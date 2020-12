Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Q3 2018 Earnings Call

November 01, 2018 9:00 am ET

Executives

Dunham Winoto - Pilgrim's Pride Corp.

William W. Lovette - Pilgrim's Pride Corp.

Fabio Sandri - Pilgrim's Pride Corp.

Analysts

Heather Jones - The Vertical Trading Group LLC

Ken Zaslow - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Jeremy Scott - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Lubi Kutua - Jefferies LLC

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2018 Pilgrim's Pride Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode. At the company's request, this call is being recorded. Please note that the slides referenced during today's call are available for download