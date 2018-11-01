This Is A Gift: AT&T Is A Strong Buy

Those willing to hold for the long term may however be rewarded when T is able to resume returning generous amounts of cash to shareholders.

T will have to direct much of its cash flow to repaying debt for the next few years.

AT&T (T) has sold off with the rest of the market, leading to it having a yield well north of 6%. Investors are not giving management the credit they deserve and seem to be assuming that they will be taken over by the large debt position. Long-term investors should see the turmoil as an attractive entry point as T offers a high yield which is arguably the safest it has ever been, and long-term growth drivers which will allow T to embrace the digital age. T is a strong buy with 30% upside in the next twelve months.

Hiccups Are Good

T has seen a wild ride in the past year:

Source: YCharts

Stock price volatility can be viewed in two ways. On one hand, it can be difficult to see your investment position decline in value. As someone whose “conviction buys” continue to struggle, trust me, I would know.

On the other hand, however, volatility can be like “Black Friday” for dividend investors. The volatility has led to T trading near its largest dividend yield in ages:

Source: YCharts

While some may be crying over lost dollars, I suspect many dividend investors are joining your author in cheering this opportunity to buy a high quality stock at a higher than usual yield. In fact, the high yield seems to suggest that T is a high-risk stock. While T indeed is much riskier than it has been in the past, investors seem to be allowing the poor tape action to dramatically increase their pessimism. As we will see below, in addition to considering the numerous headwinds, investors should not lose sight of the also very real positives.

Many Reasons To Be Pessimistic

There indeed are many reasons to be pessimistic on T’s future:

Interest rates are rising. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield has taken off in the past year:



Source: YCharts

With higher interest rates in the future appearing imminent, stocks like T face a double whammy: one, their dividends become less attractive, and two, investors begin worrying about rising interest expenses. While 90% of their debt is fixed rate, the real concern is the long-term ramifications of having to refinance debt at higher interest rates. While T is a solid company with strong investment grade ratings, the interest rates which it can issue new debt at is still inevitably tied to the U.S. treasury yields. With $5.8 billion in interest expense through the first nine months of 2018, T certainly would be hit quite hard if interest rates continue their march upwards. In spite of already offering HBO as an added bonus for their wireless subscriptions, T nonetheless saw churn rates continue to increase (which is a bad thing). Postpaid phone churn was 0.93%, up from 0.84% the year before. This makes investors wonder if the telecommunications space has forever become a poisonous environment where the only differentiating factor to consumers is low prices. T has a large debt load after the Time Warner acquisition which puts a strain on their capital position. With $168.5 billion in long-term debt and $14.9 billion in short-term debt for a total of $183.4 billion in debt, T is quite indebted. After subtracting out $8.7 billion in cash, T has total debt equal to 2.85 times annualized 2018 EBITDA. As we can see below, their current leverage position is the highest in the past few decades:

Source: YCharts

This means that T will have to direct significant levels of free cash flow towards repaying debt for the next several years. This is significant to shareholders because this cash otherwise could have been used for things like share repurchases or accelerated dividends.

Don’t Forget The Positives

Nonetheless, we should not allow the selloff to cloud our ability to see the positives:

While T does have a lot of debt, those familiar with the concept of a “debt snowball” effect made popular by Dave Ramsey know that this leverage ratio may drop rapidly over time. This is especially possible considering how committed management is to repaying debt and growing EBITDA. Management currently expects debt to EBITDA to fall to 2.5 times by 2019 year-end, and to historical levels by the end 2022. Once T reaches its historical leverage ratio, it would be able to free up its cash flow for other uses, such as more aggressive dividend increases as well as share repurchases. It is unreasonable to assume that management will just crumble under the debt load. T has been in business since 1880 and has paid a growing dividend for 33 years. This means that even in the 2008 recession, T nonetheless continued to grow their distribution. This management team is more than capable of making sure that the acquisition goes smoothly and they have continuously reiterated their commitment to deleveraging and minimizing risk. The dividend is as safe as ever. Because Time Warner is much less capital intensive as a business, this means that they generate significantly more free cash flow. This has allowed T to have the largest free cash flow coverage of their dividend in years: (Chart by Author, data from Morningstar) T continues to see growth in total subscribers, as growth in prepaid subscribers more than offset weakness in postpaid subscribers: (T 2018 3Q Investor Briefing) For those who do not know, prepaid plans refer to those where the subscriber pays for the service upfront, and postpaid plans are typically known as the monthly phone bill. T is already seeing evidence of synergies from the merger. Their Time Warner division saw operating margins rise to 31.5%, up from 30.5% a year ago: (T 2018 3Q Investor Briefing)

T attributed the improved margins due to lower marketing costs in both their Turner and Home Box Office divisions, partially offset by increased production costs in their Warner Bros. division. Finally, I have reasons to believe that T will see improvements in their churn rates longer term. First, their acquisition of Time Warner, allowing them to offer HBO as a bundled service, adds a differentiating element to their services. As HBO becomes more popular through producing more hit shows like Game of Thrones, consumers may give extra value to this in the future. Second, the pending merger between T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S), if approved, may dramatically improve the competitive landscape. Instead of four large competing players in the space, we would see three. Finally, HBO in itself is a significant growth driver which investors should be careful not to underestimate now that it is located within the T umbrella. Its 142 million subscriber base in 2017 rivals the 137 million subscribers recently reported by Netflix (NFLX). And yet, NFLX in itself sells for a $131 billion market cap, which alone is worth more than half of the $220 billion market cap of T. In comparison with NFLX, T arguably has greater means to invest in producing new content due to healthy and positive cash flows, something that has eluded NFLX for quite some time. Patient investors may be rewarded in the long term by accelerating subscriber growth at HBO as well as faster dividend growth once leverage has been addressed.

Caveat On The Dividend

While the dividend does appear to be very safe, I however warn readers that dividend growth may remain stagnant for a while. I estimate the dividend to increase by only 1 cent per quarter at the most, or about 2%. This means that shareholder returns may be muted until T can successfully deleverage the business and resume using its cash flows to enrich shareholders.

Coiled Spring

T trades at less than 9 times management’s guidance of full year EPS at the upper end of the $3.50 range. T also trades at a 6.5% dividend yield, which is very attractive compared to the U.S. treasury yields even after the 10 year’s move above 3% in the past year. While it is true that the next few years will see the majority of earnings after the dividend be directed towards paying back debt, this however also means that T is like a coiled spring.

Assuming T is able to continue growing earnings, which appears very likely due to the strength of their Time Warner division, T will inevitably be able to reward shareholders with cash flow once they get full control of their leverage situation. Investors willing to hold T for at least five years are likely to see strong returns as T has moderate growth priced like a value stock. My 12-month price target for T is $40, or about 11 times earnings and a 5% dividend yield.

Risks

There has been no indication from the Federal Reserve that they will not continue raising the federal funds rate. This means that interest rates might keep going up, increasing the interest expense at T. I however view T’s credit position as one which will improve dramatically over time as the combination of deleveraging and proving higher quality cash flows may even allow them to achieve credit upgrades in the future, which may help to counteract rising interest rates.

If Time Warner fails to continue performing strongly, or if T’s core businesses begin seeing higher churn rates, then the increased debt position dramatically raises the stakes. T may be forced to utilize unfavorable means to keep a lid on their leverage profile, including issuing stock. I however view the likelihood of this to be low as I believe the very opposite will occur.

5G will require significant capital spending in the future. T has already announced plans to start deploying 5G in parts of a dozen cities by the end of 2018. 5G will be a major effort as the telecom providers compete to build out their infrastructure first - enabling them to seize market share. T’s debt position may slow down their ability to invest in building out their 5G infrastructure and thus put them at a disadvantage to less leveraged competitors. We will have to wait to see if T is able to compete in this space moving forward in spite of the large commitment to pay off debt.

Conclusion

Selloffs hurt in the near term but dividend investors may see it instead as a time to go shopping for stocks trading at a discount. T sells for a high 6.5% yield, but this might be the only return which shareholders see for the next few years. Those with a long-term horizon, however, may be rewarded when T is able to direct their cash flow away from deleveraging and resume returning cash to shareholders. Shares are a strong buy with over 30% potential return to my 12-month price target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.