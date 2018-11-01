Despite A Stock Market Sell Off, OrganiGram Is A Buy

OrganiGram Holdings is already profitable. The expansion is likely to come in on time and in line with budget. Revenues will begin to increase subsequently throughout the next year.

OrganiGram Holdings will have potential revenue of some $600 million annually. The company's stock has their valuation expectation sitting at approximately 25% of that potential.

Despite the fact this company did not make anyone's mental list of best pot stocks to buy in 2018, OrganiGram Holdings (OTCQX:OGRMF) is a buy. Over the past few days, the pot stock sell off has dropped valuations of significant players by some 35-45%. OrgamiGram's stock sold off coincidentally, albeit, by a far more muted amount. The company is profitable, as their latest earnings release shows. And, OrganiGram will not only be continuing to sell medical marijuana throughout the world, but the company will also be taking advantage of the newly legalized adult-use marijuana in Canada; they are expanding operations. The company already has contracts lined up to sell their product and expects to have revenues of $600 million annually. However, and for unknown reasons, OrganiGram's valuation is only 25% of that potential. Perhaps the main reason the company's stock did not make an unknown list of "pot stocks to buy in 2018" is because the company is not very well know. But, I now know of it. And, when opportunity knocks, you have to answer the door. Here is a brief breakdown of what I have found on this company and why I will be adding it to my long-term holdings:

OrganiGram Holdings is profitable

The company has expected revenue potential of some $600 million USD

Current market valuation would have revenue projections of $200 million

To start, here is a look at the chart of the latest period:

As you can see, OrganiGram stock price has sold off along with the rest of the sector, and the broader stock market sell off that has transpired over the past few days. From my analysis below, you will see that to me this is a huge opportunity to find a significantly-undervalued stock for a long-term holding.

Pot stocks are all the rage; until last week, that is

As my readers know, I live in both San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO and have subsequently had a front-row seat to the legalization of cannabis in Colorado and will see it again in California. I have been applying this knowledge to investing in companies in the industry. I believe there is a significant opportunity in the cannabis industry. But, I do not believe in the irrational exuberance that has permeated through the investment community. I have been a harsh critic of some stock valuations that have transpired. I have also taken significant short positions during the past two weeks and have been quite profitable. I now believe a lot of pot stocks are more in line with reality, and their revenue potential.

OrganGram's stock has not hit my radar until just recently. In fact, considering the number of articles out there on this company, it does not look like OrganiGram Holdings has made anyone's list of what to look for when buying a pot stock. I really had to dig to find information on this company. I enjoyed that challenge because once I realized I was on the trail of a potential gem, it made finding the information that would collaborate my suspicions all the more interesting.

Investing in a new industry such as this is both exciting and challenging. But, you have to dig and you have to be prudent and rational. I have applied this firmness to OrganiGram Holdings.

OrganiGram is expanding their facility

OrganiGram Holdings is currently expanding their operations. They have been in business since 2013 and have been selling medical marijuana over the past many years. The company is now entering into the new adult-use marijuana segment of marijuana sales in Canada since legalization.

From their website, here is a rundown of where their building projects are:

Fully funded (ongoing) facility expansion through Phase 4 up to 473,228 sq. ft. Production capacity: Present: 36,000 kg/yr

April 2019: 62,000 kg/yr

August 2019: 89,000 kg/yr

October 2019: 113,000 kg/yr

Over the next year, the expected capacity will increase some four-fold. The company sites potential revenues from the future capacity of ~$7.00 CAD per gram (approximately $5.33 USD, a number consistent with industry expectations). This would equate to a little more than $600 million USD in revenue annually.

Given a profit percentage of ~20% and a 15 times earnings variable for calculating the value of the business, this equates to $1.8 billion valuation. The company's current valuation is ~$520 million (given a stock price of $4.00 USD). And, this is where my love affair with this company begins: OrganiGram Holdings is significantly undervalued based upon their potential revenue generating capabilities from production.

OrganiGram already has contracts to sell its future products in various provinces throughout Canada. Once they get to full-build capacity at the end of 2019, ostensibly, they will be able to produce and sell off that product. If they are producing 113 kg per year and can generate revenues of $5.33/gm USD off of that, this brings in $600 million in revenue. Once you consider the amount of money the company can earn on a percentage basis, and then do a multiple on that earnings, you start to see that the numbers do not add up. And, that is to an investors advantage (For once!). OrganiGram is significantly undervalued based on what it will be producing and what it can sell that production for.

And, the company is already profitable.

A look at OrganiGram Holdings Financial Statements

One of the biggest standouts of OrganiGram Holdings' financial statements is that the company is profitable. This is in contrast to a good portion of the industry simply because most of all the other companies in the sector are in the building stages; they are building their grow houses. Most of these grow houses come in around 250,000-500,000 sq. feet in size; all are major construction projects. So, it would be natural that these companies are spending money without the ability to earn revenue, with exceptions of course. Also, any of these companies that have been transforming their business from medical marijuana to recreational have not built up any long-term customer base despite the increased investments in expansion of their businesses.

But, as the income statement below shows, OrganiGram Holdings is profitable:

Revenue 5/31/2018 2/28/2018 11/30/2017 8/31/2017 Total Revenue 3,726 3,688.773 2,686.34 2,146.701 Cost of Revenue -8,395 -2,834.023 1,068.454 1,301.916 Gross Profit 12,121 6,522.796 1,617.886 844.785

Net Income 2,820 1,077.686 -1,401.776 -2,033.33

It is the past two quarters that has seen the change in revenue moving from negative to positive. Total revenue has been climbing over the past few quarters and so has gross profits. OrganiGram has several medical products that they sell attributing to their revenue and earnings. The company states, via their website, it has targets of international sales spanning South America, Europe, and Australia. With the addition of their adult-use recreational cannabis sales the company is expecting substantially more revenue, hence the build-out they are working on to bring 113,000 kg. per year of production possibilities.

Period Ending 5/31/2018 2/28/2018 11/30/2017 8/31/2017 Current Assets Cash And Cash Equivalents 31,611 53,718.23 7,633.9 1,957.37 Short-Term Investments 124,200 124,200 20,000 32,000 Total Current Assets 187,614 195,978.14 38,722.74 44,666.28

Long Term Debt 98,268 95,889.911 3,018.417 3,128.49 Total Liabilities 107,363 107,996.094 10,063.638 9,776.647

Net Tangible Assets 163,766 158,623.995 84,217.293 80,703.334

I wanted to highlight the assets and liabilities because of the cash and short-term investments. OrganiGram has enough cash on hand. Their buildout is completely financed so the company will not have to dip into their reserves for any major expenditures. This gives the company the ability to potentially make a few more strategic investments in other areas. Plus, the company has a substantial amount of money in short-term investments:

Total Cash Flow From Operating Activities -7,263.588 2,161.374 -80.786 -1,216.072 Total Cash Flows From Investing Activities -13,129.457 -119,807.141 2,291.598 820.854 Change In Cash and Cash Equivalents -22,106.861 46,084.331 5,676.53 -749.957

There were changes to cash and equivalents that from the investing activities (not the buildout). These would be the partnerships listed below that the company has been undertaking to build up its brand on a worldwide basis. As the company is now profitable it can focus on bringing its product to market and investing in the long term.

In general, the financial statements are healthy. This is a company that has some cash and is using the cash to develop its long-term game without having concerns over balancing its budget, a nice position to be in for a company in an emerging sector.

Partnerships with international companies

From the company's website, you can see that OrganiGram is not "going it alone", if you will. While the new and larger focus of the company will be on the recreational side, the company is establishing partnerships with various companies throughout the world to get their products to regions where medical marijuana is now legal. This will provide long-term revenue growth as the company builds its brands abroad. Here are the three companies that OrganiGram has partnered with to date:

CannaTrek (Australian-based medical marijuana company) OrganiGram has a strategic partnership with company.

Alpha-cannabis Pharma GmbH (German-based medical marijuana company) OrganiGram has a strategic partnership with company.

Eviana Health Corp. (OTC:EVNNF) - (Serbian-based hemp farm). OrganiGram has invested in the company and has a strategic partnership.

These are three partnerships the company has entered into agreement with in order to distribute their products within the various countries. With medical marijuana gaining traction around the world, but still highly regulated, partnerships are key to international sales. With both CannaTrek and Alpha-cannabis, these companies are established within their respective countries. They have distribution capabilities within their countries. This is helping OrganiGram to gain a further reach within these countries without any large cash expenditures or investments.

Likewise, the hemp farm investment that OrganiGram has done with Eviana Health will allow the company access to additional production capabilities for hemp products to produce CBD as well as give them a larger international footprint.

Downside Risks to investing in pot stocks and OrganiGram Holdings

There are risks to all investments. OrganiGram is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ~$600 million. These types of investments are even more risky than a proven bluechip stock. So, what are the risks with investing in OrganiGram Holdings:

Pot stock volatility

Cannabis is an emerging industry

Cannabis is a commodity product

Over the past few days, there has been a significant stock market sell off. There has also been a significant pot stock sell off. This is a brand new sector. The world has never gone from total prohibition to legalization of cannabis ever before. So, getting into pot stocks can be a tricky undertaking. The volatility and speculative nature of this industry are one of the biggest risks a cannabis investor needs to take into consideration.

Another big concern that an investor needs to put in the back of their minds is this: Cannabis is a commodity agriculture product. Producers do not necessarily have much in the way of branding. They grow the cannabis and sell it. This keeps the product in the realm of commodity-like. However, with cannabis, there are aspects that are slightly different.

A bushel of wheat is a bushel of wheat no matter what you do to it during the growing process; organic process notwithstanding. But, there are some variations of the cannabis product that set it apart from being just a plant.

There is the THC content in the flower that gets measured in terms of percentage. If your flower strain produces a higher TCH content, then your product may sell at a higher price. Also, with regards to medical marijuana, there are a lot of companies that are proprietarily engineering the various strains to enhance components within the plant. There again, this helps to raise marijuana out of a pure commodity-like level.

Being a commodity, this puts a certain amount of downward pressure on what producers can charge for their product. However, given the aspects of strain enhancements and TCH and CBD content, this will help producers with keeping their prices above costs.

The wholesale price of cannabis will move lower as more and more entrants enter the market and more and more product hit shelves. There is a lot of production capacity coming online in 2019 in Canada. This will pressure revenues of companies to some extent.

Given the current wholesale price of cannabis in Canada, $7.00 CAD ($5.33 USD), that will drop on some level. But, I do not believe that this will result in a significant drop in revenues. In Colorado, the wholesale price has been moving lower, albeit slowly and progressively. But, companies have been able to cut costs as they have learned how to grow their products. I expect the same out of Canadian companies, and OrganiGram Holdings.

In general, however, I believe there is a tremendous amount of safety in the purchase price of OrganiGram Holdings. When you consider the possible revenue the company can earn from its production possibility, the fact the company already has revenue and locked in contracts to sell future product, the company should be valued at 4-times the current price. This company is significantly undervalued. This is a value investor's dream come true.

As an investment, I am looking at this company as a long-term opportunity. I will be holding this stock for a significant period of time. This will help to alleviate any risks that I have outlined simply because OrganiGram will become a mature company, prove themselves and grow their earnings as well as the industry itself losing its short-term speculative nature. I am confident in this investment for my long-term portfolio.

Conclusion

The biggest factor I see with OrganiGram Holdings is its significant undervaluation relative to revenue potential. This company should be a nearly $2 billion company. The company is already profitable and has contracts lined up for its future production. It already has a product lineup that is establishing themselves as a name-brand company. I am very confident with the cannabis industry in the future. And, given the price of this stock, I feel very confident with placing this stock into my long-term portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OGRMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.