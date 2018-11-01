Could A Big 9.8% Dividend Jump Start Fiat-Chrysler?

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) didn't have a great year in terms of price per share. Perhaps it's the markets disregard for anything in the auto sector except Tesla (TSLA), or perhaps it's the Italy overhang. It's now trading just over $15 a share and I'll argue it's actually attractive on a fundamental basis, especially with a powerful potential catalyst.

FCAU data by YCharts

Valuation

Fiat is guiding to an adjusted EBIT of $7.5 to $8 billion. At an enterprise value of $33 billion that comes out to a 4.4x EV/EBIT multiple.

But Fiat is in the process of selling Magneti Marelli to CK Holdings for about ~$7 billion. That will take down the adjusted EBIT to a $7 - $7.5 billion range. But there's $6.8 billion in cash incoming. Not bad when your enterprise value at $33.29 billion.

Fiat plans to return this capital to shareholders. About $2.2 billion will be paid out in a special dividend or about $1.5 per share. Fiat also will instate a dividend paying out 20% of earnings. That could be like $0.50 per share or a 3% yield at current prices.

Because Fiat has been very active spinning out Ferrari (RACE) and now selling Magnetti Marelli, analysts rightfully questioned whether additional non-core operations would be spun out.

...Can you please say a few words about the two remaining non-core assets you have and whether the plan is to, at one point, either lease them or sell them? -Michael Mark Manley - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Yeah. Hi, Thomas. This is Mike. Teksid and Comau are now being realigned into our manufacturing organization. I think when we look at both of those businesses, there are many things that we can we can do to develop them. That's what our intention is and, obviously, as those businesses get stronger, you have options. But, as we sit here today, that's what we intend to do is to – they're already realigned and now just work on the development of them and we'll see what happens in the future.

I take this to mean these assets will stay with Fiat for now. Management probably prefers to build them up further and add some scale. However if an eager private equity shop comes along (and they have a record amount of money to deploy) they'll should at least consider getting rid of them.

There's also the Maserati brand which the company could theoretically spin out just like it did with Ferrari to great success. It doesn't sound like this is happening anytime soon. Maserati just isn't doing that well as of yet and the environment on exchanges kinda soured in the last few weeks. Don't expect a catalyst here.

Risk

What I view as the biggest risk would be an end of the cycle. The market has been pricing in an upcoming recession across cyclical sectors lately - semiconductors, auto, tech and others have all sold off sharply. If there is indeed a sharp global economic downturn, that would take EBIT down with it. At the same time Fiat has been awarded a very modest multiple for a long time. The market doesn't seem fond of complex corporate structures which Fiat is rapidly remedying with its corporate transactions.

Conclusion

Fiat is very cheap based on current profitability metrics. There's a big special dividend coming of around ~$1.5 per share. In addition a dividend will be instituted which could be around $0.50 per share. This may cause the market to realize there's real value in this forgotten, beaten down automaker.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings, M&A events, etc. But we also have a keen interest in the commodity space. Especially in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Indirectly I have some exposure through a holding company that owns Fiat in addition to other companies called Exor.