a PDUFA date on the 21st of December of this year. So I think the business is in robust shape and continues to deliver and the integration planning with Takeda is also on track.

So thank you very much for that and I look forward to speaking to you soon.

