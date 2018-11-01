Tanger: Does Valuation Equal Value?

Thesis/Background

Here's the thing: I try to be an optimist, I really do. I try to look for ways to have optimism and reality cross paths when it comes to investments. They rarely do.

When I look at companies and say "but they used to be valued at this level, at this spread or at this multiple", I have to catch myself and keep optimism from overshadowing reality and refusing to see the big picture for what it is. Until recently, I found myself doing this with Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT).

Tanger has shown itself to be capably managed and owning a portfolio of (mostly) quality properties. The equity has been beaten down because it is a retail REIT, and the environment has been challenging, to say the least. At its current valuation, I believe the stock has upside of approximately 20% as the environment is getting better and the larger watchlist retailers have already filed for bankruptcy (although there is potential for more, it has been reduced). While my projected upside is enviable, it will not be a straight line getting there, and there are risks.

I am personally long Tanger and I am currently down 22% on my position (started in May 2017, with total exposure at the time of purchase of almost 2% of the affected portfolio), not due to the company, but my inability to see the forest through the trees with this REIT (as stated earlier). While the REIT is differentiated from malls and shopping centers and has shown themselves to be capable managers, the environment is the environment and valuations will ultimately reflect this fact. Optimism is not your friend. My optimism cost me 22% thus far, and while I believe I will ultimately end up in the green, the use of this capital was obviously less than efficient or optimal and the position was held onto far too long.

As I began my analysis, I was biased towards an UNDERPERFORM rating - until I looked at the numbers. As a result of my analysis, I am rating Tanger Centers OUTPERFORM.

Business Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores which are operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

Tanger is geographically diverse, which helps mitigate regional pressures and cycles.

Tanger also has a diverse tenant list, although while they state that there are 530 different brand name companies, the top 25 "umbrella" companies account for approximately 56% of GLA and 58% of ABR.

Source: author spreadsheet

The majority of their tenants are apparel, the largest is Ascena (ASNA), itself a "wobbly" apparel retailer:

ASNA data by YCharts

While Ascena is "wobbly", this is not to say that all of their tenants are weaker as many of them are not.

XRT data by YCharts

The returns to the retail segment have obviously been less than stellar:

While outlets are a profitable distribution channel for retailers, they do not change the profile of the apparel/retail sector. As a result, the landlord to the sector has to be discounted as well.

Despite the turmoil in the retail sector, Tanger has been able to maintain occupancy in the high 90% area, largely because their store configurations allow for easy replacement of tenants (one benefit of having a majority of apparel retailers, they have very similar needs) should they have tenant turnover.

Business bottom line: Tanger is adequately diversified by both geography and tenant. Occupancy rates have held up (discounting has helped), allowing the REIT to keep tenant incentives in line.

Financial Profile

In "stressed" sectors, investors have to be keenly aware of the financial condition of the constituent companies, as the longer the stress occurs, the harder it is to raise capital (or the more expensive it is to raise capital) to pay for development/redevelopment and expansion. Fortunately, many REITs learned their lesson during the crisis and have paid particular attention to their balance sheets and debt maturities.

The following is a brief snapshot of Tanger's financial profile and salient metrics.

Source: author spreadsheet

Credit metrics, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

Looking at Tanger's financials shows a couple things:

Debt has grown faster than NOI or FFO, which makes the debt burden higher.

Debt to EBITDA has also grown (similar to debt/FFO and debt/NOI), which can ultimately put pressure on their bonds (more on the bonds later) and their ratings.

Dividend payout has increased, reducing the amount of retained funds.

Debt maturities are somewhat lumpy (a function of not having many deals outstanding), but manageable.

As the following chart shows, Tanger's net operating income has essentially flat-lined over the last few years.

Source: author spreadsheet

Their debt to EBITDA has been heading down, but I would prefer their total debt to EBITDA be below 6x, closer to 5.5x (solidly within their ratings). Note that I do not use net debt, as the cash is not restricted to pay back debt and can be used for any purpose and disappear at any time. Conservative numbers are always best.

Source: author spreadsheet

Financial bottom line: Tanger's financials remain solid, and I see no glaring issues with them. That said, I believe that REITs should begin delevering in order to prepare for an economic downturn as well as creating a bullet-proof balance sheet for go-forward flexibility.

Equity Market Metrics

The market has responded to the current environment, business profile and financial condition by pushing the valuation lower.

The chart below shows the price to FFO multiple of SKT versus tier 1 and 1.5 malls - Simon Property (SPG), Taubman (TCO), Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) as they are better comparisons than the tier 2 mall REITs.

Source: author spreadsheet

As the chart shows, the multiple has been halved over the last five years, with the majority of the weakness over the last two years, as the retail troubles came to the fore. I do not believe Tanger will see the highs again any time soon. Further I do not believe that, in the near term, it will see the average of approximately 15x. A proper level, near term and until retail (especially apparel) finds its footing, is approximately 11-12x, implying a price range of $26.7-29.2, or an upside of 15-25% from current prices. It should be noted that this is not going to be an overnight target, as it has been a three year journey from the average and the REIT has not seen a 12x multiple since May of 2017.

As many tend to compare Tanger to Simon Property (SPG) (incorrectly, I might add), the following chart shows the difference between Tanger's P/FFO multiple and Simon's P/FFO multiple. As the chart shows, the discount to SIMON's multiple is not at its widest, but pretty darn close. If you believe these two REITs are similar, this would advocate going long Tanger.

Source: author spreadsheet

Note that I am not dismissing the comparison of Tanger to Simon, but Simon is in a league of its own. They were the first to issue debt after the crisis, have superior management and assets, a single "A" rating by three agencies and are just all around best in breed. If you like Simon, buy Simon, Tanger is not a replacement.

One of the metrics that has kept me invested in this REIT is the market implied capitalization rate. I calculate this in a pretty straightforward way: trailing twelve-month NOI divided by the enterprise value of the REIT. Could it be sliced and diced to be more accurate? Sure, it could, but I am interested in it generally and directionally.

Source: author spreadsheet

I have a super hard time reconciling the fact that the current market implied cap rate should be close to where it was during the financial crisis. Yes, retail has been weak, but the financial markets are not impaired, and credit is available.

If Tanger merely traded at the average cap rate of the period (6.7%), they would have an enterprise value of $4.9 billion, subtract debt of $1.7 billion and divide by diluted shares (93mm), and we get $33.40. The following matrix can identify the various prices at cap rates (obviously, loosely):

Source: author spreadsheet

Valuation bottom line: From an FFO multiple and implied capitalization rate basis, Tanger is undervalued anywhere from 15% to 47%. I look at the lower end of that range (approximately 20%) for expected performance over the next 12-18 months.

Bonds

As many know, I like to look at the bonds of a company to get a feel for the view of those with a "downside skew" of life, which is premised almost solely on the fundamentals of a company and their ability to sustain their business model.

Using their 3.875% notes due 7/15/2027 ($3200mm size, Baa1/BBB+ rated) as an example of their bonds, the following chart shows the relationship between the bonds and the ten year Treasury, or what is known as the credit spread (risk premium).

Source: author spreadsheet

While the spread has increased somewhat (approximately 20 basis points wider since the beginning of the year), it has not increased more than the Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade REIT Index, which is approximately 20 basis points wider as well. This points to the credit market believing that things are roughly the same as they were earlier this year, and the credit has not seen a significant deterioration of its credit fundamentals - despite the weakness and headlines in its sector (and the equity valuation). This was evidenced earlier in their debt/EBITDA and NOI charts.

The following charts show both the yield and the price of Tanger equity and their ten-year bond. What is evident is that the deterioration has been an equity story, not a credit story. This observation is positive in that it shows that the bonds are saying the equity will live to fight another day.

Yield:

Source: author spreadsheet

Price:

Source: author spreadsheet

The lack of outright pessimism in the credit market is also shown by their announcement of a larger and lower cost credit line:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc, today announced its operating partnership, Tanger Properties Limited Partnership, has amended its $325 million unsecured term loan, increasing total capacity to $350 million, extending maturity through April 2024 from April 2021, and reducing the interest rate spread over LIBOR to 0.90% from 0.95%. "This amendment not only extends maturity by three years, it brings our facility in line with current market conditions by reducing our interest rate spread," commented Steven B. Tanger, Chief Executive Officer. "The expansion of our term loan provides us $25 million in new capital, which we will use to reduce the outstanding balances under our unsecured lines of credit," he added.

Tanger's bonds, like the majority of investment grade REIT bonds, contain financial covenants which are designed to constrain the REIT's ability to substantially weaken their financial profile. The table below shows the REIT's covenants as well as their compliance with their covenants.

Source: company presentation

Under their current covenants, the REIT has approximately $300-350 million in additional debt headroom.

Bond bottom line: The bonds of Tanger have done well, compared to the equity. I would prefer more headroom under the covenants and debt to EBITDA to be a bit lower, but I believe the spread to Treasuries accounts for these factors and the bonds, therefore, compensate investors for the risk (they are not, however, "cheap").

Ownership

One thing to consider is ownership. As the following table shows, nearly 50 percent of Tanger is owned by passive holders. This means, in my opinion, that it will be harder to change the valuation of the company, absent a change in the valuation of the REIT market. In other words, with passive investors holding the lion's share of the stock, just because the shares might be undervalued does not mean it will change. Sometimes, undervalued just becomes the value and the bar for a change catalyst is raised.

Source: Bloomberg

Bottom Line: As pessimistic as I was going into my review, I have come away far less pessimistic. The stock appears undervalued by approximately 20%, possibly more. Tanger has a little work to do on their balance sheet (reduce debt) to prepare for the next cyclical downturn and to create flexibility for expansion and redevelopment. Investors have to understand that the prospective return will not be smooth and could take up to eighteen months as the market stabilizes and the current tightening phase of the rate market normalizes. Risks to this projection would be inflation rates above expectations and the resultant higher rates. Similarly, a broad economic downturn which spills over into consumer spending could also impair the trajectory of the equity.

