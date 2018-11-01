The IBM And Red Hat Tango

There are many concerns about the ability of IBM to pull this off.

Ms. Rometty has been at IBM for about seven years and has been recognized for her caution and the decline in IBM business.

IBM, under the leadership of Ginni Rometty, has just announced the biggest acquisition in its history, an acquisition it hopes will bring it into the future of cloud computing.

Ginni Rometty, has led International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) for almost seven years now, the return on shareholder’s equity at the company has been incredible year-after-year-after year, and yet the share price of IBM stock has…well, the performance has been very disappointing, especially given the post-Great Recession recovery experienced by stock market, as a whole.

With the return on shareholder equity performance IBM has turned in, economists generally would be starry-eyed claiming the position of this company held a strong sustainable competitive advantage in its industry.

Richard Waters writes in the Financial Times,

“Ginni Rometty is finally ready to roll the dice.”

“The chief executive has struggled with playing defense, as Big Blue has grappled with falling sales of its traditional tech while trying to tap sources of growth such as artificial intelligence and security.”

Ms. Rometty is trying to make “IBM a contender in the cloud computing market dominated by Amazon Web Services and Google.”

According to Ms. Rometty, the market has gone through a first chapter where the focus has been on individual proprietary systems, but “is moving into a second chapter in which customers will want to work with multiple cloud providers. That should boost interest in so-called hybrid services in which companies run programs that use computing resources from their own servers and web services from IBM and other at the same time.”

Jay Green, of the Wall Street Journal writes that Ms. Rometty, after almost seven years at the helm, is betting her legacy on this Red Hat deal.

For one, this is, by far, the biggest acquisition in IBM’s history. The Red Hat deal is valued at $33 billion.

According to Dan Gallagher in the Wall Street Journal, “The all-cash deal represents about 29 percent of IBM’s total market capitalization as of last week’s closing price and is more than double the company’s last reported cash balance of $14.7 billion.”

“As such the deal will add significantly to IBM’s debt load and probably will lower its credit rating, increasing borrowing costs.”

Furthermore, as Jay Greene warns, “”Massive acquisitions have a long history of not working out.

The key for the IBM/Red Hat transaction is the integration of the two companies, the execution of the deal.

Mr. Gallager bluntly adds “IBM has never managed a deal of this size.”

Adding to the difficulty of integrating the two organizations the email newsletter from Bloomberg Technology called “Fully Charged”, cites the fact that Red Hat has “a vaguely communist business model.”

Furthermore, those developing open source software are known for their independence and “in your face” attitude. The newsletter cited addresses the birthing of the open source community that “was pioneered in the 1990s by hackers and rebels as a middle finger to pricey proprietary systems.”

This is quite a contrast with the IBM model.

Red Hat and IBM have worked together for quite a few years now, so they are familiar with one another, but still one has to be a little concerned with the backgrounds of the two combining firms.

Independence will be maintained: “IBM say Red Hat will be run ‘as a distinct unit’ with current CEO Jim Whitehurst reporting directly to IBM chief Ginna Rometty which maintaining its current headquarters and practices.”

Can this arrangement work and achieve the market penetration that IBM wants…and needs.

The interesting contrast to this approach to the transaction is to point to what this says about Red Hat.

Robert McMillan writes in the Wall Street Journal that the deal “shows how the once-maverick operating-system software has cemented its place at the hear of modern business computing.”

Mr. McMillan goes on to say that “Linux (the open source software) has thrived in the could era, where companies have shifted away from installing their own computers in data centers. Instead they rent computing power from servers running in someone else’s facility.”

In other words, Mr. McMillian is saying that Red Hat is the future and Ms. Rometty and IBM are trying to find a place in this future that it was not achieving itself.

The IBM situation seems very similar to other situations I have written about over the past several years. These situations are ones in which a new CEO was brought in to “turnaround” the company, but now had been at the company for 5 or more years that had kept things more or less where they were or only acted with “caution.”

So when you have someone like Ms. Rometty, that seemed to be very risk-averse in her first seven years as the head of the company, making a move to “Bet Her Legacy” on the largest deal in the company’s history, a company that has never managed a deal this size, and where history has shown that massive acquisitions seldom work out, you have to raise doubts.

Red Hat may be the future, but it is hard to tie a large company like IBM to its coat tails hoping that this “distinct unit” can achieve for the larger company what it couldn’t do on its own over the past seven years.

Ms. Rometty seems to be betting her legacy on this open-source company because she could not achieve the future herself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.