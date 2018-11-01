Wayfair Plunges As Losses Soar

One of Thursday's biggest losers so far is online retailer Wayfair (W). Before the bell, the company announced its third quarter results, and the street did not like another large quarterly loss. While the company continues to grow its top line quite nicely, expenses remain way too high, and that means that the financial picture continues to weaken.

Wayfair topped $1.7 billion in revenues for Q3, growth of more than 43% over the prior year period. However, gross margins ticked down about 37 basis points, and operating expenses soared nearly 52%. Throw in some added interest expenses from last year's convertible debt offering, and the $151.7 million net loss was nearly double what was seen last year in Q3.

Just take a look at the last couple of years, and you can obviously see the major problem with Wayfair. Through the first 9 months of 2015, the company generated $1.510 billion in revenues but lost $62 million. Through the same amount of time this year, $4.765 billion in revenues have been generated, but the net loss has skyrocketed to $360 million. As seen in the chart below, analyst estimates have dropped into this report, and they are likely to go further south in the coming weeks.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Unfortunately, the massive loss is not the only thing that investors have to deal with. Equity based compensation is running at a pace that's nearly double that of last year, and major holders of the company's Class B shares are converting to the Class A street traded shares continually. So far this year, the Class A share count is up by more than 4 million to 61.4 million. At the end of 2014, it stood at just 37 million, so investors are being diluted quite a bit.

As the company's losses continue to pile up, Wayfair is also burning through a lot of cash, an item that still worries me a bit. Non-GAAP free cash flow was a negative $58.8 million in Q3. Through the first nine months of the year, operations have generated cash flow of $42.3 million, but capex has been $110.5 million and site/software development costs were another $45.8 million. As a result, the working capital deficit has increased to a point worse than last year when the company hit the markets for a big debt raise.

(Source: Wayfair quarterly reports, seen here)

After another big loss in Q3 2018, Wayfair shares are down about 18% to $91 a share. That brings them back to May 2018 levels, continuing a dramatic drop from a high of more than $151. While the company has no problem growing revenues, expenses are just too high, and that's taking a toll on the bottom line and the balance sheet. It would not surprise me to see another capital raise coming soon, and it will be interesting to see how this story plays out over the next couple of quarters. Wayfair is certainly not the same as Amazon (AMZN), which really is a major problem.

